دخلت حركة الطيران في أوروبا موجة جديدة من الاضطرابات الأمنية، مع تجدد البلاغات عن وجود قنابل على متن طائرات ركاب في عدة دول، ما دفع السلطات إلى تحويل مسارات رحلات وإجراء عمليات تفتيش وإخلاء، وسط تحقيقات تبحث في احتمال وجود تنسيق وراء سلسلة التهديدات المتلاحقة.
وفي أحدث التطورات، أعلنت السلطات البلغارية هبوط ثلاث طائرات اضطرارياً إثر تلقي تهديدات بوجود متفجرات على متنها، فيما أفادت وسائل إعلام بلجيكية بهبوط طائرة ركاب تجارية في مطار بروكسل عقب بلاغ عن وجود أمر مثير للريبة على متنها.
وفي فرنسا، حولت السلطات مسار طائرة تابعة لشركة «إير لينجوس» الإيرلندية، كانت متجهة من دبلن إلى روما، بعد تلقي بلاغ عن وجود قنبلة على متنها، إذ جرى توجيه الطائرة، وهي من طراز «إيرباص A320»، نحو قاعدة عسكرية في مدينة إيفرو شمالي البلاد.
وقال مكتب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو إن الحكومة تتابع الوضع من كثب. وأظهرت بيانات تتبع الرحلات أن الطائرة، التي تحمل الرقم EIN40G، غيرت مسارها جنوب غربي باريس، وحلقت بالقرب من مطار شارتر قبل التوجه إلى إيفرو، لكنها تجاوزت المطار العسكري دون الهبوط فيه.
وفي إيطاليا، تلقت السلطات بلاغاً مجهول المصدر عن وجود قنبلة على متن طائرة تابعة لشركة «فين إير» قادمة من هلسنكي، هبطت بصورة طبيعية في مطار فيوميتشينو بالعاصمة روما عند الساعة 9:30 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي. وباشرت فرق تفكيك المتفجرات التابعة للشرطة عمليات التفتيش والتمشيط الأمني، وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.
وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد يومين من استهداف سبع طائرات ببلاغات عن وجود قنابل، أدت إلى تحويل مسارات بعضها وإخضاع أخرى للتفتيش، قبل أن يتبين أنها إنذارات كاذبة لم تسفر عن العثور على أي متفجرات.
وأثارت الحوادث المتكررة مخاوف أمنية وتساؤلات بشأن احتمال وجود تنسيق وراء البلاغات، خصوصاً مع اتساع نطاقها الجغرافي وتعطل حركة الطيران في عدد من المطارات الأوروبية.
وشملت التهديدات السابقة طائرتين أقلعتا من بريطانيا، إحداهما من مطار هيثرو والأخرى من مانشستر، فيما وصفت رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية البلاغات بأنها «كاذبة ومتعمدة». ونقلت صحيفة «الجارديان» عن مصدر في وزارة النقل البريطانية أن التهديدات منخفضة المستوى وغير موثوقة، داعياً المسافرين إلى عدم القلق.
ورغم عدم العثور على أدلة تشير إلى نشاط إرهابي، فتحت السلطات تحقيقات في بريطانيا وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، بعد تسجيل عدد غير معتاد من البلاغات خلال يوم واحد.
وفي بولندا، أُغلق مطار مودلين، أحد المطارين الرئيسيين في العاصمة وارسو، لفترة وجيزة عقب تحويل مسار طائرة إليه، كما تلقت السلطات تهديدات بوجود قنابل على متن رحلتين متجهتين إلى العاصمة.
وبدأت سلسلة الحوادث، (الثلاثاء)، ببلاغ استهدف رحلة تابعة لشركة الطيران البولندية «LOT» أقلعت من مطار هيثرو في لندن متجهة إلى مطار شوبان في وارسو، قبل تحويل مسارها إلى مطار مودلين. وأغلقت السلطات المطار مؤقتاً، ثم هبطت الطائرة، وهي من طراز «بوينج 737 ماكس»، بسلام.
وقال المتحدث باسم المطار آدم شابلوفسكي إن الركاب أُخلوا وأُخضعت الطائرة لفحوص أمنية، دون العثور على أي مواد مشبوهة، مؤكداً إعادة فتح المطار واستئناف الحركة بصورة طبيعية.
ولم تكشف التحقيقات حتى الآن عن نمط واضح يربط بين البلاغات التي طالت رحلات انطلقت من بريطانيا وإيرلندا والدنمارك والبرتغال وإيطاليا، وكانت متجهة إلى بولندا وإسبانيا وإيطاليا وبلغاريا. وشغّلت شركة «رايان إير» أربعاً من الرحلات المستهدفة، فيما شغّلت شركات «ويز إير» و«LOT» و«ساس» الرحلات الأخرى.
وأكد محققون عدم وجود أدلة فورية على تورط دولة معادية في هذه التهديدات، مشيرين إلى استمرار التحقيقات وتبادل المعلومات بين الدول الأوروبية لتحديد مصدر البلاغات والجهات التي تقف وراءها.
The aviation sector in Europe has entered a new wave of security disruptions, with renewed reports of bombs on board passenger planes in several countries, prompting authorities to reroute flights and conduct inspections and evacuations, amid investigations looking into the possibility of coordination behind the series of ongoing threats.
In the latest developments, Bulgarian authorities announced the emergency landing of three planes following threats of explosives on board, while Belgian media reported that a commercial passenger plane landed at Brussels Airport after a report of a suspicious item on board.
In France, authorities rerouted an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome after receiving a report of a bomb on board. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was directed to a military base in Evreux, northern France.
The office of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation. Flight tracking data showed that the plane, identified as EIN40G, changed its course southwest of Paris, flying near Chartres Airport before heading to Evreux, but it passed the military airport without landing.
In Italy, authorities received an anonymous tip about a bomb on a Finnair flight arriving from Helsinki, which landed normally at Fiumicino Airport in Rome at 9:30 AM local time. Bomb disposal teams from the police began security inspections and sweeps according to established procedures.
These developments come two days after seven planes were targeted with bomb threats, leading to some being rerouted and others subjected to inspections, only to find that they were false alarms with no explosives discovered.
The repeated incidents have raised security concerns and questions about the possibility of coordination behind the reports, especially given their geographical spread and the disruption of air traffic at several European airports.
The previous threats included two planes that took off from Britain, one from Heathrow Airport and the other from Manchester, while the British Prime Minister's office described the reports as "false and deliberate." The Guardian reported a source in the UK Department for Transport stating that the threats are low-level and unreliable, urging travelers not to worry.
Despite the lack of evidence indicating terrorist activity, authorities have opened investigations in Britain and several European countries after an unusual number of reports were recorded in a single day.
In Poland, Modlin Airport, one of the two main airports in Warsaw, was briefly closed after a plane was rerouted there, and authorities received threats of bombs on two flights heading to the capital.
The series of incidents began on Tuesday with a report targeting a LOT Polish Airlines flight that took off from Heathrow in London heading to Chopin Airport in Warsaw, before being rerouted to Modlin Airport. Authorities temporarily closed the airport, and the aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max, landed safely.
Airport spokesperson Adam Szablowski stated that passengers were evacuated and the aircraft underwent security checks, with no suspicious materials found, confirming the reopening of the airport and the resumption of normal operations.
Investigations have not yet revealed a clear pattern linking the reports affecting flights that originated from Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal, and Italy, heading to Poland, Spain, Italy, and Bulgaria. Ryanair operated four of the targeted flights, while Wizz Air, LOT, and SAS operated the others.
Investigators confirmed that there is no immediate evidence of involvement by a hostile state in these threats, noting that investigations are ongoing and information is being exchanged between European countries to identify the source of the reports and the parties behind them.