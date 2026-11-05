The aviation sector in Europe has entered a new wave of security disruptions, with renewed reports of bombs on board passenger planes in several countries, prompting authorities to reroute flights and conduct inspections and evacuations, amid investigations looking into the possibility of coordination behind the series of ongoing threats.



In the latest developments, Bulgarian authorities announced the emergency landing of three planes following threats of explosives on board, while Belgian media reported that a commercial passenger plane landed at Brussels Airport after a report of a suspicious item on board.



In France, authorities rerouted an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome after receiving a report of a bomb on board. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was directed to a military base in Evreux, northern France.



The office of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation. Flight tracking data showed that the plane, identified as EIN40G, changed its course southwest of Paris, flying near Chartres Airport before heading to Evreux, but it passed the military airport without landing.



In Italy, authorities received an anonymous tip about a bomb on a Finnair flight arriving from Helsinki, which landed normally at Fiumicino Airport in Rome at 9:30 AM local time. Bomb disposal teams from the police began security inspections and sweeps according to established procedures.



These developments come two days after seven planes were targeted with bomb threats, leading to some being rerouted and others subjected to inspections, only to find that they were false alarms with no explosives discovered.



The repeated incidents have raised security concerns and questions about the possibility of coordination behind the reports, especially given their geographical spread and the disruption of air traffic at several European airports.



The previous threats included two planes that took off from Britain, one from Heathrow Airport and the other from Manchester, while the British Prime Minister's office described the reports as "false and deliberate." The Guardian reported a source in the UK Department for Transport stating that the threats are low-level and unreliable, urging travelers not to worry.



Despite the lack of evidence indicating terrorist activity, authorities have opened investigations in Britain and several European countries after an unusual number of reports were recorded in a single day.



In Poland, Modlin Airport, one of the two main airports in Warsaw, was briefly closed after a plane was rerouted there, and authorities received threats of bombs on two flights heading to the capital.



The series of incidents began on Tuesday with a report targeting a LOT Polish Airlines flight that took off from Heathrow in London heading to Chopin Airport in Warsaw, before being rerouted to Modlin Airport. Authorities temporarily closed the airport, and the aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max, landed safely.



Airport spokesperson Adam Szablowski stated that passengers were evacuated and the aircraft underwent security checks, with no suspicious materials found, confirming the reopening of the airport and the resumption of normal operations.



Investigations have not yet revealed a clear pattern linking the reports affecting flights that originated from Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal, and Italy, heading to Poland, Spain, Italy, and Bulgaria. Ryanair operated four of the targeted flights, while Wizz Air, LOT, and SAS operated the others.



Investigators confirmed that there is no immediate evidence of involvement by a hostile state in these threats, noting that investigations are ongoing and information is being exchanged between European countries to identify the source of the reports and the parties behind them.