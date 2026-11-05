تنفيذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبحضور ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والرئيس أحمد الشرع رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية؛ وقّع الصندوق السعودي للتنمية مع وزارة المالية السورية ست اتفاقيات قروض تنموية ميسّرة بإجمالي يتجاوز 403 ملايين دولار مقدمة من الصندوق دعماً لقطاعات الطاقة والمياه والصحة والإسكان والبنية التحتية والتحول الرقمي في سوريا.
وقَّع الاتفاقيات الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد، ومن الجانب السوري وزير المالية محمد يسر برنية.
وتهدف المشاريع إلى إعادة تأهيل وحدات التوليد في محطة حلب الحرارية بمبلغ 90 مليون دولار ليستفيد منها نحو خمسة ملايين نسمة، بما يسهم في استعادة القدرة التوليدية للمحطة، وتوفير إمدادات كهربائية مستقرة للسكان والمرافق العامة، ودعم الأنشطة الاقتصادية والصناعية، وتعزيز استقرار منظومة الكهرباء الوطنية، إضافة إلى مشروع تحديث وتطوير منظومة قياس مياه الشرب بمبلغ 30 مليون دولار من خلال توريد وتركيب 300 ألف عداد مياه ذكي يستفيد منها ما يقارب 1.5 مليون نسمة في مختلف المحافظات، مما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمة المقدمة، وكذلك مشروع إنشاء وإعادة تأهيل وتجهيز 25 مركزاً للدفاع المدني في عدة محافظات بمبلغ 105 ملايين دولار يستفيد منها أكثر من سبعة ملايين نسمة في عدد من المحافظات بهدف دعم استقرار المجتمعات المتأثرة من خلال استعادة وتعزيز قدرات الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث في مجال الاستجابة للطوارئ وإدارة الأنقاض.
كما تشمل الاتفاقيات مشروع إعادة تأهيل الوحدات السكنية المتضررة في عدة مناطق تصل إلى 10 آلاف وحدة سكنية بمبلغ 60 مليون دولار مما يعزز الاستقرار الاجتماعي، ومشروع إعادة تأهيل وإنشاء وتجهيز عدد من المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية في مناطق متفرقة بمبلغ 100 مليون دولار، لدعم تعافي القطاع الصحي من خلال إعادة تأهيل وتجهيز المنشآت الصحية ذات الأولوية من المستشفيات الإستراتيجية والمراكز الصحية، بما يسهم في استعادة وتحسين الخدمات الصحية الأساسية والتخصصية، وتوسيع نطاق الوصول إلى الرعاية الصحية، وتخفيف الضغط على المستشفيات القائمة، إضافة إلى مشروع التحول الرقمي والتطوير المؤسسي لوزارة المالية وتحسين تجربة المستفيد ورفع كفاءة وشفافية الخدمات المالية الحكومية بمبلغ يتجاوز 18 مليون دولار، لتنفيذ منظومة متكاملة للتحول الرقمي والتطوير المؤسسي.
وتجسّد تلك المشاريع جهود المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في دعم سوريا الشقيقة، انطلاقاً من النهج التنموي، للإسهام في تحسين الظروف المعيشية والخدمات الأساسية المقدمة إلى جانب المساهمة في تأهيل البنية التحتية، بما يعزز قدرة المجتمعات المستفيدة على الوصول إلى خدمات أساسية ومستدامة.
وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن المملكة قدّمت من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية منحتين للجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة خلال شهر سبتمبر من عام 2025م، لإمداد سوريا بالبترول الخام، وتأمين جزء من الرواتب للموظفين في سوريا خلال فترة تمتد لثلاثة أشهر.
In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in the presence of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and President Ahmad al-Shara, President of the Syrian Arab Republic; the Saudi Fund for Development signed six agreements for facilitated development loans with the Syrian Ministry of Finance, totaling over 403 million dollars provided by the fund to support the sectors of energy, water, health, housing, infrastructure, and digital transformation in Syria.
The agreements were signed by the Fund's CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, and from the Syrian side, by Minister of Finance Muhammad Yaser Barnieh.
The projects aim to rehabilitate the generation units at the Aleppo Thermal Power Plant with an amount of 90 million dollars, benefiting around five million people, contributing to restoring the plant's generation capacity, providing stable electricity supplies to residents and public facilities, supporting economic and industrial activities, and enhancing the stability of the national electricity system. Additionally, there is a project to update and develop the drinking water measurement system with an amount of 30 million dollars through the supply and installation of 300,000 smart water meters benefiting approximately 1.5 million people in various provinces, which contributes to improving the quality of the service provided. There is also a project to establish, rehabilitate, and equip 25 civil defense centers in several provinces with an amount of 105 million dollars benefiting more than seven million people in a number of provinces, aimed at supporting the stability of affected communities by restoring and enhancing emergency capabilities and disaster management in the field of emergency response and debris management.
The agreements also include a project to rehabilitate damaged housing units in several areas reaching up to 10,000 housing units with an amount of 60 million dollars, which enhances social stability, and a project to rehabilitate, establish, and equip several hospitals and health centers in various areas with an amount of 100 million dollars, to support the recovery of the health sector by rehabilitating and equipping priority health facilities, including strategic hospitals and health centers, which contributes to restoring and improving basic and specialized health services, expanding access to healthcare, and alleviating pressure on existing hospitals. Additionally, there is a project for digital transformation and institutional development for the Ministry of Finance to improve the beneficiary experience and enhance the efficiency and transparency of government financial services with an amount exceeding 18 million dollars, to implement a comprehensive system for digital transformation and institutional development.
These projects embody the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development in supporting the sisterly Syria, based on a developmental approach, to contribute to improving living conditions and basic services provided, alongside contributing to rehabilitating infrastructure, thereby enhancing the ability of beneficiary communities to access essential and sustainable services.
It is worth noting that the Kingdom has provided, through the Saudi Fund for Development, two grants to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic during September 2025, to supply Syria with crude oil and secure part of the salaries for employees in Syria for a period extending to three months.