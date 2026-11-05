In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in the presence of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and President Ahmad al-Shara, President of the Syrian Arab Republic; the Saudi Fund for Development signed six agreements for facilitated development loans with the Syrian Ministry of Finance, totaling over 403 million dollars provided by the fund to support the sectors of energy, water, health, housing, infrastructure, and digital transformation in Syria.

The agreements were signed by the Fund's CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, and from the Syrian side, by Minister of Finance Muhammad Yaser Barnieh.

The projects aim to rehabilitate the generation units at the Aleppo Thermal Power Plant with an amount of 90 million dollars, benefiting around five million people, contributing to restoring the plant's generation capacity, providing stable electricity supplies to residents and public facilities, supporting economic and industrial activities, and enhancing the stability of the national electricity system. Additionally, there is a project to update and develop the drinking water measurement system with an amount of 30 million dollars through the supply and installation of 300,000 smart water meters benefiting approximately 1.5 million people in various provinces, which contributes to improving the quality of the service provided. There is also a project to establish, rehabilitate, and equip 25 civil defense centers in several provinces with an amount of 105 million dollars benefiting more than seven million people in a number of provinces, aimed at supporting the stability of affected communities by restoring and enhancing emergency capabilities and disaster management in the field of emergency response and debris management.

The agreements also include a project to rehabilitate damaged housing units in several areas reaching up to 10,000 housing units with an amount of 60 million dollars, which enhances social stability, and a project to rehabilitate, establish, and equip several hospitals and health centers in various areas with an amount of 100 million dollars, to support the recovery of the health sector by rehabilitating and equipping priority health facilities, including strategic hospitals and health centers, which contributes to restoring and improving basic and specialized health services, expanding access to healthcare, and alleviating pressure on existing hospitals. Additionally, there is a project for digital transformation and institutional development for the Ministry of Finance to improve the beneficiary experience and enhance the efficiency and transparency of government financial services with an amount exceeding 18 million dollars, to implement a comprehensive system for digital transformation and institutional development.

These projects embody the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development in supporting the sisterly Syria, based on a developmental approach, to contribute to improving living conditions and basic services provided, alongside contributing to rehabilitating infrastructure, thereby enhancing the ability of beneficiary communities to access essential and sustainable services.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom has provided, through the Saudi Fund for Development, two grants to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic during September 2025, to supply Syria with crude oil and secure part of the salaries for employees in Syria for a period extending to three months.