تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية السيد محمد إسحاق دار. وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الرامية للتوصل لحلول دبلوماسية للأزمات في المنطقة بما يسهم في خفض التوتر وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار فيها.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar. During the call, they discussed regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to reach diplomatic solutions to the crises in the region, which contributes to reducing tension and enhancing security and stability.