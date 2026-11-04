تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية السيد محمد إسحاق دار. وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الرامية للتوصل لحلول دبلوماسية للأزمات في المنطقة بما يسهم في خفض التوتر وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار فيها.