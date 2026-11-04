التقى أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، أهالي محافظة طبرجل، خلال جلسة للمواطنين، وذلك ضمن زيارته لمحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها.

ورحّب أمير الجوف بالأهالي، معرباً عن سعادته بلقائهم والاستماع إلى آرائهم ومقترحاتهم واحتياجاتهم، مؤكداً حرص القيادة على خدمة المواطنين وتعزيز مشاركتهم في مسيرة التنمية.

وأشار إلى ما تشهده محافظة طبرجل ومحافظات المنطقة من مشاريع تنموية وخدمية في مختلف المجالات، بما يلبي احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين ويحقق تطلعات القيادة.


وأكد أن أبواب الإمارة مفتوحة للجميع لتلقي الملاحظات والآراء والشكاوى، مشيداً بما تنعم به المملكة من أمن وازدهار.


وشهدت الجلسة نقاشات حول شؤون المنطقة، استمع خلالها إلى مداخلات الحضور، فيما اختُتم اللقاء بتناول الجميع طعام الغداء على مائدة أمير المنطقة.