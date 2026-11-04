التقى أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، أهالي محافظة طبرجل، خلال جلسة للمواطنين، وذلك ضمن زيارته لمحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها.
ورحّب أمير الجوف بالأهالي، معرباً عن سعادته بلقائهم والاستماع إلى آرائهم ومقترحاتهم واحتياجاتهم، مؤكداً حرص القيادة على خدمة المواطنين وتعزيز مشاركتهم في مسيرة التنمية.
وأشار إلى ما تشهده محافظة طبرجل ومحافظات المنطقة من مشاريع تنموية وخدمية في مختلف المجالات، بما يلبي احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين ويحقق تطلعات القيادة.
وأكد أن أبواب الإمارة مفتوحة للجميع لتلقي الملاحظات والآراء والشكاوى، مشيداً بما تنعم به المملكة من أمن وازدهار.
وشهدت الجلسة نقاشات حول شؤون المنطقة، استمع خلالها إلى مداخلات الحضور، فيما اختُتم اللقاء بتناول الجميع طعام الغداء على مائدة أمير المنطقة.
The Prince of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, met with the people of Tabarjal Governorate during a citizens' session, as part of his visit to the governorates of the region and their affiliated centers.
The Prince of Al-Jawf welcomed the residents, expressing his happiness at meeting them and listening to their opinions, suggestions, and needs, affirming the leadership's commitment to serving citizens and enhancing their participation in the development process.
He pointed to the developmental and service projects taking place in Tabarjal Governorate and the region's governorates in various fields, which meet the needs of citizens and residents and fulfill the aspirations of the leadership.
He confirmed that the doors of the emirate are open to everyone to receive comments, opinions, and complaints, praising the security and prosperity enjoyed by the Kingdom.
The session witnessed discussions about the region's affairs, during which he listened to the contributions of the attendees, and the meeting concluded with everyone enjoying lunch at the Prince's table.