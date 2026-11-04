The Prince of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, met with the people of Tabarjal Governorate during a citizens' session, as part of his visit to the governorates of the region and their affiliated centers.

The Prince of Al-Jawf welcomed the residents, expressing his happiness at meeting them and listening to their opinions, suggestions, and needs, affirming the leadership's commitment to serving citizens and enhancing their participation in the development process.

He pointed to the developmental and service projects taking place in Tabarjal Governorate and the region's governorates in various fields, which meet the needs of citizens and residents and fulfill the aspirations of the leadership.



He confirmed that the doors of the emirate are open to everyone to receive comments, opinions, and complaints, praising the security and prosperity enjoyed by the Kingdom.



The session witnessed discussions about the region's affairs, during which he listened to the contributions of the attendees, and the meeting concluded with everyone enjoying lunch at the Prince's table.