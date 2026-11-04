أبدى الشاعر السعودي حسين فهد القحطاني استعداده للتكفل بعلاج مقيم يمني يُدعى سلطان، يعاني من تشوهات في وجهه، بعدما تداول نشطاء قصته وتعثر حصوله على العلاج.
وبحسب التغريدة المتداولة، قدم سلطان إلى الرياض بناءً على وعد من شخص بتحمّل تكاليف علاجه، وأجرى فحوصات وتحاليل في مركز لأمراض الدم والأورام، بلغت تكلفتها نحو 23 ألف ريال. لكنه عجز لاحقاً عن التواصل مع الشخص الذي وعده بالتكفل بالعلاج، ولم يرد على اتصالاته منذ أسبوع، وفق ما أورده صاحب منشور على منصة اكس.
وتفاعل القحطاني مع القصة، مبدياً استعداده لتحمّل تكاليف العلاج على نفقته الخاصة.
وقال إن مبادرته تأتي اقتداءً بجهود المملكة الإنسانية، ورغبةً في تخفيف معاناة المقيم.
Saudi poet Hussein Fahd Al-Qahtani expressed his willingness to cover the medical treatment of a Yemeni resident named Sultan, who suffers from facial deformities, after activists circulated his story and he faced difficulties in obtaining treatment. According to the circulated tweet, Sultan came to Riyadh based on a promise from someone to cover his treatment costs, and he underwent tests and analyses at a center for blood diseases and tumors, which cost about 23,000 riyals. However, he later struggled to contact the person who promised to cover the treatment, and that person has not responded to his calls for a week, according to a post by the author on the X platform. Al-Qahtani reacted to the story, expressing his readiness to bear the treatment costs at his own expense. He stated that his initiative comes in line with the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom and a desire to alleviate the suffering of the resident.