Saudi poet Hussein Fahd Al-Qahtani expressed his willingness to cover the medical treatment of a Yemeni resident named Sultan, who suffers from facial deformities, after activists circulated his story and he faced difficulties in obtaining treatment.

According to the circulated tweet, Sultan came to Riyadh based on a promise from someone to cover his treatment costs, and he underwent tests and analyses at a center for blood diseases and tumors, which cost about 23,000 riyals. However, he later struggled to contact the person who promised to cover the treatment, and that person has not responded to his calls for a week, according to a post by the author on the X platform.

Al-Qahtani reacted to the story, expressing his readiness to bear the treatment costs at his own expense.

He stated that his initiative comes in line with the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom and a desire to alleviate the suffering of the resident.

