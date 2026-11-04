أبدى الشاعر السعودي حسين فهد القحطاني استعداده للتكفل بعلاج مقيم يمني يُدعى سلطان، يعاني من تشوهات في وجهه، بعدما تداول نشطاء قصته وتعثر حصوله على العلاج.

وبحسب التغريدة المتداولة، قدم سلطان إلى الرياض بناءً على وعد من شخص بتحمّل تكاليف علاجه، وأجرى فحوصات وتحاليل في مركز لأمراض الدم والأورام، بلغت تكلفتها نحو 23 ألف ريال. لكنه عجز لاحقاً عن التواصل مع الشخص الذي وعده بالتكفل بالعلاج، ولم يرد على اتصالاته منذ أسبوع، وفق ما أورده صاحب منشور على منصة اكس.

وتفاعل القحطاني مع القصة، مبدياً استعداده لتحمّل تكاليف العلاج على نفقته الخاصة.

وقال إن مبادرته تأتي اقتداءً بجهود المملكة الإنسانية، ورغبةً في تخفيف معاناة المقيم.