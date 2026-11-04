وضع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس حجر الأساس لمشروع تأهيل وتجهيز مركز التعليم الطبي والصحي المستمر (CCMHE) في مدينة حماة بالجمهورية العربية السورية، وبإشراف وزارة الصحة السورية.

حضر الحفل نائب محافظ حماة محمد جهاد طعمة، ومدير مكتب مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية والجمهورية العربية السورية الدكتور نايف صالح الشمري، ومعاون محافظ حماة للشؤون الصحية الدكتور محمد الشريف، ومدير صحة حماة الدكتور فراس مصري، وممثل عن وزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل، ورئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية وأعضاء المجلس.

وأوضح سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية العربية السورية غازي بن رافع العنزي أن المشروع يأتي ضمن جهود المملكة لمساندة الشعب السوري عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مشيراً إلى أن المشروع يجمع بين تطوير البنية التحتية والتجهيزات الطبية والتعليمية وتأهيل الكوادر الصحية، وذلك بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الخدمات الصحية وتوسيع أثرها ليشمل مختلف المحافظات السورية.

يهدف المشروع إلى تجهيز بيئة تدريبية متخصصةً تتيح للأطباء والكوادر التمريضية والعاملين في القطاع الصحي تحديث معارفهم وتطوير مهاراتهم العملية، ويسعى المركز إلى استقطاب الكوادر الصحية من مختلف المحافظات السورية، ودعم المؤسسات الصحية والمشافي بكوادر مؤهلةً.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع والبرامج الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لدعم القطاع الصحي السوري، والنهوض بالخدمات الطبية المقدمة للمرضى.