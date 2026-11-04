The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center laid the foundation stone yesterday for the rehabilitation and equipping project of the Continuing Medical and Health Education Center (CCMHE) in the city of Hama, Syrian Arab Republic, under the supervision of the Syrian Ministry of Health.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Hama, Mohammad Jihad Toma, the Director of the King Salman Relief Center's office in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Naif Saleh Al-Shammari, the Assistant Governor of Hama for Health Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharif, the Director of Health in Hama, Dr. Firas Masri, a representative from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the association along with board members.

Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Syrian Arab Republic, Ghazi bin Rafea Al-Anzi, explained that the project is part of the Kingdom's efforts to support the Syrian people through the King Salman Relief Center, noting that the project combines infrastructure development, medical and educational equipment, and the rehabilitation of health personnel, which contributes to improving the quality of health services and expanding their impact to include various Syrian provinces.

The project aims to provide a specialized training environment that allows doctors, nursing staff, and health sector workers to update their knowledge and develop their practical skills. The center seeks to attract health personnel from various Syrian provinces and support health institutions and hospitals with qualified staff.

This initiative extends the humanitarian projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Relief Center to support the Syrian health sector and enhance the medical services offered to patients.