قُتل أربعة مدنيين، بينهم ثلاثة أطفال من أسرة واحدة، وأُصيب أربعة آخرون، اليوم (الأربعاء)، جراء قصف صاروخي شنّته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية واستهدف منزلاً في عزلة الأثاور بمديرية حيفان، جنوب محافظة تعز، في جريمة جديدة تضاف إلى سجل انتهاكاتها بحق المدنيين.
وقال مدير عام مديرية حيفان، علي راوح، إن أربعة من أسرة واحدة قُتلوا إثر استهداف منزل المواطن علي عبدالحق الأثوري بصاروخ باليستي، فيما أُصيب أربعة آخرون، مشيراً إلى أن القصف ألحق أضراراً بعدد من المنازل، وأثار حالة من الرعب والخوف في أوساط السكان.
وفي سياق متصل، أكدت وزيرة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمنية، الدكتورة أفراح الزوبة، أن مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية كثّفت اعتداءاتها على اليمنيين عقب هبوط طائرة تابعة لشركة «ماهان» المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني في مطار الحديدة، موضحة أن الطائرة كانت تقل خبراء إيرانيين وتحمل أموالاً وأسلحة نوعية لدعم التصعيد العسكري للمليشيا، في انتهاك للسيادة اليمنية والقوانين والقرارات الدولية.
وأوضحت الزوبة، خلال لقائها عدداً من خبراء مراكز الدراسات والأبحاث الألمانية المعنية بالشأن اليمني، أن المليشيا صعّدت هجماتها على مناطق الساحل الغربي وباب المندب عقب وصول الطائرة، قبل تحرير تلك المناطق في إطار عملية «فجر اليمن».
وحذرت من خطورة استمرار اعتداءات المليشيا داخل اليمن وعبر الحدود، مؤكدة أن استهدافها الأراضي السعودية يمثل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الإقليميين.
وسلطت الوزيرة الضوء على استهداف المليشيا المنشآت المدنية والصحية في محافظة تعز، واستمرار الحصار الخانق المفروض على المدينة، وما يترتب عليه من تداعيات إنسانية كارثية تطال المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال.
وشددت على أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به مراكز الدراسات والأبحاث في نقل صورة دقيقة عن الأوضاع في اليمن، وإيصال صوت اليمنيين إلى الأوساط الرسمية والشعبية في ألمانيا.
Four civilians were killed, including three children from the same family, and four others were injured today (Wednesday) as a result of a missile strike carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, targeting a house in the Al-Athawir district of Haifan, south of Taiz Governorate, in a new crime added to its record of violations against civilians.
The Director General of Haifan District, Ali Rawah, stated that four members of the same family were killed when the home of citizen Ali Abdul Haq Al-Athouri was targeted by a ballistic missile, while four others were injured, noting that the shelling caused damage to several homes and created a state of terror and fear among the residents.
In a related context, the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Afrah Al-Zouba, confirmed that the Houthi terrorist militia has intensified its attacks on Yemenis following the landing of a plane belonging to "Mahan" airline, linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, at Al-Hudaydah Airport. She explained that the plane was carrying Iranian experts and transporting funds and advanced weapons to support the militia's military escalation, in violation of Yemeni sovereignty and international laws and resolutions.
Al-Zouba clarified, during her meeting with a number of experts from German research and study centers concerned with Yemeni affairs, that the militia escalated its attacks on the western coast and Bab al-Mandab following the arrival of the plane, prior to the liberation of those areas as part of "Fajr Yemen" operation.
She warned of the dangers of the militia's continued assaults inside Yemen and across the borders, emphasizing that targeting Saudi territory poses a threat to regional security and peace.
The minister highlighted the militia's targeting of civilian and health facilities in Taiz Governorate and the ongoing suffocating siege imposed on the city, which has catastrophic humanitarian repercussions affecting civilians, especially women and children.
She stressed the importance of the role played by research and study centers in conveying an accurate picture of the situation in Yemen and delivering the voices of Yemenis to official and public circles in Germany.