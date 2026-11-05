Four civilians were killed, including three children from the same family, and four others were injured today (Wednesday) as a result of a missile strike carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, targeting a house in the Al-Athawir district of Haifan, south of Taiz Governorate, in a new crime added to its record of violations against civilians.



The Director General of Haifan District, Ali Rawah, stated that four members of the same family were killed when the home of citizen Ali Abdul Haq Al-Athouri was targeted by a ballistic missile, while four others were injured, noting that the shelling caused damage to several homes and created a state of terror and fear among the residents.



In a related context, the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Afrah Al-Zouba, confirmed that the Houthi terrorist militia has intensified its attacks on Yemenis following the landing of a plane belonging to "Mahan" airline, linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, at Al-Hudaydah Airport. She explained that the plane was carrying Iranian experts and transporting funds and advanced weapons to support the militia's military escalation, in violation of Yemeni sovereignty and international laws and resolutions.



Al-Zouba clarified, during her meeting with a number of experts from German research and study centers concerned with Yemeni affairs, that the militia escalated its attacks on the western coast and Bab al-Mandab following the arrival of the plane, prior to the liberation of those areas as part of "Fajr Yemen" operation.



She warned of the dangers of the militia's continued assaults inside Yemen and across the borders, emphasizing that targeting Saudi territory poses a threat to regional security and peace.



The minister highlighted the militia's targeting of civilian and health facilities in Taiz Governorate and the ongoing suffocating siege imposed on the city, which has catastrophic humanitarian repercussions affecting civilians, especially women and children.



She stressed the importance of the role played by research and study centers in conveying an accurate picture of the situation in Yemen and delivering the voices of Yemenis to official and public circles in Germany.