قُتل أربعة مدنيين، بينهم ثلاثة أطفال من أسرة واحدة، وأُصيب أربعة آخرون، اليوم (الأربعاء)، جراء قصف صاروخي شنّته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية واستهدف منزلاً في عزلة الأثاور بمديرية حيفان، جنوب محافظة تعز، في جريمة جديدة تضاف إلى سجل انتهاكاتها بحق المدنيين.


وقال مدير عام مديرية حيفان، علي راوح، إن أربعة من أسرة واحدة قُتلوا إثر استهداف منزل المواطن علي عبدالحق الأثوري بصاروخ باليستي، فيما أُصيب أربعة آخرون، مشيراً إلى أن القصف ألحق أضراراً بعدد من المنازل، وأثار حالة من الرعب والخوف في أوساط السكان.


وفي سياق متصل، أكدت وزيرة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمنية، الدكتورة أفراح الزوبة، أن مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية كثّفت اعتداءاتها على اليمنيين عقب هبوط طائرة تابعة لشركة «ماهان» المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني في مطار الحديدة، موضحة أن الطائرة كانت تقل خبراء إيرانيين وتحمل أموالاً وأسلحة نوعية لدعم التصعيد العسكري للمليشيا، في انتهاك للسيادة اليمنية والقوانين والقرارات الدولية.


وأوضحت الزوبة، خلال لقائها عدداً من خبراء مراكز الدراسات والأبحاث الألمانية المعنية بالشأن اليمني، أن المليشيا صعّدت هجماتها على مناطق الساحل الغربي وباب المندب عقب وصول الطائرة، قبل تحرير تلك المناطق في إطار عملية «فجر اليمن».


وحذرت من خطورة استمرار اعتداءات المليشيا داخل اليمن وعبر الحدود، مؤكدة أن استهدافها الأراضي السعودية يمثل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الإقليميين.


وسلطت الوزيرة الضوء على استهداف المليشيا المنشآت المدنية والصحية في محافظة تعز، واستمرار الحصار الخانق المفروض على المدينة، وما يترتب عليه من تداعيات إنسانية كارثية تطال المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال.


وشددت على أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به مراكز الدراسات والأبحاث في نقل صورة دقيقة عن الأوضاع في اليمن، وإيصال صوت اليمنيين إلى الأوساط الرسمية والشعبية في ألمانيا.