تحولت نزهة اعتيادية لأم وابنتها بالقرب من منزلهما في مقاطعة كولومبيا البريطانية بكندا إلى مأساة، بعدما عثرت السلطات على جثمانيهما إثر هجوم يُشتبه في أن دباً من فصيلة «غريزلي» يقف وراءه، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الحزن والصدمة بالمنطقة.
ووفقاً لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، أكدت خدمة ضباط الحفاظ على البيئة في المقاطعة العثور على جثمان جينيفر بالكاراس، البالغة من العمر 48 عاماً، يوم الإثنين، في ممر «سنوكا ويست» بمنطقة بيلا كولا، قبل أن تعثر فرق البحث على جثمان ابنتها سيلا ريد، البالغة 20 عاماً، بعد ظهر الثلاثاء، عقب عمليات تمشيط شاركت فيها الشرطة الملكية الكندية وفرق الإنقاذ.
وبدأت الواقعة بعدما انقطع الاتصال بالأم وابنتها منذ يوم السبت الماضي، إثر تغيبهما عن لقاء عائلي عبر الإنترنت، ما دفع أفراد الأسرة إلى إبلاغ الشرطة صباح الأحد وطلب إجراء عملية تفقد. وسرعان ما عثرت السلطات على سيارة الضحيتين متوقفة عند مدخل مسار المشي.
وأوضح شقيقا الأم أن المسار الذي شهد الواقعة لا يبعد سوى خمس دقائق عن منزلهما، ولا يقع في منطقة نائية أو معزولة، بل كان مكاناً مألوفاً اعتادت الأم وابنتها ارتياده للتنزه والاستمتاع بالطبيعة.
وفي إطار التحقيقات، أعلنت السلطات البيئية نصب أفخاخ لمحاولة تعقب الدب المشتبه في تورطه بالهجوم والسيطرة عليه، محذرة السكان من الاقتراب من المسار والمناطق المحيطة به حتى انتهاء العمليات الميدانية.
وأكدت السلطات أنه في حال ثبوت مسؤولية الدب عن الهجوم القاتل، فسيتم إنهاء حياته وفقاً للبروتوكولات المعتمدة لحماية السلامة العامة.
A routine outing for a mother and her daughter near their home in British Columbia, Canada, turned into a tragedy after authorities found their bodies following an attack suspected to have been carried out by a "grizzly" bear, an incident that has caused sadness and shock in the area.
According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the province's environmental officers confirmed the discovery of 48-year-old Jennifer Palkares' body on Monday in the "Snooka West" trail area of Bella Coola, before search teams found her 20-year-old daughter, Ceila Reed's body on Tuesday afternoon, following search operations involving the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and rescue teams.
The incident began when contact was lost with the mother and daughter since last Saturday, after they missed a family meeting online, prompting family members to notify the police on Sunday morning and request a welfare check. Authorities quickly found the victims' car parked at the entrance of the hiking trail.
The mother’s brothers explained that the trail where the incident occurred is only five minutes away from their home and is not located in a remote or isolated area; rather, it was a familiar place that the mother and daughter frequented for hiking and enjoying nature.
As part of the investigations, environmental authorities announced the setting of traps to try to track and control the bear suspected of being involved in the attack, warning residents to stay away from the trail and surrounding areas until field operations are completed.
Authorities confirmed that if the bear is found to be responsible for the fatal attack, it will be euthanized according to established protocols for public safety.