تحولت نزهة اعتيادية لأم وابنتها بالقرب من منزلهما في مقاطعة كولومبيا البريطانية بكندا إلى مأساة، بعدما عثرت السلطات على جثمانيهما إثر هجوم يُشتبه في أن دباً من فصيلة «غريزلي» يقف وراءه، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الحزن والصدمة بالمنطقة.

ووفقاً لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، أكدت خدمة ضباط الحفاظ على البيئة في المقاطعة العثور على جثمان جينيفر بالكاراس، البالغة من العمر 48 عاماً، يوم الإثنين، في ممر «سنوكا ويست» بمنطقة بيلا كولا، قبل أن تعثر فرق البحث على جثمان ابنتها سيلا ريد، البالغة 20 عاماً، بعد ظهر الثلاثاء، عقب عمليات تمشيط شاركت فيها الشرطة الملكية الكندية وفرق الإنقاذ.

وبدأت الواقعة بعدما انقطع الاتصال بالأم وابنتها منذ يوم السبت الماضي، إثر تغيبهما عن لقاء عائلي عبر الإنترنت، ما دفع أفراد الأسرة إلى إبلاغ الشرطة صباح الأحد وطلب إجراء عملية تفقد. وسرعان ما عثرت السلطات على سيارة الضحيتين متوقفة عند مدخل مسار المشي.

وأوضح شقيقا الأم أن المسار الذي شهد الواقعة لا يبعد سوى خمس دقائق عن منزلهما، ولا يقع في منطقة نائية أو معزولة، بل كان مكاناً مألوفاً اعتادت الأم وابنتها ارتياده للتنزه والاستمتاع بالطبيعة.

وفي إطار التحقيقات، أعلنت السلطات البيئية نصب أفخاخ لمحاولة تعقب الدب المشتبه في تورطه بالهجوم والسيطرة عليه، محذرة السكان من الاقتراب من المسار والمناطق المحيطة به حتى انتهاء العمليات الميدانية.

وأكدت السلطات أنه في حال ثبوت مسؤولية الدب عن الهجوم القاتل، فسيتم إنهاء حياته وفقاً للبروتوكولات المعتمدة لحماية السلامة العامة.