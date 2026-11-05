A routine outing for a mother and her daughter near their home in British Columbia, Canada, turned into a tragedy after authorities found their bodies following an attack suspected to have been carried out by a "grizzly" bear, an incident that has caused sadness and shock in the area.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the province's environmental officers confirmed the discovery of 48-year-old Jennifer Palkares' body on Monday in the "Snooka West" trail area of Bella Coola, before search teams found her 20-year-old daughter, Ceila Reed's body on Tuesday afternoon, following search operations involving the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and rescue teams.

The incident began when contact was lost with the mother and daughter since last Saturday, after they missed a family meeting online, prompting family members to notify the police on Sunday morning and request a welfare check. Authorities quickly found the victims' car parked at the entrance of the hiking trail.

The mother’s brothers explained that the trail where the incident occurred is only five minutes away from their home and is not located in a remote or isolated area; rather, it was a familiar place that the mother and daughter frequented for hiking and enjoying nature.

As part of the investigations, environmental authorities announced the setting of traps to try to track and control the bear suspected of being involved in the attack, warning residents to stay away from the trail and surrounding areas until field operations are completed.

Authorities confirmed that if the bear is found to be responsible for the fatal attack, it will be euthanized according to established protocols for public safety.