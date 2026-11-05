More than a century after one of the most famous maritime disasters in history, the story of the "Titanic" has resurfaced through a rare historical insurance document that fully covers its loss valued at $5 million, as a British auction house prepares to put it up for sale this November, with estimates that its price could reach $67,000.

Andrew Aldridge, the managing director of the British auction house "Henry Aldridge & Son," told People magazine that the document is the only known remaining copy of the insurance documents associated with the ship, explaining that the house has been unable to find another similar copy.

The document dates back just two weeks before the maiden voyage of the "Titanic," as it included coverage for the total loss of the ship or constructive total loss, and was issued by 77 insurance companies, each bearing a portion of the risk value.

After the ship collided with an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, during its journey from England to New York, its owners received the full insurance value of $5 million within just 30 days, according to the auction house. This amount is equivalent to about $173 million according to current estimates.

The disaster claimed the lives of about 1,500 people after the ship, famously dubbed "the unsinkable," sank four days after its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912.

Among the companies that participated in the insurance coverage was "Atlantic Mutual," which contributed $100,000, equivalent to about $3.5 million today.

After the company was liquidated in 2011, a collection of its archival documents was transferred to an exhibition in New York, before one dealer purchased the insurance document related to the "Titanic," keeping it preserved until it reappeared in preparation for auction.

Initial estimates for the value of the document range between $40,000 and $67,000, and the auction also includes an original blueprint of the ship, used by engineers and shipbuilders at "Harland & Wolff" during its construction phases.

In a related context, Aldridge noted that the families of the disaster's victims had to wait four years to receive compensation totaling $663,000 after filing lawsuits related to negligence.