بعد أكثر من قرن على واحدة من أشهر الكوارث البحرية في التاريخ، عادت قصة سفينة «تيتانيك» إلى الواجهة من خلال وثيقة تأمين تاريخية نادرة تغطي خسارتها بالكامل بقيمة 5 ملايين دولار، إذ تستعد دار مزادات بريطانية لطرحها للبيع خلال نوفمبر الجاري، وسط تقديرات بأن يصل سعرها إلى 67 ألف دولار.

وقال أندرو ألدريدج، المدير الإداري لدار المزادات البريطانية «هنري ألدريدج آند صن»، لمجلة «بيبول»، إن الوثيقة تُعد النسخة الوحيدة المعروفة المتبقية من وثائق التأمين المرتبطة بالسفينة، موضحاً أن الدار لم تتمكن من العثور على نسخة أخرى مماثلة.

وتعود الوثيقة إلى أسبوعين فقط قبل انطلاق الرحلة الأولى ل«تيتانيك»، إذ تضمنت تغطية الخسارة الكاملة للسفينة أو الخسارة الكلية الحكمية، وشاركت في إصدارها 77 شركة تأمين، تحملت كل منها جزءاً من قيمة المخاطر.

وبعد اصطدام السفينة بجبل جليدي وغرقها في المحيط الأطلسي يوم 15 أبريل 1912، خلال رحلتها من إنجلترا إلى نيويورك، حصل مالكوها على كامل قيمة التأمين، البالغة 5 ملايين دولار، خلال 30 يوماً فقط، بحسب دار المزادات. وتُعادل هذه القيمة نحو 173 مليون دولار وفقاً للتقديرات الحالية.

وكانت الكارثة قد أودت بحياة نحو 1500 شخص، بعد غرق السفينة التي اشتهرت بلقب «التي لا تغرق»، وذلك بعد أربعة أيام من انطلاق رحلتها الأولى في 10 أبريل 1912.

ومن بين الشركات التي شاركت في تغطية التأمين، شركة «أتلانتيك ميوتشوال»، التي ساهمت بمبلغ 100 ألف دولار، تعادل قيمتها حالياً نحو 3.5 مليون دولار.

وبعد تصفية الشركة عام 2011، انتقلت مجموعة من وثائق أرشيفها إلى أحد المعارض في نيويورك، قبل أن يشتري أحد التجار وثيقة التأمين الخاصة ب«تيتانيك»، لتظل محفوظة حتى ظهورها مجدداً استعداداً لطرحها في المزاد.

وتتراوح التقديرات الأولية لقيمة الوثيقة بين 40 ألفاً و67 ألف دولار، كما يشمل المزاد مخططاً أصلياً للسفينة، استخدمه المهندسون وبناة السفن في شركة «هارلاند آند وولف» خلال مراحل بنائها.

وفي سياق متصل، أشار ألدريدج إلى أن عائلات ضحايا الكارثة اضطرت إلى الانتظار أربع سنوات للحصول على تعويضات بلغ إجماليها 663 ألف دولار، بعد رفع دعاوى قضائية تتعلق بالإهمال.