A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck today (Friday) the maritime area east of the Kanto region in Japan, which includes the capital Tokyo, without any tsunami warnings issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:39 PM local time (1:39 PM Saudi time), at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the sea surface, off the eastern coast of the Kanto region.

There were no immediate reports of human casualties or material damage due to the earthquake, and Japanese authorities did not issue any tsunami warnings following the tremor.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, due to its location within the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, which experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to the convergence of several tectonic plates.