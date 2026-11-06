ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 6.1 درجات، اليوم (الجمعة)، المنطقة البحرية الواقعة شرق إقليم كانتو الياباني، الذي يضم العاصمة طوكيو، دون صدور تحذيرات من حدوث موجات مد عاتية (تسونامي).

وأفادت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية بأن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 7:39 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي (1:39 ظهرًا بتوقيت السعودية)، على عمق 10 كيلومترات تحت سطح البحر، قبالة الساحل الشرقي لمنطقة كانتو.

ولم ترد تقارير فورية عن وقوع إصابات بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال، فيما لم تصدر السلطات اليابانية أي تحذيرات من موجات تسونامي عقب الهزة الأرضية.

وتُعد اليابان من أكثر دول العالم تعرضًا للزلازل، نتيجة وقوعها ضمن منطقة «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ، التي تشهد نشاطًا زلزاليًا وبركانيًا متكررًا بسبب التقاء عدد من الصفائح التكتونية.