The General Transport Authority has approved new regulations to organize the activity of passenger transport using autonomous vehicles in the Kingdom. These regulations include allowing the operation of vehicles without a safety officer inside them after obtaining the Authority's approval, and requiring at least 5 vehicles to obtain a license, with the operational age of the vehicle not exceeding 10 years from the year of manufacture.

According to the executive regulations for passenger transport using autonomous vehicles, practicing the activity without a license is prohibited, with the service limited to licensed establishments, and requiring vehicles to pass a trial period and verify their operational readiness and compliance with security and safety requirements.

Operating Licenses

The regulations specify the license duration as 3 years, limited to the approved geographical scope, with the possibility of issuing a restricted license for 180 days to complete the requirements without allowing the activity to be practiced during that period. Establishments are required to provide a safety officer for each vehicle, with the possibility of obtaining the Authority's approval to operate it without one inside, based on technical readiness assessments and operational performance reports.

The regulations stipulate that the vehicles must be owned by the establishment or made available to it according to the specified legal arrangements, with the approval of the relevant authorities, and provide insurance that covers civil liability towards passengers and third parties, and issue an operating card for each vehicle for a duration of one year.

Passenger Rights

The regulations require service providers to establish a clear mechanism for determining prices and notifying the Authority when they change, providing channels for receiving passenger complaints and lost item reports, and maintaining their privacy, while allowing the transport of pets in cages provided there is a health certificate proving they are free from diseases.

It is prohibited to refuse to provide the service except in specific cases, the most notable of which are exceeding the number of passengers beyond available seats, not adhering to seat belts, smoking or eating inside the vehicle, tampering with its equipment, or exhibiting aggressive behavior from passengers.

Safety and Malfunctions

The regulations emphasize the necessity of immediately stopping vehicles and notifying the Authority upon discovering malfunctions that affect safety, or recurring accidents that may be related to autonomous driving systems, or exposure to cyber breaches that threaten safe operation.

The Authority has the authority to recall vehicles or suspend the operation of a specific model or an entire fleet when there are safety risks, with a prohibition on returning them to service before addressing the reasons for the suspension and obtaining the necessary approval.

Advertisements and Violations

The regulations allow for advertisements to be placed inside vehicles, including electronic screens, provided they do not affect the safety and comfort of passengers, while adhering to the approved advertising regulations.

It confirmed the application of regulatory penalties on violators, allowing for appeals against violations within 30 days from the date of notification, and challenging the decisions of the review committee before the competent court within 60 days.