أقرت الهيئة العامة للنقل ضوابط جديدة لتنظيم نشاط نقل الركاب بالمركبات ذاتية القيادة في المملكة، تضمنت السماح بتشغيل المركبات دون وجود مسؤول سلامة داخلها بعد الحصول على موافقة الهيئة، واشتراط توفير 5 مركبات على الأقل للحصول على الترخيص، على ألا يتجاوز عمر المركبة التشغيلي 10 سنوات من سنة الصنع.

ووفقاً للائحة التنفيذية لنشاط نقل الركاب بالمركبات ذاتية القيادة، يُحظر ممارسة النشاط دون ترخيص، مع قصر تقديم الخدمة على المنشآت المرخصة، واشتراط اجتياز المركبات فترة التجربة والتحقق من جاهزيتها التشغيلية واستيفاء متطلبات الأمن والسلامة.

تراخيص التشغيل

وحددت اللائحة مدة الترخيص بـ3 سنوات، على أن يقتصر على النطاق الجغرافي المعتمد، مع إمكانية إصدار ترخيص مقيد لمدة 180 يوماً لاستكمال الاشتراطات دون السماح بممارسة النشاط خلال تلك الفترة، فيما ألزمت المنشآت بتوفير مسؤول سلامة لكل مركبة، مع إمكانية الحصول على موافقة الهيئة لتشغيلها دون وجوده داخلها، وفق تقييم الجاهزية الفنية وتقارير الأداء التشغيلي.

واشترطت اللائحة أن تكون المركبات مملوكة للمنشأة أو متاحة لها وفق الترتيبات النظامية المحددة، مع الحصول على موافقة الجهات المختصة، وتوفير التأمين الذي يغطي المسؤولية المدنية تجاه الركاب والغير، وإصدار بطاقة تشغيل لكل مركبة لمدة سنة واحدة.

حقوق الركاب

وألزمت اللائحة مقدمي الخدمة بوضع آلية واضحة لتحديد الأسعار وإشعار الهيئة عند تغييرها، وتوفير قنوات لاستقبال شكاوى الركاب وبلاغات المفقودات، والمحافظة على خصوصيتهم، مع السماح بنقل الحيوانات الأليفة داخل أقفاص وبشرط وجود شهادة صحية تثبت خلوها من الأمراض.

وحظرت الامتناع عن تقديم الخدمة إلا في حالات محددة، أبرزها تجاوز عدد الركاب المقاعد المتاحة، وعدم الالتزام بأحزمة الأمان، والتدخين أو الأكل داخل المركبة، والعبث بتجهيزاتها، أو ظهور سلوكيات عدوانية من الركاب.

السلامة والأعطال

وشددت اللائحة على ضرورة إيقاف المركبات فوراً وإبلاغ الهيئة عند اكتشاف أعطال تؤثر على السلامة، أو وقوع حوادث متكررة يُحتمل ارتباطها بأنظمة القيادة الذاتية، أو التعرض لاختراقات سيبرانية تهدد التشغيل الآمن.

ومنحت الهيئة صلاحية استدعاء المركبات أو إيقاف تشغيل طراز معين أو أسطول كامل عند وجود مخاطر على السلامة، مع حظر إعادتها إلى الخدمة قبل معالجة أسباب الإيقاف والحصول على الموافقة اللازمة.

الإعلانات والمخالفات

وسمحت اللائحة بوضع الإعلانات داخل المركبات، بما فيها الشاشات الإلكترونية، بشرط عدم التأثير على سلامة الركاب وراحتهم، مع الالتزام بضوابط الإعلانات المعتمدة.

وأكدت تطبيق العقوبات النظامية على المخالفين، وإتاحة التظلم من المخالفات خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ التبليغ، والطعن في قرارات لجنة النظر أمام المحكمة المختصة خلال 60 يوماً.