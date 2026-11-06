أوصى إماما وخطيبا المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى والتمسك بطاعته، مؤكدين أن الإخلاص في النيات، وصحة الإيمان، وتحقيق التوحيد، من أعظم أسباب الفلاح في الدنيا والآخرة، ونيل الأجر والثواب عند الله تعالى.

في المسجد الحرام، شدد الشيخ الدكتور ماهر بن حمد المعيقلي على أهمية استحضار النية الصالحة واحتساب الأجر في مختلف الأعمال، مبيناً أن الإخلاص يضاعف الحسنات ويرفع منزلة الأعمال، وأن المسلم يستطيع تحويل أعماله وعاداته اليومية إلى عبادات إذا قصد بها وجه الله تعالى. كما دعا إلى الإحسان وبذل المعروف والإنفاق على الأسرة وابتغاء الأجر في جميع شؤون الحياة، محذراً من تعليق أعمال الخير بثناء الناس أو انتظار شكرهم.

وأكد المعيقلي -في خطبته الثانية-أن الصبر والاحتساب عند المصائب والابتلاءات من أعظم أبواب الأجر، وأن ما يصيب المؤمن من هموم وأحزان وآلام يكفر الله به الخطايا ويرفع الدرجات، داعياً إلى حسن الظن بالله تعالى واستحضار ما أعده للصابرين من الثواب والنعيم المقيم.

وفي المسجد النبوي، أوضح الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ أن الفلاح يتحقق بالإيمان الصادق وإخلاص العبادة لله تعالى والالتزام بشرعه، مبيناً أن آثار الإيمان تنعكس على سلوك المسلم وأقواله وأعماله وتعاملاته، وأن التمسك بالكتاب والسنة وتحقيق التوحيد الخالص من أعظم أسباب النجاح والنجاة.

وحذر من آفة الشُّح وما يترتب عليها من ظلم وتعدٍ وهلاك للمجتمعات، مؤكداً أن الإيمان الصادق يعين المسلم على اجتناب الفواحش والثبات أمام الشدائد والابتلاءات، كما دعا إلى التوبة والاستغفار والإكثار من ذكر الله تعالى والتواصي بالحق والتعاون على البر والتقوى.

وأكد إماما الحرمين الشريفين أهمية التمسك بالقيم الإسلامية وتجديد النيات والإخلاص لله تعالى في الأقوال والأعمال، واستحضار ما أعده الله للمؤمنين من الأجر والفوز والرضوان، سائلين الله أن يحفظ المملكة وقيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والرخاء.