The Imams and preachers of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque advised Muslims to be conscious of God Almighty and to adhere to His obedience, emphasizing that sincerity in intentions, sound faith, and the realization of monotheism are among the greatest reasons for success in this world and the Hereafter, and for receiving reward and recompense from God Almighty.

In the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly stressed the importance of having a good intention and seeking reward in various deeds, explaining that sincerity multiplies good deeds and elevates the status of actions. He noted that a Muslim can transform his daily actions and habits into acts of worship if they are intended for the sake of God Almighty. He also called for kindness, doing good, spending on one's family, and seeking reward in all aspects of life, warning against tying good deeds to the praise of people or waiting for their thanks.

In his second sermon, Al-Muaiqly affirmed that patience and seeking reward in times of calamities and trials are among the greatest doors to reward, and that what befalls a believer in terms of worries, sorrows, and pains expiates sins and elevates ranks. He called for having good thoughts about God Almighty and remembering what He has prepared for the patient in terms of reward and eternal bliss.

In the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Hussein Al-Sheikh explained that success is achieved through sincere faith, devotion of worship to God Almighty, and adherence to His Sharia. He pointed out that the effects of faith are reflected in the behavior, words, actions, and dealings of a Muslim, and that holding onto the Book and the Sunnah and achieving pure monotheism are among the greatest reasons for success and salvation.

He warned against the vice of greed and the resulting injustice, transgression, and destruction of communities, affirming that sincere faith helps a Muslim avoid immoral acts and remain steadfast in the face of hardships and trials. He also called for repentance, seeking forgiveness, increasing the remembrance of God Almighty, enjoining what is right, and cooperating in righteousness and piety.

The Imams of the Two Holy Mosques emphasized the importance of adhering to Islamic values, renewing intentions, and being sincere to God Almighty in words and deeds, and remembering what God has prepared for the believers in terms of reward, success, and pleasure. They prayed to God to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, its security, and its stability, and to continue bestowing upon it the blessing of safety and prosperity.