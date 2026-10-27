تحولت عملية تنفيذ حكم الإعدام بحق الأمريكية كريستا بايك إلى واحدة من أكثر الوقائع إثارة للجدل، بعدما فشلت المحاولة رغم استخدام نحو 10 إبر وجرعتين من العقار المخصص لتنفيذ أحكام الإعدام، لتنتهي الأحداث بعودتها إلى المستشفى ثم إلى السجن مجدداً.

وكشفت وثيقة قضائية جديدة أن الفريق المسؤول عن التنفيذ واجه صعوبات متكررة في العثور على أوردة المحكومة البالغة من العمر 50 عاماً وتركيب الخطوط الوريدية اللازمة، قبل إعطائها جرعتين من عقار (بنتوباربيتال).

وأوضح محاميها راندي سبايفي أن موكلته كانت تبدي مخاوف مسبقة من عدم تمكن المسؤولين من الوصول إلى أوردتها، مشيراً إلى أنها واصلت التنفس وإصدار أصوات تشبه الاختناق بعد تلقي العقار، قبل نقلها إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة وإخضاعها لجهاز التنفس الاصطناعي.

وبحسب ما أوردته وكالة (أسوشيتد برس)، استعادت كريستا وعيها في أوائل أكتوبر، ثم بدأت لاحقاً التحدث والمشي بمساعدة الآخرين، قبل أن تعود إلى السجن وهي تتمتع بقدرة أكبر على الحركة والتواصل، فيما لا تزال آثار الحادثة الصحية طويلة المدى غير واضحة.

وأثارت الواقعة ردود فعل واسعة بين المتابعين والمتخصصين في ملف عقوبة الإعدام، إذ وصفتها المديرة التنفيذية لمركز معلومات عقوبة الإعدام روبن ماهر بأنها من أسوأ حالات فشل تنفيذ أحكام الإعدام التي شهدتها في العصر الحديث.

وتعود القضية إلى عام 1995 عندما أُدينت كريستا بايك بقتل زميلتها كولين سليمر، البالغة من العمر 19 عاماً، في جريمة وُصفت آنذاك بـ«الوحشية»، وصدر بحقها حكم بالإعدام.

وعلى خلفية الحادثة، أعلن حاكم ولاية تينيسي بيل لي تعليق تنفيذ أحكام الإعدام حتى نهاية عام 2026، مع تكليف جهة مستقلة بإجراء مراجعة شاملة لكشف ملابسات ما جرى وأسباب الإخفاق في تنفيذ الحكم.