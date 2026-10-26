تفوقت مبيعات السيارات الصينية على نظيرتها اليابانية في الأسواق الأوروبية خلال الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، للمرة الأولى على أساس ربع سنوي، بعدما قفزت الحصة السوقية للعلامات الصينية إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 13%، مقابل 12% للسيارات اليابانية.
وكشفت بيانات شركة «داتا فورس» (Dataforce) المتخصصة في أبحاث السوق، أن تسجيلات السيارات الصينية في أوروبا تضاعفت على أساس سنوي خلال الأشهر الثلاثة المنتهية في سبتمبر الماضي، مدفوعةً بالأسعار التنافسية والتوسع في طرح الطرازات الجديدة.
ويأتي هذا التوسع في ظل تراجع الطلب على السيارات داخل السوق الصينية، ما دفع الشركات المصنعة إلى تكثيف حضورها في الأسواق الخارجية، وفي مقدمتها أوروبا، لتعويض تباطؤ المبيعات المحلية.
وفي المقابل، تواجه شركات صناعة السيارات الأوروبية ضغوطاً متزايدةً نتيجة احتدام المنافسة داخل أسواقها المحلية، بالتزامن مع تراجع الطلب على بعض علاماتها التجارية في الصين، ما يفرض تحدياتٍ إضافيةً على ربحيتها وقدرتها على المحافظة على حصصها السوقية.
Chinese car sales have surpassed their Japanese counterparts in European markets during the third quarter of this year, for the first time on a quarterly basis, as the market share of Chinese brands jumped to a record level of 13%, compared to 12% for Japanese cars.
Data from the market research company "Dataforce" revealed that registrations of Chinese cars in Europe doubled year-on-year during the three months ending in September, driven by competitive prices and the expansion of new model launches.
This expansion comes amid a decline in demand for cars within the Chinese market, prompting manufacturers to intensify their presence in foreign markets, particularly Europe, to compensate for the slowdown in domestic sales.
In contrast, European car manufacturers are facing increasing pressure due to intensified competition within their local markets, alongside a decline in demand for some of their brands in China, which poses additional challenges to their profitability and ability to maintain market shares.