Chinese car sales have surpassed their Japanese counterparts in European markets during the third quarter of this year, for the first time on a quarterly basis, as the market share of Chinese brands jumped to a record level of 13%, compared to 12% for Japanese cars.



Data from the market research company "Dataforce" revealed that registrations of Chinese cars in Europe doubled year-on-year during the three months ending in September, driven by competitive prices and the expansion of new model launches.



This expansion comes amid a decline in demand for cars within the Chinese market, prompting manufacturers to intensify their presence in foreign markets, particularly Europe, to compensate for the slowdown in domestic sales.



In contrast, European car manufacturers are facing increasing pressure due to intensified competition within their local markets, alongside a decline in demand for some of their brands in China, which poses additional challenges to their profitability and ability to maintain market shares.