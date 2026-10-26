تفوقت مبيعات السيارات الصينية على نظيرتها اليابانية في الأسواق الأوروبية خلال الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، للمرة الأولى على أساس ربع سنوي، بعدما قفزت الحصة السوقية للعلامات الصينية إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 13%، مقابل 12% للسيارات اليابانية.


وكشفت بيانات شركة «داتا فورس» (Dataforce) المتخصصة في أبحاث السوق، أن تسجيلات السيارات الصينية في أوروبا تضاعفت على أساس سنوي خلال الأشهر الثلاثة المنتهية في سبتمبر الماضي، مدفوعةً بالأسعار التنافسية والتوسع في طرح الطرازات الجديدة.


ويأتي هذا التوسع في ظل تراجع الطلب على السيارات داخل السوق الصينية، ما دفع الشركات المصنعة إلى تكثيف حضورها في الأسواق الخارجية، وفي مقدمتها أوروبا، لتعويض تباطؤ المبيعات المحلية.


وفي المقابل، تواجه شركات صناعة السيارات الأوروبية ضغوطاً متزايدةً نتيجة احتدام المنافسة داخل أسواقها المحلية، بالتزامن مع تراجع الطلب على بعض علاماتها التجارية في الصين، ما يفرض تحدياتٍ إضافيةً على ربحيتها وقدرتها على المحافظة على حصصها السوقية.