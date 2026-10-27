The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Yanbu, located in the Medina region, apprehended four residents of Filipino nationality for violating the security and safety regulations for marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom, after monitoring their fishing activities without obtaining the necessary legal permits.

The relevant authorities took legal action against the violators, in coordination with the related entities, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The Border Guard called for adherence to the systems and regulations aimed at protecting living aquatic resources and preserving the environment and wildlife, emphasizing the importance of reporting any practices or violations that constitute an infringement on natural resources.

It was clarified that reports are received via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and via the number (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, with all reports being handled with complete confidentiality and without any liability on the reporter.