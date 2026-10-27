ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية التابعة لحرس الحدود في محافظة ينبع بمنطقة المدينة المنورة أربعة مقيمين من الجنسية الفلبينية لمخالفتهم لائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية بالمملكة، بعد رصد ممارستهم الصيد دون الحصول على التصاريح النظامية اللازمة.
واتخذت الجهات المختصة الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات المعمول بها.
ودعا حرس الحدود إلى التقيد بالأنظمة واللوائح الهادفة إلى حماية الثروات المائية الحية والمحافظة على البيئة والحياة الفطرية، مؤكداً أهمية الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات أو تجاوزات تمثل اعتداءً على الموارد الطبيعية.
وأوضح أن البلاغات تُستقبل عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، وعبر الرقم (994) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مع التعامل مع جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة ودون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Yanbu, located in the Medina region, apprehended four residents of Filipino nationality for violating the security and safety regulations for marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom, after monitoring their fishing activities without obtaining the necessary legal permits.
The relevant authorities took legal action against the violators, in coordination with the related entities, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
The Border Guard called for adherence to the systems and regulations aimed at protecting living aquatic resources and preserving the environment and wildlife, emphasizing the importance of reporting any practices or violations that constitute an infringement on natural resources.
It was clarified that reports are received via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and via the number (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, with all reports being handled with complete confidentiality and without any liability on the reporter.