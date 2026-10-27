ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية التابعة لحرس الحدود في محافظة ينبع بمنطقة المدينة المنورة أربعة مقيمين من الجنسية الفلبينية لمخالفتهم لائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية بالمملكة، بعد رصد ممارستهم الصيد دون الحصول على التصاريح النظامية اللازمة.

واتخذت الجهات المختصة الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات المعمول بها.

ودعا حرس الحدود إلى التقيد بالأنظمة واللوائح الهادفة إلى حماية الثروات المائية الحية والمحافظة على البيئة والحياة الفطرية، مؤكداً أهمية الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات أو تجاوزات تمثل اعتداءً على الموارد الطبيعية.

وأوضح أن البلاغات تُستقبل عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، وعبر الرقم (994) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مع التعامل مع جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة ودون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.