أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة إتاحة الحركة المرورية في امتداد مشروع استكمال الطريق الدائري الثالث، أحد الطرق الدائرية الأربعة التي تحيط بمكة المكرمة، في خطوة تسهم في رفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق، وتسهيل وصول سكان ومرتادي حيي المرسلات والعزيزية، واختصار زمن الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام ومنشأة الجمرات بمشعر منى بنسب تصل إلى نحو 90%.

وكشفت مؤشرات الأثر للمشروع عن تحسن ملموس في كفاءة التنقل خلال أوقات الذروة والمواسم، إذ انخفضت مسافة الرحلة للقادمين من تقاطع الأمير متعب باتجاه المسجد الحرام من 16.5 كم إلى 6.5 كم، وإلى منشأة الجمرات من 12 كم إلى 4 كم.

وتصل الطاقة الاستيعابية إلى 170 ألف مركبة يوميًا في الاتجاهين.

وتقع الوصلة الجديدة على امتداد الطريق الدائري الثالث غرب مدينة مكة المكرمة، وتمتد من تقاطع الأمير متعب إلى تقاطع المسجد الحرام، مرورًا بتقاطع الأمير سلطان.

ويُعد المشروع أحد مكونات تطوير شبكة الطرق في مكة المكرمة، ويجسد مفهوم الوصولية، وهو مفهوم يقوم على التخطيط بعيد المدى، وينظر إلى المدينة بوصفها شبكة واحدة، فيربط وجهاتها الرئيسية بعضها ببعض، ويجعل بلوغها يسيرًا لسكان مكة وزوارها وضيوف الرحمن، ويسهم في تخفيف الضغط المروري على الطرق المحيطة، ورفع جاهزية البنية التحتية لاستيعاب الحركة المرورية، لا سيما خلال موسمي الحج والعمرة.