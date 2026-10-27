أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة إتاحة الحركة المرورية في امتداد مشروع استكمال الطريق الدائري الثالث، أحد الطرق الدائرية الأربعة التي تحيط بمكة المكرمة، في خطوة تسهم في رفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق، وتسهيل وصول سكان ومرتادي حيي المرسلات والعزيزية، واختصار زمن الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام ومنشأة الجمرات بمشعر منى بنسب تصل إلى نحو 90%.
وكشفت مؤشرات الأثر للمشروع عن تحسن ملموس في كفاءة التنقل خلال أوقات الذروة والمواسم، إذ انخفضت مسافة الرحلة للقادمين من تقاطع الأمير متعب باتجاه المسجد الحرام من 16.5 كم إلى 6.5 كم، وإلى منشأة الجمرات من 12 كم إلى 4 كم.
وتصل الطاقة الاستيعابية إلى 170 ألف مركبة يوميًا في الاتجاهين.
وتقع الوصلة الجديدة على امتداد الطريق الدائري الثالث غرب مدينة مكة المكرمة، وتمتد من تقاطع الأمير متعب إلى تقاطع المسجد الحرام، مرورًا بتقاطع الأمير سلطان.
ويُعد المشروع أحد مكونات تطوير شبكة الطرق في مكة المكرمة، ويجسد مفهوم الوصولية، وهو مفهوم يقوم على التخطيط بعيد المدى، وينظر إلى المدينة بوصفها شبكة واحدة، فيربط وجهاتها الرئيسية بعضها ببعض، ويجعل بلوغها يسيرًا لسكان مكة وزوارها وضيوف الرحمن، ويسهم في تخفيف الضغط المروري على الطرق المحيطة، ورفع جاهزية البنية التحتية لاستيعاب الحركة المرورية، لا سيما خلال موسمي الحج والعمرة.
The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has announced the opening of traffic flow along the extension of the third ring road project, one of the four ring roads surrounding Mecca, in a step that contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the road network and facilitates access for residents and visitors of the Al-Mursalat and Al-Aziziyah neighborhoods, reducing travel time to the Grand Mosque and the Jamaraat facility in Mina by up to about 90%.
The project's impact indicators revealed a noticeable improvement in mobility during peak times and seasons, as the travel distance for those coming from the Prince Muteb intersection towards the Grand Mosque decreased from 16.5 km to 6.5 km, and to the Jamaraat facility from 12 km to 4 km.
The capacity reaches 170,000 vehicles daily in both directions.
The new link is located along the third ring road west of the city of Mecca, extending from the Prince Muteb intersection to the Grand Mosque intersection, passing through the Prince Sultan intersection.
The project is one of the components of the road network development in Mecca, embodying the concept of accessibility, which is based on long-term planning and views the city as a single network, connecting its main destinations to each other, making it easy for residents of Mecca and its visitors, the guests of Allah, to reach them, and contributing to alleviating traffic pressure on the surrounding roads, while enhancing the infrastructure's readiness to accommodate traffic flow, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.