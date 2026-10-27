The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has announced the opening of traffic flow along the extension of the third ring road project, one of the four ring roads surrounding Mecca, in a step that contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the road network and facilitates access for residents and visitors of the Al-Mursalat and Al-Aziziyah neighborhoods, reducing travel time to the Grand Mosque and the Jamaraat facility in Mina by up to about 90%.

The project's impact indicators revealed a noticeable improvement in mobility during peak times and seasons, as the travel distance for those coming from the Prince Muteb intersection towards the Grand Mosque decreased from 16.5 km to 6.5 km, and to the Jamaraat facility from 12 km to 4 km.

The capacity reaches 170,000 vehicles daily in both directions.

The new link is located along the third ring road west of the city of Mecca, extending from the Prince Muteb intersection to the Grand Mosque intersection, passing through the Prince Sultan intersection.

The project is one of the components of the road network development in Mecca, embodying the concept of accessibility, which is based on long-term planning and views the city as a single network, connecting its main destinations to each other, making it easy for residents of Mecca and its visitors, the guests of Allah, to reach them, and contributing to alleviating traffic pressure on the surrounding roads, while enhancing the infrastructure's readiness to accommodate traffic flow, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.