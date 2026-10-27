Many may think that the benefits of tea are only related to its type or the number of cups consumed daily, but a simple factor that some overlook may deprive the heart of an important part of these benefits, which is drinking it at very high temperatures.

Recent study results indicated that regular tea consumption is associated with a decreased risk of vascular diseases, with benefits increasing when consumed at a moderate temperature, not reaching extreme heat.

Experts explained that tea contains natural compounds known as (polyphenols) and (flavonoids), which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to support vascular health and improve arterial elasticity, positively reflecting on heart health and blood pressure.

The study showed that black tea demonstrated a clearer association with a reduced risk of certain cardiovascular diseases, while the health benefits of green tea also persist; making both types suitable options within a balanced diet, especially when consumed without added sugar.

Conversely, the results showed that excessive consumption of very hot tea may be associated with an increased risk of vascular diseases, as well as the potential for causing damage to the mouth and throat when consumed frequently.

The study also highlighted that individuals who consume tea in moderation recorded better indicators of heart health compared to others, while the appropriate amount varies from person to person based on age, health status, and caffeine consumption level.

Experts recommend letting tea cool slightly before drinking it, enjoying it at a moderate temperature, while avoiding adding large amounts of sugar, to achieve the maximum possible health benefits and enjoy its taste at the same time.