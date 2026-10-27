قد يعتقد كثيرون أن فوائد الشاي ترتبط فقط بنوعه أو عدد أكوابه اليومية، إلا أن عاملاً بسيطاً يتجاهله البعض قد يحرم القلب من جزء مهم من هذه الفوائد، وهو شربه بدرجات حرارة مرتفعة جداً.
وأشارت نتائج دراسة حديثة إلى أن تناول الشاي بانتظام يرتبط بانخفاض مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض الأوعية الدموية، فيما تزداد الفوائد عند شربه بدرجة حرارة معتدلة، لا تصل إلى حد السخونة الشديدة.
وأوضح متخصصون أن الشاي يحتوي على مركبات طبيعية تُعرف بـ(البوليفينولات) و(الفلافونويدات)، وهي عناصر تمتلك خصائص مضادة للأكسدة والالتهابات، وتساعد على دعم صحة الأوعية الدموية وتحسين مرونة الشرايين، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على صحة القلب وضغط الدم.
وبيّنت الدراسة أن الشاي الأسود أظهر ارتباطاً أوضح بانخفاض مخاطر بعض أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، مع استمرار الفوائد الصحية للشاي الأخضر أيضاً؛ ما يجعل النوعين خيارين مناسبين ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن، خاصة عند تناولهما دون سكر مضاف.
وفي المقابل، أظهرت النتائج أن الإفراط في شرب الشاي شديد السخونة قد يرتبط بزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض الأوعية الدموية، فضلاً عن احتمالية تسببه في أضرار للفم والحلق عند تناوله بصورة متكررة.
كما لفتت الدراسة إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يستهلكون الشاي باعتدال سجلوا مؤشرات أفضل لصحة القلب مقارنةً بغيرهم، فيما تبقى الكمية المناسبة مختلفة من شخص لآخر بحسب العمر والحالة الصحية ومستوى استهلاك الكافيين.
ويوصي المختصون بترك الشاي يبرد قليلاً قبل شربه، والاستمتاع به بدرجة حرارة معتدلة، مع تجنُّب إضافة كميات كبيرة من السكر، لتحقيق أكبر قدر ممكن من فوائده الصحية والاستمتاع بمذاقه في الوقت نفسه.
Many may think that the benefits of tea are only related to its type or the number of cups consumed daily, but a simple factor that some overlook may deprive the heart of an important part of these benefits, which is drinking it at very high temperatures.
Recent study results indicated that regular tea consumption is associated with a decreased risk of vascular diseases, with benefits increasing when consumed at a moderate temperature, not reaching extreme heat.
Experts explained that tea contains natural compounds known as (polyphenols) and (flavonoids), which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to support vascular health and improve arterial elasticity, positively reflecting on heart health and blood pressure.
The study showed that black tea demonstrated a clearer association with a reduced risk of certain cardiovascular diseases, while the health benefits of green tea also persist; making both types suitable options within a balanced diet, especially when consumed without added sugar.
Conversely, the results showed that excessive consumption of very hot tea may be associated with an increased risk of vascular diseases, as well as the potential for causing damage to the mouth and throat when consumed frequently.
The study also highlighted that individuals who consume tea in moderation recorded better indicators of heart health compared to others, while the appropriate amount varies from person to person based on age, health status, and caffeine consumption level.
Experts recommend letting tea cool slightly before drinking it, enjoying it at a moderate temperature, while avoiding adding large amounts of sugar, to achieve the maximum possible health benefits and enjoy its taste at the same time.