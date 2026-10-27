قد يعتقد كثيرون أن فوائد الشاي ترتبط فقط بنوعه أو عدد أكوابه اليومية، إلا أن عاملاً بسيطاً يتجاهله البعض قد يحرم القلب من جزء مهم من هذه الفوائد، وهو شربه بدرجات حرارة مرتفعة جداً.

وأشارت نتائج دراسة حديثة إلى أن تناول الشاي بانتظام يرتبط بانخفاض مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض الأوعية الدموية، فيما تزداد الفوائد عند شربه بدرجة حرارة معتدلة، لا تصل إلى حد السخونة الشديدة.

وأوضح متخصصون أن الشاي يحتوي على مركبات طبيعية تُعرف بـ(البوليفينولات) و(الفلافونويدات)، وهي عناصر تمتلك خصائص مضادة للأكسدة والالتهابات، وتساعد على دعم صحة الأوعية الدموية وتحسين مرونة الشرايين، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على صحة القلب وضغط الدم.

وبيّنت الدراسة أن الشاي الأسود أظهر ارتباطاً أوضح بانخفاض مخاطر بعض أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، مع استمرار الفوائد الصحية للشاي الأخضر أيضاً؛ ما يجعل النوعين خيارين مناسبين ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن، خاصة عند تناولهما دون سكر مضاف.

وفي المقابل، أظهرت النتائج أن الإفراط في شرب الشاي شديد السخونة قد يرتبط بزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض الأوعية الدموية، فضلاً عن احتمالية تسببه في أضرار للفم والحلق عند تناوله بصورة متكررة.

كما لفتت الدراسة إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يستهلكون الشاي باعتدال سجلوا مؤشرات أفضل لصحة القلب مقارنةً بغيرهم، فيما تبقى الكمية المناسبة مختلفة من شخص لآخر بحسب العمر والحالة الصحية ومستوى استهلاك الكافيين.

ويوصي المختصون بترك الشاي يبرد قليلاً قبل شربه، والاستمتاع به بدرجة حرارة معتدلة، مع تجنُّب إضافة كميات كبيرة من السكر، لتحقيق أكبر قدر ممكن من فوائده الصحية والاستمتاع بمذاقه في الوقت نفسه.