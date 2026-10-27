في اكتشاف علمي قد يغيّر فهم العلماء لمرض ألزهايمر، كشفت دراسة حديثة عن دور محتمل للماء في المراحل الأولى من انتشار بروتين (تاو) المرتبط بالمرض، ما يمنح الباحثين هدفاً جديداً قد يسهم مستقبلاً في تطوير علاجات تبطئ تطور الخرف.

وركّزت الدراسة على بروتين (تاو)، أحد أبرز البروتينات المرتبطة بألزهايمر، الذي يتحول في بعض الحالات إلى شكل غير طبيعي يتجمع داخل الخلايا العصبية مكوّناً تراكيب ليفية تساهم في تدهور وظائف الدماغ وموت الخلايا العصبية.

وتمكن الباحثون من تحديد منطقة وصفوها بـ«النقطة النشطة» داخل البروتين؛ وهي منطقة طاردة للماء تساعد جزيئات (تاو) على الارتباط ببعضها بعضاً بعد تحرر جزيئات الماء المحيطة بها، لتبدأ بعدها عملية تكوين الألياف البروتينية المرتبطة بتقدم المرض.

وأوضح الفريق البحثي أن تشكُّل هذه الألياف يتطلب اصطفافاً شديد الدقة بين البروتينات المشوهة، وأن أي اضطراب في هذا الاصطفاف يعرقل عملية النمو والانتشار. كما أظهرت التجارب أن حجب هذه المنطقة كيميائياً يمنع استمرار تشكل التكتلات البروتينية.

وتكمن أهمية الاكتشاف في أنه لا يركز على النتائج النهائية للمرض، بل يستهدف خطوة مبكرة وأساسية في عملية انتشار بروتين (تاو) بين الخلايا العصبية. فعندما تموت الخلايا المصابة، تنتقل هذه التكتلات إلى خلايا أخرى لتكرر الدورة نفسها وتوسع نطاق الضرر داخل الدماغ.

ويرى الباحثون أن تحديد الموقع المسؤول عن بدء عملية التكتل قد يفتح المجال أمام تطوير أدوية قادرة على تعطيل هذه الآلية قبل توسعها، ما قد يساعد مستقبلاً في إبطاء تطور ألزهايمر وبعض الأمراض العصبية التنكسية الأخرى.

كما اقترحت الدراسة الاستفادة من نماذج اصطناعية لبروتين (تاو) لدراسة مراحل المرض بدقة أكبر، مؤكدين أن فهم كيفية تشكل هذه التكتلات يمثل خطوة محورية على طريق تطوير علاجات أكثر فاعلية لمواجهة أمراض الخرف والنسيان.