في اكتشاف علمي قد يغيّر فهم العلماء لمرض ألزهايمر، كشفت دراسة حديثة عن دور محتمل للماء في المراحل الأولى من انتشار بروتين (تاو) المرتبط بالمرض، ما يمنح الباحثين هدفاً جديداً قد يسهم مستقبلاً في تطوير علاجات تبطئ تطور الخرف.
وركّزت الدراسة على بروتين (تاو)، أحد أبرز البروتينات المرتبطة بألزهايمر، الذي يتحول في بعض الحالات إلى شكل غير طبيعي يتجمع داخل الخلايا العصبية مكوّناً تراكيب ليفية تساهم في تدهور وظائف الدماغ وموت الخلايا العصبية.
وتمكن الباحثون من تحديد منطقة وصفوها بـ«النقطة النشطة» داخل البروتين؛ وهي منطقة طاردة للماء تساعد جزيئات (تاو) على الارتباط ببعضها بعضاً بعد تحرر جزيئات الماء المحيطة بها، لتبدأ بعدها عملية تكوين الألياف البروتينية المرتبطة بتقدم المرض.
وأوضح الفريق البحثي أن تشكُّل هذه الألياف يتطلب اصطفافاً شديد الدقة بين البروتينات المشوهة، وأن أي اضطراب في هذا الاصطفاف يعرقل عملية النمو والانتشار. كما أظهرت التجارب أن حجب هذه المنطقة كيميائياً يمنع استمرار تشكل التكتلات البروتينية.
وتكمن أهمية الاكتشاف في أنه لا يركز على النتائج النهائية للمرض، بل يستهدف خطوة مبكرة وأساسية في عملية انتشار بروتين (تاو) بين الخلايا العصبية. فعندما تموت الخلايا المصابة، تنتقل هذه التكتلات إلى خلايا أخرى لتكرر الدورة نفسها وتوسع نطاق الضرر داخل الدماغ.
ويرى الباحثون أن تحديد الموقع المسؤول عن بدء عملية التكتل قد يفتح المجال أمام تطوير أدوية قادرة على تعطيل هذه الآلية قبل توسعها، ما قد يساعد مستقبلاً في إبطاء تطور ألزهايمر وبعض الأمراض العصبية التنكسية الأخرى.
كما اقترحت الدراسة الاستفادة من نماذج اصطناعية لبروتين (تاو) لدراسة مراحل المرض بدقة أكبر، مؤكدين أن فهم كيفية تشكل هذه التكتلات يمثل خطوة محورية على طريق تطوير علاجات أكثر فاعلية لمواجهة أمراض الخرف والنسيان.
In a scientific discovery that may change scientists' understanding of Alzheimer's disease, a recent study revealed a potential role of water in the early stages of the spread of the (tau) protein associated with the disease, providing researchers with a new target that may contribute in the future to developing treatments that slow the progression of dementia.
The study focused on the (tau) protein, one of the most prominent proteins linked to Alzheimer's, which in some cases transforms into an abnormal form that aggregates inside nerve cells, forming fibrous structures that contribute to the deterioration of brain functions and the death of nerve cells.
The researchers were able to identify a region they described as the "active site" within the protein; this is a hydrophobic area that helps (tau) molecules to bind to each other after the surrounding water molecules are released, initiating the process of forming the protein fibers associated with the progression of the disease.
The research team explained that the formation of these fibers requires a highly precise alignment between the distorted proteins, and that any disruption in this alignment hinders the growth and spread process. Experiments also showed that chemically blocking this area prevents the continued formation of protein aggregates.
The significance of the discovery lies in the fact that it does not focus on the final outcomes of the disease, but rather targets an early and essential step in the process of spreading the (tau) protein among nerve cells. When the affected cells die, these aggregates transfer to other cells to repeat the same cycle and expand the scope of damage within the brain.
Researchers believe that identifying the site responsible for initiating the aggregation process may open the door to developing drugs capable of disrupting this mechanism before it expands, which could help in the future to slow the progression of Alzheimer's and some other neurodegenerative diseases.
The study also suggested utilizing synthetic models of the (tau) protein to study the stages of the disease with greater accuracy, emphasizing that understanding how these aggregates form represents a pivotal step towards developing more effective treatments to combat dementia and memory loss.