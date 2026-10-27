حذّرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء من عددٍ من منتجات بروتين البودينغ (Arla Protein Pudding) التابعة للعلامة التجارية (آرلا) والمنتجة في مملكة الدنمارك، وذلك بعد بلاغ طوعي من الشركة وسحبها احترازياً بعض التشغيلات لاحتمالية وجود قطع زجاج صغيرة في عدد من المنتجات المتداولة عالمياً.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن التحذير يشمل منتجات بروتين البودينغ بنكهات الشوكولاتة، ولاتيه البندق، والكراميل المملح، وكريم بروليه، بوزن 6×200 غرام، مؤكدة أنها لم تتلقَّ أي بلاغات عن هذه المنتجات داخل المملكة حتى الآن -ولله الحمد-.

وبيّنت أن أرقام التشغيلات المشمولة بالسحب هي: ES26257001، وES26282001، وES26284001، وES26284002، وES26284003، وES26247001، وES26274001، وES26276001، وES26276002، وES26267001، وES26273001.

ودعت الهيئة المستهلكين إلى عدم استهلاك المنتجات المشمولة بالسحب والتخلص منها فوراً، مع ضرورة الحصول على الرعاية الصحية عند ظهور أعراض مثل ألم الحلق أو البطن أو الغثيان أو القيء بعد استهلاكها.

وأكدت أنها اتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة تجاه الشركة المصنعة لسحب المنتجات من الأسواق ومتابعة تنفيذ ذلك بشكل عاجل، مشيرة إلى أن السحب الطوعي يُعد إجراءً رقابيا متبعاً عالمياً تحت إشراف الجهات المختصة بهدف حماية المستهلك وضمان سلامة الغذاء.

وشددت الهيئة على استمرار جهودها في مراقبة سلامة المنتجات الغذائية ورفع مستوى امتثال المنشآت للأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة، داعية إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات أو ملاحظات تتعلق بالمنتجات الغذائية عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (19999).