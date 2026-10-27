حذّرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء من عددٍ من منتجات بروتين البودينغ (Arla Protein Pudding) التابعة للعلامة التجارية (آرلا) والمنتجة في مملكة الدنمارك، وذلك بعد بلاغ طوعي من الشركة وسحبها احترازياً بعض التشغيلات لاحتمالية وجود قطع زجاج صغيرة في عدد من المنتجات المتداولة عالمياً.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن التحذير يشمل منتجات بروتين البودينغ بنكهات الشوكولاتة، ولاتيه البندق، والكراميل المملح، وكريم بروليه، بوزن 6×200 غرام، مؤكدة أنها لم تتلقَّ أي بلاغات عن هذه المنتجات داخل المملكة حتى الآن -ولله الحمد-.
وبيّنت أن أرقام التشغيلات المشمولة بالسحب هي: ES26257001، وES26282001، وES26284001، وES26284002، وES26284003، وES26247001، وES26274001، وES26276001، وES26276002، وES26267001، وES26273001.
ودعت الهيئة المستهلكين إلى عدم استهلاك المنتجات المشمولة بالسحب والتخلص منها فوراً، مع ضرورة الحصول على الرعاية الصحية عند ظهور أعراض مثل ألم الحلق أو البطن أو الغثيان أو القيء بعد استهلاكها.
وأكدت أنها اتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة تجاه الشركة المصنعة لسحب المنتجات من الأسواق ومتابعة تنفيذ ذلك بشكل عاجل، مشيرة إلى أن السحب الطوعي يُعد إجراءً رقابيا متبعاً عالمياً تحت إشراف الجهات المختصة بهدف حماية المستهلك وضمان سلامة الغذاء.
وشددت الهيئة على استمرار جهودها في مراقبة سلامة المنتجات الغذائية ورفع مستوى امتثال المنشآت للأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة، داعية إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات أو ملاحظات تتعلق بالمنتجات الغذائية عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (19999).
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has warned about a number of Arla Protein Pudding products from the Arla brand, produced in the Kingdom of Denmark, following a voluntary report from the company and the precautionary withdrawal of some batches due to the potential presence of small glass pieces in several products circulating globally.
The authority clarified that the warning includes protein pudding products in chocolate, hazelnut latte, salted caramel, and crème brûlée flavors, weighing 6×200 grams, confirming that it has not received any reports about these products within the Kingdom so far - thank God -.
It indicated that the batch numbers included in the withdrawal are: ES26257001, ES26282001, ES26284001, ES26284002, ES26284003, ES26247001, ES26274001, ES26276001, ES26276002, ES26267001, and ES26273001.
The authority urged consumers not to consume the withdrawn products and to dispose of them immediately, emphasizing the need to seek healthcare if symptoms such as throat or abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting appear after consumption.
It confirmed that it has taken the necessary measures against the manufacturing company to withdraw the products from the markets and to follow up on the implementation of this urgently, noting that the voluntary withdrawal is a globally adopted regulatory procedure under the supervision of the relevant authorities aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring food safety.
The authority stressed its ongoing efforts to monitor the safety of food products and to raise the level of compliance of establishments with the approved regulations and requirements, calling for reporting any violations or observations related to food products through the unified contact center (19999).