The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has warned about a number of Arla Protein Pudding products from the Arla brand, produced in the Kingdom of Denmark, following a voluntary report from the company and the precautionary withdrawal of some batches due to the potential presence of small glass pieces in several products circulating globally.

The authority clarified that the warning includes protein pudding products in chocolate, hazelnut latte, salted caramel, and crème brûlée flavors, weighing 6×200 grams, confirming that it has not received any reports about these products within the Kingdom so far - thank God -.

It indicated that the batch numbers included in the withdrawal are: ES26257001, ES26282001, ES26284001, ES26284002, ES26284003, ES26247001, ES26274001, ES26276001, ES26276002, ES26267001, and ES26273001.

The authority urged consumers not to consume the withdrawn products and to dispose of them immediately, emphasizing the need to seek healthcare if symptoms such as throat or abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting appear after consumption.

It confirmed that it has taken the necessary measures against the manufacturing company to withdraw the products from the markets and to follow up on the implementation of this urgently, noting that the voluntary withdrawal is a globally adopted regulatory procedure under the supervision of the relevant authorities aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring food safety.

The authority stressed its ongoing efforts to monitor the safety of food products and to raise the level of compliance of establishments with the approved regulations and requirements, calling for reporting any violations or observations related to food products through the unified contact center (19999).