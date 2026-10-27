حسمت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبد العزيز قرارها بشأن المشاركة في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مؤكدة غيابها عن المنافسة للعام المقبل، رغبةً في الحصول على فترة من الراحة، فيما كشفت عن تطلعها إلى العودة للمسرح واللقاء المباشر بجمهورها، بالتزامن مع استعدادها لفيلم سينمائي جديد.

غياب بقرار نهائي

أكدت ياسمين عبد العزيز في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»،عدم مشاركتها في الموسم الرمضاني المقبل، قائلة: «لا، أنا مش موجودة بصراحة في رمضان 2027، وده آخر كلام نهائي»، موضحة أنها قررت الابتعاد مؤقتاً عن المنافسة، على أن تقضي الموسم في متابعة أعمال أصدقائها الفنانين وتشجيعهم، متمنيةً لهم التوفيق، معربةً عن أملها في العودة إلى الدراما الرمضانية خلال العام التالي.

رسالة تقدير للجمهور السعودي

كما عبرت الفنانة المصرية عن امتنانها للدعم الذي تحظى به أعمالها من الجمهور السعودي، مؤكدةً أن ما تجده من مساندة يفوق قدرتها على التعبير عنه بالكلمات.

وقالت: «مهما قلت عن الشعب السعودي ودعمه لأعمالي، مش هوفي مهما أقول، مش هوفي وقفتهم معايا في كل عمل بقدمه»، مشددةً على أن قلوب المصريين مع السعودية ومع شعوب العالم العربي في ظل الظروف الأخيرة، لافتة أن المملكة بلد السلام والأمن دائما.

الرغبة في العودة للمسرح

وعن إمكانية عودتها إلى المسرح، أبدت ياسمين عبد العزيز رغبتها في تقديم تجربة جديدة خلال الفترة المقبلة، مؤكدةً أنها تنتظر النص المناسب الذي يشجعها على العودة بعد سنوات من الغياب.

وأوضحت أن الوقوف على خشبة المسرح يمنحها فرصة للقاء جمهورها وجهاً لوجه، ومشاهدة تفاعله بصورة مباشرة، وهو ما تفتقده في أعمال السينما والدراما، إذ يقتصر جانب كبير من ردود الأفعال على ما تتابعه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى جانب لقاءاتها بالجمهور في الشارع.

جديد أعمالها

وفي سياق مشروعاتها الفنية، كشفت ياسمين عبد العزيز عن استعدادها لفيلم سينمائي جديد خلال الفترة المقبلة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيله أو الكشف عن فريق العمل المشارك فيه، لتواصل نشاطها السينمائي بالتزامن مع قرارها الحصول على استراحة من الموسم الرمضاني المقبل.


أحدث أعمالها

كما يعرض حالياً في دور السينما فيلم «خلي بالك من نفسك» بطولة ياسمين عبد العزيز وأحمد السقا، بمشاركة لبلبة ومحمد رضوان ومصطفى أبو سريع، إلى جانب عدد من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من تأليف شريف الليثي، وإخراج معتز التوني.