حسمت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبد العزيز قرارها بشأن المشاركة في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مؤكدة غيابها عن المنافسة للعام المقبل، رغبةً في الحصول على فترة من الراحة، فيما كشفت عن تطلعها إلى العودة للمسرح واللقاء المباشر بجمهورها، بالتزامن مع استعدادها لفيلم سينمائي جديد.
غياب بقرار نهائي
أكدت ياسمين عبد العزيز في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»،عدم مشاركتها في الموسم الرمضاني المقبل، قائلة: «لا، أنا مش موجودة بصراحة في رمضان 2027، وده آخر كلام نهائي»، موضحة أنها قررت الابتعاد مؤقتاً عن المنافسة، على أن تقضي الموسم في متابعة أعمال أصدقائها الفنانين وتشجيعهم، متمنيةً لهم التوفيق، معربةً عن أملها في العودة إلى الدراما الرمضانية خلال العام التالي.
رسالة تقدير للجمهور السعودي
كما عبرت الفنانة المصرية عن امتنانها للدعم الذي تحظى به أعمالها من الجمهور السعودي، مؤكدةً أن ما تجده من مساندة يفوق قدرتها على التعبير عنه بالكلمات.
وقالت: «مهما قلت عن الشعب السعودي ودعمه لأعمالي، مش هوفي مهما أقول، مش هوفي وقفتهم معايا في كل عمل بقدمه»، مشددةً على أن قلوب المصريين مع السعودية ومع شعوب العالم العربي في ظل الظروف الأخيرة، لافتة أن المملكة بلد السلام والأمن دائما.
الرغبة في العودة للمسرح
وعن إمكانية عودتها إلى المسرح، أبدت ياسمين عبد العزيز رغبتها في تقديم تجربة جديدة خلال الفترة المقبلة، مؤكدةً أنها تنتظر النص المناسب الذي يشجعها على العودة بعد سنوات من الغياب.
وأوضحت أن الوقوف على خشبة المسرح يمنحها فرصة للقاء جمهورها وجهاً لوجه، ومشاهدة تفاعله بصورة مباشرة، وهو ما تفتقده في أعمال السينما والدراما، إذ يقتصر جانب كبير من ردود الأفعال على ما تتابعه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى جانب لقاءاتها بالجمهور في الشارع.
جديد أعمالها
وفي سياق مشروعاتها الفنية، كشفت ياسمين عبد العزيز عن استعدادها لفيلم سينمائي جديد خلال الفترة المقبلة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيله أو الكشف عن فريق العمل المشارك فيه، لتواصل نشاطها السينمائي بالتزامن مع قرارها الحصول على استراحة من الموسم الرمضاني المقبل.
أحدث أعمالها
كما يعرض حالياً في دور السينما فيلم «خلي بالك من نفسك» بطولة ياسمين عبد العزيز وأحمد السقا، بمشاركة لبلبة ومحمد رضوان ومصطفى أبو سريع، إلى جانب عدد من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من تأليف شريف الليثي، وإخراج معتز التوني.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz has made her decision regarding participation in the Ramadan drama season of 2027, confirming her absence from the competition next year, wishing to take a break. She also revealed her desire to return to the theater and meet her audience directly, coinciding with her preparations for a new film.
Absence by Final Decision
Yasmin Abdel Aziz confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that she will not participate in the upcoming Ramadan season, saying: "No, I am honestly not present in Ramadan 2027, and this is my final word." She explained that she decided to temporarily step back from the competition, planning to spend the season following her friends' artistic works and encouraging them, wishing them success, while expressing her hope to return to Ramadan drama the following year.
A Message of Appreciation to the Saudi Audience
The Egyptian artist also expressed her gratitude for the support her works receive from the Saudi audience, confirming that the support she finds exceeds her ability to express it in words.
She said: "No matter what I say about the Saudi people and their support for my works, it won't be enough, no matter how much I say. Their support for me in every work I present is invaluable." She emphasized that the hearts of Egyptians are with Saudi Arabia and the Arab world in light of recent circumstances, noting that the Kingdom is always a land of peace and security.
The Desire to Return to the Theater
Regarding the possibility of her return to the theater, Yasmin Abdel Aziz expressed her desire to present a new experience in the upcoming period, confirming that she is waiting for the right script that encourages her to return after years of absence.
She explained that standing on stage gives her the opportunity to meet her audience face-to-face and see their reactions directly, which she misses in cinema and drama works, as a large part of the feedback is limited to what she follows on social media platforms, in addition to her encounters with the audience in the street.
Her Latest Works
In the context of her artistic projects, Yasmin Abdel Aziz revealed her preparations for a new film in the upcoming period, without announcing details or revealing the participating cast, continuing her cinematic activity alongside her decision to take a break from the upcoming Ramadan season.
Her Latest Film
The film "Khaly Balak Men Nafsak," starring Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Ahmed El Sakka, is currently showing in cinemas, featuring Lablaba, Mohamed Radwan, and Mostafa Abu Sreaa, along with several guest stars. The work is written by Sherif El Lithi and directed by Moataz El Touny.