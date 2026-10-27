The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz has made her decision regarding participation in the Ramadan drama season of 2027, confirming her absence from the competition next year, wishing to take a break. She also revealed her desire to return to the theater and meet her audience directly, coinciding with her preparations for a new film.

Absence by Final Decision

Yasmin Abdel Aziz confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that she will not participate in the upcoming Ramadan season, saying: "No, I am honestly not present in Ramadan 2027, and this is my final word." She explained that she decided to temporarily step back from the competition, planning to spend the season following her friends' artistic works and encouraging them, wishing them success, while expressing her hope to return to Ramadan drama the following year.

A Message of Appreciation to the Saudi Audience

The Egyptian artist also expressed her gratitude for the support her works receive from the Saudi audience, confirming that the support she finds exceeds her ability to express it in words.

She said: "No matter what I say about the Saudi people and their support for my works, it won't be enough, no matter how much I say. Their support for me in every work I present is invaluable." She emphasized that the hearts of Egyptians are with Saudi Arabia and the Arab world in light of recent circumstances, noting that the Kingdom is always a land of peace and security.

The Desire to Return to the Theater

Regarding the possibility of her return to the theater, Yasmin Abdel Aziz expressed her desire to present a new experience in the upcoming period, confirming that she is waiting for the right script that encourages her to return after years of absence.

She explained that standing on stage gives her the opportunity to meet her audience face-to-face and see their reactions directly, which she misses in cinema and drama works, as a large part of the feedback is limited to what she follows on social media platforms, in addition to her encounters with the audience in the street.

Her Latest Works

In the context of her artistic projects, Yasmin Abdel Aziz revealed her preparations for a new film in the upcoming period, without announcing details or revealing the participating cast, continuing her cinematic activity alongside her decision to take a break from the upcoming Ramadan season.



Her Latest Film

The film "Khaly Balak Men Nafsak," starring Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Ahmed El Sakka, is currently showing in cinemas, featuring Lablaba, Mohamed Radwan, and Mostafa Abu Sreaa, along with several guest stars. The work is written by Sherif El Lithi and directed by Moataz El Touny.