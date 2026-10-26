The young Egyptian artist Yasmina Al-Abd rejected the stereotype that describes her generation as superficial and trivial, asserting that today's youth possess awareness, culture, and openness to the world that provides them with greater opportunities to gain experience and maturity at an early age.

Yasmina made her statements during her appearance on the program (Cipher), where she defended her generation, considering that the general judgments made about youth do not reflect the reality of their interests and true abilities.

The Egyptian artist emphasized that many young people are keen on reading, learning, and developing their knowledge, pointing out that reducing an entire generation to negative descriptions ignores the vast diversity in intellectual and cultural interests among its members. She noted that technological advancements and the increasing openness to different cultures have contributed to shaping her generation's awareness, giving them the chance to engage with diverse experiences and understand the world more broadly compared to what was available to previous generations. She added that the experiences young people undergo at early ages help them gain experience and build more mature personalities, considering that generalizing the evaluation of an entire generation does not do justice to the capabilities and ambitions that many of its youth possess.

Yasmina Al-Abd, born in 2006, belongs to the generation of young actors who began their artistic careers early, as she studied performing arts in Dubai and underwent specialized training in acting in the British capital, London. She was previously selected as part of the (Forbes Middle East) list of digital stars under thirty, a step that reflected the expansion of her artistic and media presence despite her young age.