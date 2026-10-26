رفضت الفنانة المصرية الشابة ياسمينا العبد الصورة النمطية التي تصف أبناء جيلها بالسطحية والتفاهة، مؤكدة أن الشباب اليوم يمتلكون وعياً وثقافة وانفتاحاً على العالم يمنحهم فرصاً أكبر لاكتساب الخبرات والنضج في سن مبكرة.

وجاءت تصريحات ياسمينا خلال استضافتها في برنامج (شيفرة)، حيث دافعت عن أبناء جيلها، معتبرة أن الأحكام العامة التي تُطلق على الشباب لا تعكس واقع اهتماماتهم وقدراتهم الحقيقية.

وأكدت الفنانة المصرية أن كثيراً من الشباب يحرصون على القراءة والاطلاع وتطوير معارفهم، مشيرة إلى أن اختزال جيل كامل في أوصاف سلبية يتجاهل التنوع الكبير في الاهتمامات الفكرية والثقافية بين أفراده. ورأت أن التطورات التكنولوجية والانفتاح المتزايد على الثقافات المختلفة أسهما في تشكيل وعي جيلها، ومنحاه فرصة للاحتكاك بتجارب متنوعة والتعرف إلى العالم بصورة أوسع مقارنة بما كان متاحاً للأجيال السابقة. وأضافت أن التجارب التي يخوضها الشباب في مراحل عمرية مبكرة تساعدهم على اكتساب الخبرة وبناء شخصيات أكثر نضجاً، معتبرة أن التعميم في تقييم جيل كامل لا ينصف ما يمتلكه كثير من شبابه من قدرات وطموحات.

وتنتمي ياسمينا العبد، المولودة عام 2006، إلى جيل الممثلين الشباب الذين بدأوا مسيرتهم الفنية مبكراً، إذ درست الفنون الأدائية في دبي وخضعت لتدريبات متخصصة في التمثيل بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن. وسبق اختيارها ضمن قائمة (فوربس الشرق الأوسط) للنجوم الرقميين تحت سن الثلاثين، في خطوة عكست اتساع حضورها الفني والإعلامي رغم حداثة سنها.