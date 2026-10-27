اطّلع أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية، الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على الخطة التشغيلية لقطاع الأحوال المدنية بالمنطقة للنصف الثاني من عام 2026م، وذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه، اليوم، المدير العام لفرع الإدارة العامة للأحوال المدنية بالمنطقة عبدالرحمن بن صالح الجعيد.

واستعرض الجعيد أبرز محاور الخطة التشغيلية ومستهدفاتها، إلى جانب أولويات العمل والبرامج المقررة خلال الفترة المقبلة لتطوير الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

وأكد أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية أهمية مواصلة تطوير خدمات الأحوال المدنية، وتيسير الإجراءات، وتعزيز الاستفادة من الحلول التقنية بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات وتسريع إنجاز المعاملات، بما يلبّي احتياجات المواطنين ويعزز مستوى رضاهم.

ونوّه الأمير فيصل بن خالد بما يحظى به قطاع الأحوال المدنية من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-، مشدداً على أهمية مواصلة تحسين تجربة المستفيدين والارتقاء بكفاءة الخدمات المقدمة في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة.