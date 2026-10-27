The Prince of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the operational plan for the Civil Status Sector in the region for the second half of 2026, during his meeting today in his office with the Director General of the Civil Status Department branch in the region, Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al-Juaid.

Al-Juaid presented the main axes of the operational plan and its objectives, along with the priorities and scheduled programs for the upcoming period aimed at developing the services provided to beneficiaries and enhancing performance efficiency.

The Prince of the Northern Borders Region emphasized the importance of continuing to develop civil status services, facilitating procedures, and enhancing the use of technological solutions to improve service quality and expedite transaction completion, in a way that meets the needs of citizens and enhances their satisfaction.

Prince Faisal bin Khalid noted the support and attention that the civil status sector receives from the wise leadership - may God support it - stressing the importance of continuing to improve the beneficiaries' experience and elevating the efficiency of the services provided in the cities and governorates of the region.