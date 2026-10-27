كشفت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في نشرة إحصاءات تنمية الطفولة المبكرة ورفاهية الطفل لعام 2026م، أن 85.3% من الأطفال الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 24 و59 شهراً يسيرون على المسار الصحيح للنمو في مجالات الصحة والتعلّم والرفاه النفسي والاجتماعي؛ وفق نتائج مؤشر تنمية الطفولة المبكرة (ECDI2030)، فيما بلغت النسبة بين الإناث 86.2% مقابل 84.4% بين الذكور.

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وأظهرت النتائج أن 89.6% من الأطفال بعمر 36 إلى 59 شهراً يعيشون في بيئة منزلية إيجابية ومحفزة للتعلّم، بواقع 91.0% للإناث و88.3% للذكور. وتشمل هذه البيئة مشاركة الوالدين أو أحد أفراد الأسرة البالغين في أنشطة تعليمية وترفيهية متنوعة، مثل القراءة ورواية القصص والغناء واللعب والرسم والعدّ وتسمية الأشياء واصطحاب الأطفال خارج المنزل.

وبيّنت النشرة أن 72.9% من الأطفال دون سن الخامسة مارسوا اللعب باستخدام نوعين أو أكثر من أدوات اللعب خلال الأيام الثلاثة السابقة للمسح، في حين يمتلك 32.3% منهم كتاباً واحداً أو كتابين للأطفال، بينما يمتلك 11.7% ثلاثة كتب أو أكثر.

وفي جانب التعليم، بلغ معدل المشاركة في التعلّم المنظم للأطفال بعمر خمس سنوات، قبل عام من الالتحاق الرسمي بالتعليم الابتدائي، نحو 74.8%، بواقع 77.1% لدى الإناث مقابل 72.6% لدى الذكور.

كما سجلت نسبة الأطفال الملتحقين ببرامج تعليم الطفولة المبكرة ممن تتراوح أعمارهم بين 36 و59 شهراً 17.6%؛ منها 18.6% للإناث و16.7% للذكور.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن النشرة تستعرض مؤشرات تنمية الطفولة المبكرة ورفاهية الطفل استناداً إلى نتائج مسح صحة المرأة والطفل لعام 2026م، المعتمد على البيانات المبلّغ عنها من مقدمي الرعاية، فيما تستند مؤشرات الالتحاق بالتعليم إلى السجلات الإدارية لوزارة التعليم للعام الدراسي 2025-2026م.