The General Authority for Statistics revealed in the Early Childhood Development and Child Well-being Statistics Bulletin for the year 2026 that 85.3% of children aged between 24 and 59 months are on the right growth path in health, learning, and psychological and social well-being; according to the results of the Early Childhood Development Index (ECDI2030), with the percentage among females being 86.2% compared to 84.4% among males.

طفولة

The results showed that 89.6% of children aged 36 to 59 months live in a positive home environment that encourages learning, with 91.0% for females and 88.3% for males. This environment includes the participation of parents or other adult family members in various educational and recreational activities, such as reading, storytelling, singing, playing, drawing, counting, naming objects, and taking children outside the home.

The bulletin indicated that 72.9% of children under the age of five played with two or more types of play materials during the three days prior to the survey, while 32.3% of them own one or two children's books, and 11.7% own three or more books.

In terms of education, the participation rate in organized learning for children aged five years, one year before officially entering primary education, was about 74.8%, with 77.1% for females compared to 72.6% for males.

The percentage of children enrolled in early childhood education programs aged between 36 and 59 months was recorded at 17.6%; of which 18.6% were females and 16.7% were males.

The Authority clarified that the bulletin presents indicators of early childhood development and child well-being based on the results of the 2026 Women's and Children's Health Survey, which relies on data reported by caregivers, while the enrollment indicators in education are based on the administrative records of the Ministry of Education for the academic year 2025-2026.