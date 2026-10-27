أفادت مصادر سودانية بأن مسيرات انطلقت من إثيوبيا واستهدفت محطة كهرباء المرخيات في أم درمان، مؤكدةً. فيما أعلن مصدر طبي مقتل 21 شخصاً وإصابة 40 في ضربة بمسيرة على نيالا عاصمة دارفور، غرب البلاد.


وشنت قوات الدعم السريع أمس الاثنين هجوماً منسقاً بالمسيرات على خمس محطات كهرباء، ما تسبب بانقطاع التيار عن مناطق واسعة من شرق السودان.


واستهدفت المسيرات محطتين في ولاية القضارف واثنتين أخريين في ولاية الجزيرة ومحطة خامسة في ولاية النيل الأبيض، ما تسبب في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن أجزاء واسعة من الولايات الثلاث، التي تقع تحت سيطرة الجيش.


وسبق أن انقطعت الكهرباء لعدة أيام بعد هجمات بمسيرات للدعم السريع على محطات أو سدود، ما يزيد الوضع صعوبةً بالنسبة لنحو 20 مليون شخص يعانون من الجوع.


فيما حذرت الأمم المتحدة مراراً من أن الضربات المتكررة على البنى التحتية للطاقة تهدد الوصول إلى الرعاية الصحية والخدمات الأساسية لملايين السكان في وقت يواجه البلد أخطر أزمة غذائية في العالم.


وكانت الدول الأعضاء في تحالف منع الفظائع وتحقيق العدالة في السودان، حذرت أمس الاثنين، من احتمال تكرار فظائع واسعة النطاق في البلاد، كتلك التي ارتُكبت عندما سيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور قبل عام.


يذكر أن الحرب التي اندلعت بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع في أبريل 2023 تسببت في تشريد أكثر من 11.5 مليون شخص.


وأدى الصراع إلى تصاعد خطر المجاعة، حيث يعاني أكثر من 20 مليون سوداني من الجوع الحاد، وهناك نحو 33.7 مليون شخص (ثلثا السكان) بحاجة ماسة للمساعدات الإنسانية للبقاء على قيد الحياة، وفق تقديرات أممية.