Sudanese sources reported that marches launched from Ethiopia targeted the Merkhiyat power station in Omdurman, confirming this. Meanwhile, a medical source announced the death of 21 people and the injury of 40 in a strike during a march in Nyala, the capital of Darfur, in the west of the country.



The Rapid Support Forces launched a coordinated attack on five power stations yesterday, Monday, causing power outages in large areas of eastern Sudan.



The marches targeted two stations in Al-Qadarif state, two others in Al-Jazeera state, and a fifth station in White Nile state, resulting in power outages in large parts of the three states, which are under the control of the army.



Power had previously been cut for several days following attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on stations or dams, worsening the situation for about 20 million people suffering from hunger.



The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the repeated strikes on energy infrastructure threaten access to healthcare and essential services for millions of residents at a time when the country is facing the world's most severe food crisis.



Member states of the Coalition to Prevent Atrocities and Achieve Justice in Sudan warned yesterday, Monday, of the possibility of widespread atrocities being repeated in the country, similar to those committed when the Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, a year ago.



It is worth noting that the war that erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023 has displaced more than 11.5 million people.



The conflict has heightened the risk of famine, with more than 20 million Sudanese suffering from acute hunger, and about 33.7 million people (two-thirds of the population) in urgent need of humanitarian assistance to survive, according to UN estimates.