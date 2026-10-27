أفادت مصادر سودانية بأن مسيرات انطلقت من إثيوبيا واستهدفت محطة كهرباء المرخيات في أم درمان، مؤكدةً. فيما أعلن مصدر طبي مقتل 21 شخصاً وإصابة 40 في ضربة بمسيرة على نيالا عاصمة دارفور، غرب البلاد.
وشنت قوات الدعم السريع أمس الاثنين هجوماً منسقاً بالمسيرات على خمس محطات كهرباء، ما تسبب بانقطاع التيار عن مناطق واسعة من شرق السودان.
واستهدفت المسيرات محطتين في ولاية القضارف واثنتين أخريين في ولاية الجزيرة ومحطة خامسة في ولاية النيل الأبيض، ما تسبب في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن أجزاء واسعة من الولايات الثلاث، التي تقع تحت سيطرة الجيش.
وسبق أن انقطعت الكهرباء لعدة أيام بعد هجمات بمسيرات للدعم السريع على محطات أو سدود، ما يزيد الوضع صعوبةً بالنسبة لنحو 20 مليون شخص يعانون من الجوع.
فيما حذرت الأمم المتحدة مراراً من أن الضربات المتكررة على البنى التحتية للطاقة تهدد الوصول إلى الرعاية الصحية والخدمات الأساسية لملايين السكان في وقت يواجه البلد أخطر أزمة غذائية في العالم.
وكانت الدول الأعضاء في تحالف منع الفظائع وتحقيق العدالة في السودان، حذرت أمس الاثنين، من احتمال تكرار فظائع واسعة النطاق في البلاد، كتلك التي ارتُكبت عندما سيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور قبل عام.
يذكر أن الحرب التي اندلعت بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع في أبريل 2023 تسببت في تشريد أكثر من 11.5 مليون شخص.
وأدى الصراع إلى تصاعد خطر المجاعة، حيث يعاني أكثر من 20 مليون سوداني من الجوع الحاد، وهناك نحو 33.7 مليون شخص (ثلثا السكان) بحاجة ماسة للمساعدات الإنسانية للبقاء على قيد الحياة، وفق تقديرات أممية.
Sudanese sources reported that marches launched from Ethiopia targeted the Merkhiyat power station in Omdurman, confirming this. Meanwhile, a medical source announced the death of 21 people and the injury of 40 in a strike during a march in Nyala, the capital of Darfur, in the west of the country.
The Rapid Support Forces launched a coordinated attack on five power stations yesterday, Monday, causing power outages in large areas of eastern Sudan.
The marches targeted two stations in Al-Qadarif state, two others in Al-Jazeera state, and a fifth station in White Nile state, resulting in power outages in large parts of the three states, which are under the control of the army.
Power had previously been cut for several days following attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on stations or dams, worsening the situation for about 20 million people suffering from hunger.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the repeated strikes on energy infrastructure threaten access to healthcare and essential services for millions of residents at a time when the country is facing the world's most severe food crisis.
Member states of the Coalition to Prevent Atrocities and Achieve Justice in Sudan warned yesterday, Monday, of the possibility of widespread atrocities being repeated in the country, similar to those committed when the Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, a year ago.
It is worth noting that the war that erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023 has displaced more than 11.5 million people.
The conflict has heightened the risk of famine, with more than 20 million Sudanese suffering from acute hunger, and about 33.7 million people (two-thirds of the population) in urgent need of humanitarian assistance to survive, according to UN estimates.