ربط رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو احتمال استئناف التحرك العسكري ضد إيران ببقائه في السلطة، فيما دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإسرائيليين إلى التصويت لصالحه، قبل الانتخابات التي تُجرى اليوم الثلاثاء.
واستغل نتنياهو تأييد ترمب له في الساعات الأخيرة من الحملة الانتخابية، قائلاً إن الرئيس الأمريكي مستعد لاتخاذ خطوات من شأنها إزالة ما وصفه بالتهديد الإيراني، لكنه ربط هذا المسار باستمراره في رئاسة الحكومة. كما قال إنه أصدر تعليمات لجهاز الموساد والجيش الإسرائيلي بالعمل على إسقاط النظام الإيراني، معتبراً ذلك، وفق تصريحاته، السبيل إلى إنهاء التهديد الذي تمثله طهران.
وكان ترمب قد دعا الإسرائيليين، في منشور عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى التصويت لنتنياهو، قائلاً إن على الجانبين «إنهاء المهمة» التي بدآها. ويأتي هذا الموقف في وقت يواجه فيه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي منافسة انتخابية محتدمة، وسط استطلاعات تشير إلى احتمال تراجع مقاعد حزب الليكود الذي يتزعمه، بما قد يحرم ائتلافه اليميني من الأغلبية البرلمانية.
وتحمل الانتخابات أهمية خاصة لنتنياهو، إذ إنها الأولى منذ هجمات حركة «حماس» في 7 أكتوبر 2023، التي كشفت إخفاقات أمنية واسعة وأطلقت حرباً طويلة في قطاع غزة، قبل اتساع المواجهة إلى جبهات إقليمية أخرى.
ويواجه نتنياهو انتقادات داخل إسرائيل بشأن مسؤوليته السياسية عن الإخفاقات الأمنية، فضلاً عن الانقسامات الداخلية وطريقة إدارته للحروب وتداعياتها.
وفي هذا السياق، يحاول نتنياهو تقديم نفسه باعتباره السياسي الأكثر قدرة على مواجهة إيران والتهديدات الإقليمية، بينما يتهمه خصومه بتوظيف المخاوف الأمنية في المعركة الانتخابية. واتهم منافسه الوسطي غادي آيزنكوت رئيس الوزراء بإثارة الخوف، منتقداً استخدام صور ومشاهد مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتصوير خطر نووي يهدد تل أبيب.
ولا تقتصر حسابات الناخب الإسرائيلي على الملف الإيراني؛ فالحرب وتداعياتها تطرح أسئلة بشأن الأمن والاقتصاد والعلاقة مع واشنطن، الحليف الأهم لإسرائيل. كما أن تجدد القتال قد يوسع المخاطر الإقليمية ويزيد الضغوط الاقتصادية، في وقت لا يزال فيه الناخبون يقيّمون نتائج المواجهات العسكرية، وما إذا كانت قد حققت أهدافاً أمنية مستدامة.
لكن احتمال استئناف الحرب لا يتوقف على نتيجة الانتخابات الإسرائيلية وحدها؛ فقد أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية أن واشنطن لن تشن هجوماً على إيران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية المقررة في 3 نوفمبر، مع تأكيدها استمرار الضغط على طهران. ويعكس ذلك وجود حسابات أمريكية داخلية وإقليمية قد تؤثر في توقيت أي تحرك عسكري جديد، حتى مع استمرار الخطاب المتشدد من نتنياهو.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the possibility of resuming military action against Iran to his continued hold on power, while U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israelis to vote for him ahead of the elections taking place today, Tuesday.
Netanyahu took advantage of Trump's support in the final hours of the election campaign, stating that the U.S. president is ready to take steps to eliminate what he described as the Iranian threat, but he tied this course of action to his continuation as head of government. He also mentioned that he had instructed the Mossad and the Israeli army to work towards overthrowing the Iranian regime, considering this, according to his statements, the way to end the threat posed by Tehran.
Trump had called on Israelis, in a post on social media, to vote for Netanyahu, saying that both sides should "complete the mission" they started. This position comes at a time when the Israeli Prime Minister is facing intense electoral competition, with polls indicating a potential decline in the seats of his Likud party, which could deprive his right-wing coalition of a parliamentary majority.
The elections hold particular significance for Netanyahu, as they are the first since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which revealed extensive security failures and triggered a long war in the Gaza Strip, before the confrontation expanded to other regional fronts.
Netanyahu faces criticism within Israel regarding his political responsibility for the security failures, as well as internal divisions and the way he has managed wars and their repercussions.
In this context, Netanyahu is trying to present himself as the most capable politician to confront Iran and regional threats, while his opponents accuse him of exploiting security fears in the electoral battle. His centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot accused the Prime Minister of instilling fear, criticizing the use of AI-generated images and scenes to portray a nuclear threat to Tel Aviv.
However, the calculations of Israeli voters are not limited to the Iranian file; the war and its repercussions raise questions about security, the economy, and the relationship with Washington, Israel's most important ally. Additionally, the resurgence of fighting could expand regional risks and increase economic pressures, at a time when voters are still assessing the outcomes of military confrontations and whether they have achieved sustainable security objectives.
But the likelihood of resuming the war does not depend solely on the outcome of the Israeli elections; the U.S. administration has announced that Washington will not launch an attack on Iran before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3, while confirming its continued pressure on Tehran. This reflects internal and regional American calculations that may influence the timing of any new military action, even as Netanyahu's hardline rhetoric continues.