ربط رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو احتمال استئناف التحرك العسكري ضد إيران ببقائه في السلطة، فيما دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإسرائيليين إلى التصويت لصالحه، قبل الانتخابات التي تُجرى اليوم الثلاثاء.

واستغل نتنياهو تأييد ترمب له في الساعات الأخيرة من الحملة الانتخابية، قائلاً إن الرئيس الأمريكي مستعد لاتخاذ خطوات من شأنها إزالة ما وصفه بالتهديد الإيراني، لكنه ربط هذا المسار باستمراره في رئاسة الحكومة. كما قال إنه أصدر تعليمات لجهاز الموساد والجيش الإسرائيلي بالعمل على إسقاط النظام الإيراني، معتبراً ذلك، وفق تصريحاته، السبيل إلى إنهاء التهديد الذي تمثله طهران.

وكان ترمب قد دعا الإسرائيليين، في منشور عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى التصويت لنتنياهو، قائلاً إن على الجانبين «إنهاء المهمة» التي بدآها. ويأتي هذا الموقف في وقت يواجه فيه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي منافسة انتخابية محتدمة، وسط استطلاعات تشير إلى احتمال تراجع مقاعد حزب الليكود الذي يتزعمه، بما قد يحرم ائتلافه اليميني من الأغلبية البرلمانية.

وتحمل الانتخابات أهمية خاصة لنتنياهو، إذ إنها الأولى منذ هجمات حركة «حماس» في 7 أكتوبر 2023، التي كشفت إخفاقات أمنية واسعة وأطلقت حرباً طويلة في قطاع غزة، قبل اتساع المواجهة إلى جبهات إقليمية أخرى.

ويواجه نتنياهو انتقادات داخل إسرائيل بشأن مسؤوليته السياسية عن الإخفاقات الأمنية، فضلاً عن الانقسامات الداخلية وطريقة إدارته للحروب وتداعياتها.

وفي هذا السياق، يحاول نتنياهو تقديم نفسه باعتباره السياسي الأكثر قدرة على مواجهة إيران والتهديدات الإقليمية، بينما يتهمه خصومه بتوظيف المخاوف الأمنية في المعركة الانتخابية. واتهم منافسه الوسطي غادي آيزنكوت رئيس الوزراء بإثارة الخوف، منتقداً استخدام صور ومشاهد مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتصوير خطر نووي يهدد تل أبيب.

ولا تقتصر حسابات الناخب الإسرائيلي على الملف الإيراني؛ فالحرب وتداعياتها تطرح أسئلة بشأن الأمن والاقتصاد والعلاقة مع واشنطن، الحليف الأهم لإسرائيل. كما أن تجدد القتال قد يوسع المخاطر الإقليمية ويزيد الضغوط الاقتصادية، في وقت لا يزال فيه الناخبون يقيّمون نتائج المواجهات العسكرية، وما إذا كانت قد حققت أهدافاً أمنية مستدامة.

لكن احتمال استئناف الحرب لا يتوقف على نتيجة الانتخابات الإسرائيلية وحدها؛ فقد أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية أن واشنطن لن تشن هجوماً على إيران قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية المقررة في 3 نوفمبر، مع تأكيدها استمرار الضغط على طهران. ويعكس ذلك وجود حسابات أمريكية داخلية وإقليمية قد تؤثر في توقيت أي تحرك عسكري جديد، حتى مع استمرار الخطاب المتشدد من نتنياهو.