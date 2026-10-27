Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the possibility of resuming military action against Iran to his continued hold on power, while U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israelis to vote for him ahead of the elections taking place today, Tuesday.

Netanyahu took advantage of Trump's support in the final hours of the election campaign, stating that the U.S. president is ready to take steps to eliminate what he described as the Iranian threat, but he tied this course of action to his continuation as head of government. He also mentioned that he had instructed the Mossad and the Israeli army to work towards overthrowing the Iranian regime, considering this, according to his statements, the way to end the threat posed by Tehran.

Trump had called on Israelis, in a post on social media, to vote for Netanyahu, saying that both sides should "complete the mission" they started. This position comes at a time when the Israeli Prime Minister is facing intense electoral competition, with polls indicating a potential decline in the seats of his Likud party, which could deprive his right-wing coalition of a parliamentary majority.

The elections hold particular significance for Netanyahu, as they are the first since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which revealed extensive security failures and triggered a long war in the Gaza Strip, before the confrontation expanded to other regional fronts.

Netanyahu faces criticism within Israel regarding his political responsibility for the security failures, as well as internal divisions and the way he has managed wars and their repercussions.

In this context, Netanyahu is trying to present himself as the most capable politician to confront Iran and regional threats, while his opponents accuse him of exploiting security fears in the electoral battle. His centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot accused the Prime Minister of instilling fear, criticizing the use of AI-generated images and scenes to portray a nuclear threat to Tel Aviv.

However, the calculations of Israeli voters are not limited to the Iranian file; the war and its repercussions raise questions about security, the economy, and the relationship with Washington, Israel's most important ally. Additionally, the resurgence of fighting could expand regional risks and increase economic pressures, at a time when voters are still assessing the outcomes of military confrontations and whether they have achieved sustainable security objectives.

But the likelihood of resuming the war does not depend solely on the outcome of the Israeli elections; the U.S. administration has announced that Washington will not launch an attack on Iran before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3, while confirming its continued pressure on Tehran. This reflects internal and regional American calculations that may influence the timing of any new military action, even as Netanyahu's hardline rhetoric continues.