أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، الثلاثاء، توقيف مدني مصري خلال ساعات الليل، بعدما عبر السياج الحدودي من الأراضي المصرية إلى إسرائيل بالقرب من منطقة نيتسانا.
وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي، في بيان، إن المدني المصري نُقل إلى الجهات الأمنية المختصة لاستجوابه، من دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن ملابسات الواقعة أو الدوافع وراء عبوره الحدود.
وتأتي الحادثة في ظل استمرار التحديات الأمنية على الحدود بين مصر وإسرائيل، التي تشهد، بحسب تقارير، عمليات تهريب للمخدرات والأسلحة عبر المناطق الحدودية.
وترتبط مصر وإسرائيل بمعاهدة سلام وُقعت عام 1979، بعد عقود من الصراع والحروب بين الجانبين. ورغم العلاقات الرسمية القائمة بين البلدين بموجب الاتفاقية، لا تزال الروابط الثقافية والشعبية بينهما محدودة، في ظل استمرار مظاهر انعدام الثقة على المستوى الشعبي.
ولم يوضح جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ما إذا كان توقيف المدني المصري مرتبطاً بأي نشاط غير قانوني، كما لم يعلن اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية بحقه حتى الآن.
ويأتي ذلك بينما تتجه الأنظار إلى الكنيست الإسرائيلي، حيث يتوجه الإسرائيليون إلى صناديق الاقتراع، الثلاثاء، وسط منافسة محتدمة بين رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ورئيس الأركان السابق جادي آيزنكوت، في استحقاق يُنظر إليه على أنه استفتاء على نتنياهو، قد يعيد رسم خريطة الحكم داخل إسرائيل أو يدفع البلاد إلى مأزق سياسي جديد، في ظل صعوبة حصول أي من المعسكرين الرئيسيين على الأغلبية اللازمة لتشكيل الحكومة.
The Israeli occupation army announced on Tuesday the arrest of an Egyptian civilian during the night, after he crossed the border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near the Nitzana area.
The Israeli army stated in a statement that the Egyptian civilian was transferred to the relevant security authorities for interrogation, without revealing further details regarding the circumstances of the incident or the motives behind his crossing of the border.
This incident comes amid ongoing security challenges along the border between Egypt and Israel, which, according to reports, is witnessing drug and arms smuggling operations across the border areas.
Egypt and Israel are linked by a peace treaty signed in 1979, after decades of conflict and wars between the two sides. Despite the official relations established between the two countries under the agreement, cultural and popular ties between them remain limited, amid ongoing signs of distrust at the popular level.
The Israeli occupation army did not clarify whether the arrest of the Egyptian civilian was related to any illegal activity, nor did it announce any additional measures against him so far.
This comes as attention turns to the Israeli Knesset, where Israelis are heading to the polls on Tuesday, amidst fierce competition between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, in an election seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, which could redraw the political landscape within Israel or push the country into a new political impasse, given the difficulty for either of the two main camps to secure the majority needed to form a government.