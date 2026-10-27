The Israeli occupation army announced on Tuesday the arrest of an Egyptian civilian during the night, after he crossed the border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near the Nitzana area.

The Israeli army stated in a statement that the Egyptian civilian was transferred to the relevant security authorities for interrogation, without revealing further details regarding the circumstances of the incident or the motives behind his crossing of the border.

This incident comes amid ongoing security challenges along the border between Egypt and Israel, which, according to reports, is witnessing drug and arms smuggling operations across the border areas.

Egypt and Israel are linked by a peace treaty signed in 1979, after decades of conflict and wars between the two sides. Despite the official relations established between the two countries under the agreement, cultural and popular ties between them remain limited, amid ongoing signs of distrust at the popular level.

The Israeli occupation army did not clarify whether the arrest of the Egyptian civilian was related to any illegal activity, nor did it announce any additional measures against him so far.

This comes as attention turns to the Israeli Knesset, where Israelis are heading to the polls on Tuesday, amidst fierce competition between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, in an election seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, which could redraw the political landscape within Israel or push the country into a new political impasse, given the difficulty for either of the two main camps to secure the majority needed to form a government.