أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، الثلاثاء، توقيف مدني مصري خلال ساعات الليل، بعدما عبر السياج الحدودي من الأراضي المصرية إلى إسرائيل بالقرب من منطقة نيتسانا.

وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي، في بيان، إن المدني المصري نُقل إلى الجهات الأمنية المختصة لاستجوابه، من دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن ملابسات الواقعة أو الدوافع وراء عبوره الحدود.

وتأتي الحادثة في ظل استمرار التحديات الأمنية على الحدود بين مصر وإسرائيل، التي تشهد، بحسب تقارير، عمليات تهريب للمخدرات والأسلحة عبر المناطق الحدودية.

وترتبط مصر وإسرائيل بمعاهدة سلام وُقعت عام 1979، بعد عقود من الصراع والحروب بين الجانبين. ورغم العلاقات الرسمية القائمة بين البلدين بموجب الاتفاقية، لا تزال الروابط الثقافية والشعبية بينهما محدودة، في ظل استمرار مظاهر انعدام الثقة على المستوى الشعبي.

ولم يوضح جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ما إذا كان توقيف المدني المصري مرتبطاً بأي نشاط غير قانوني، كما لم يعلن اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية بحقه حتى الآن.

ويأتي ذلك بينما تتجه الأنظار إلى الكنيست الإسرائيلي، حيث يتوجه الإسرائيليون إلى صناديق الاقتراع، الثلاثاء، وسط منافسة محتدمة بين رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ورئيس الأركان السابق جادي آيزنكوت، في استحقاق يُنظر إليه على أنه استفتاء على نتنياهو، قد يعيد رسم خريطة الحكم داخل إسرائيل أو يدفع البلاد إلى مأزق سياسي جديد، في ظل صعوبة حصول أي من المعسكرين الرئيسيين على الأغلبية اللازمة لتشكيل الحكومة.