The Yemeni forces and their various formations have intensified their military operations against the Houthi militia on several fronts, most notably in Al-Jawf and Lahij, as part of the "Dawn of Yemen" operation, which has entered its 23rd consecutive day.



Targeting Houthi Positions and Reinforcements



Today, Tuesday, the Yemeni forces targeted military sites and field movements of the militia, coinciding with strikes carried out by the National Shield Forces and the Southern Giants in the governorates of Lahij and Taiz.



The Yemeni forces indicated that the operations aim to weaken the combat capabilities of the Houthis and limit their ability to reorganize their ranks and send reinforcements to the front lines. The targets included command and control centers, defensive positions, fire positions, military reinforcements, transportation and supply means, as well as weapons and ammunition depots.



On the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda, along with the southern and southwestern fronts, combat operations continued to target Houthi movements, their defensive positions, and supply lines, which limits their ability to transfer reserves and mobilize forces in one axis.



The National Shield Forces in Lahij announced the targeting of a vehicle belonging to the Houthis on the Al-Muhalla front in the Al-Sabiah area, using a drone from the First Division. Meanwhile, the Southern Giants confirmed the destruction of two military vehicles belonging to the Houthis, one of which was armored, and the killing of those on board them at the Al-Mudharabah front.



Militia Violations in Taiz



On another note, a human rights report revealed the killing of 107 women and children and the displacement of about five thousand people from Taiz at the hands of the Houthi militias.



The report issued by the Yemeni Empowerment Foundation indicated that the violations committed by the militias against women and children in Taiz included killing, sniping, landmines, forced displacement, and child recruitment.



The foundation documented the killing of 23 women and 84 children, and the displacement of 4,860 individuals, including 1,650 women and 3,210 children. It confirmed that the total number of forcibly displaced persons due to Houthi attacks on villages and neighborhoods in Taiz reached 221,630, the majority of whom are women and children.



It confirmed that 32 children were subjected to forced recruitment, adding that more than 246,000 children have been deprived of education due to the suspension of schooling in areas controlled by the militias in Taiz. The militias were accused of turning many homes, schools, and service facilities into military sites and barracks for their elements.