كثفت القوات اليمنية وتشكيلاتها المختلفة عملياتها العسكرية ضد مليشيا الحوثي، على عدد من الجبهات أبرزها الجوف ولحج، ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن" التي دخلت يومها الـ 23 على التوالي.


استهداف مواقع وتعزيزات حوثية


واستهدفت القوات اليمنية، اليوم الثلاثاء، مواقع عسكرية وتحركات ميدانية للمليشيا، بالتزامن مع ضربات نفذتها قوات درع الوطن والعمالقة الجنوبية في محافظتي لحج وتعز.


وأشارت القوات اليمنية إلى أن العمليات تستهدف إضعاف القدرات القتالية للحوثيين، والحد من قدرتهم على إعادة تنظيم صفوفهم ودفع التعزيزات إلى خطوط المواجهة، إذ شملت الأهداف مراكز القيادة والسيطرة الميدانية، والمواقع الدفاعية، ومرابض النيران، والتعزيزات العسكرية، ووسائل النقل والإمداد، إلى جانب مخازن الأسلحة والذخائر.


وعلى جبهات الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء، إلى جانب الجبهات الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية، استمرت العمليات القتالية باستهداف تحركات الحوثيين ومواقعهم الدفاعية وخطوط إمدادهم، بما يحد من قدرتهم على نقل الاحتياطيات وحشد القوات في محور واحد.


وأعلنت قوات درع الوطن في محافظة لحج، استهداف مركبة تابعة للحوثيين في جبهة المحاولة بمنطقة الصبيحة، باستخدام طائرة مسيّرة تابعة للفرقة الأولى. فيما أكدت قوات العمالقة الجنوبية تدمير مركبتين عسكريتين تابعتين للحوثيين، إحداهما مدرعة، ومقتل من كانوا على متنهما في جبهة المضاربة.


انتهاكات المليشيا في تعز


من جهة أخرى، كشف تقرير حقوقي عن مقتل 107 نساء وأطفال، وتهجير نحو خمسة آلاف شخص من تعز على أيدي مليشيات الحوثي.


وأشار التقرير الصادر عن مؤسسة تمكين اليمنية إلى أن انتهاكات المليشيات بحق النساء والأطفال في تعز شملت القتل والقنص والألغام والتهجير القسري وتجنيد الأطفال.


ووثقت المؤسسة مقتل 23 امرأة و84 طفلاً، وتهجير 4,860 شخصاً، بينهم 1,650 امرأة و3,210 أطفال. وأكدت أن حصيلة النزوح القسري نتيجة الهجمات الحوثية على قرى وأحياء تعز بلغت 221,630 نازحاً، غالبيتهم من النساء والأطفال.


وأكدت تعرض 32 طفلاً للتجنيد الإجباري، مضيفاً أن أكثر من 246 ألف طفل أصبحوا خارج التعليم بسبب توقف الدراسة في مناطق سيطرة المليشيات بتعز. واتهمت المليشيات بأنها حولت كثيراً من المنازل والمدارس والمرافق الخدمية إلى مواقع وثكنات عسكرية لعناصرها.