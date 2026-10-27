تجري الولايات المتحدة وكندا مفاوضات للتوصل إلى اتفاق يخفف الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية المفروضة على واردات الصلب والسيارات الكندية، في محاولة لإعادة ترميم العلاقات التجارية بين البلدين، بعد تعثر المحادثات في أغسطس الماضي، حسبما أفادت وكالة «رويترز»، نقلاً عن مصادر أمريكية وكندية مطلعة.

وتركز المفاوضات على الرسوم المفروضة بموجب المادة 232 من قانون التجارة الأمريكي، والتي تشمل رسوماً تصل إلى 50% على واردات الصلب الكندي، ورسماً بنسبة 25% على السيارات، وسط مناقشات بشأن تقديم إعفاءات أو تخفيف الأعباء الجمركية عن هذه القطاعات.

ونقلت مصادر مطلعة أن التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن رسوم الصلب والسيارات قد يكون ممكناً قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية المقررة في 3 نوفمبر، في حين أشارت مصادر أمريكية إلى أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تسعى للحصول على مزيد من التنازلات من الجانب الكندي.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تواجه فيه الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات الكندية ضغوطاً سياسية داخل الولايات المتحدة، مع دعوات من مرشحين جمهوريين في الولايات الحدودية إلى إنهاء الحرب التجارية مع كندا، وسط مخاوف من تداعياتها الاقتصادية والسياسية.

تحركات مكثفة بين واشنطن وأوتاوا

وبحسب المصادر، يتولى وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك دوراً محورياً في المفاوضات، نظراً إلى أن الرسوم المفروضة بموجب المادة 232 تخضع لإشراف وزارة التجارة الأمريكية، وليس مكتب الممثل التجاري الأمريكي وحده.

وأضافت المصادر أن لوتنيك ووزير التجارة الكندي المسؤول عن العلاقات التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة، دومينيك لوبلان، أجريا اتصالات متكررة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بالتزامن مع تواصل بين مكتب الممثل التجاري الأمريكي والجانب الكندي بشأن الإطار العام لأي اتفاق محتمل، إلى جانب الملفات التجارية الأخرى.

وقال متحدث باسم لوبلان إن كندا لا تزال منخرطة في حوار بنّاء مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين بشأن مجموعة من الأولويات، مؤكداً استعداد أوتاوا للعمل بحسن نية من أجل إقامة علاقة تجارية أكثر فائدة للطرفين، مع مراعاة المصالح الكندية.

كارني: تقدم محدود في المحادثات

من جانبه، قال رئيس الوزراء الكندي مارك كارني إن وتيرة المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة شهدت «زيادة طفيفة»، مشيراً إلى أن موقف بلاده التفاوضي لم يتغير.

وأضاف كارني أن أي تقدم تحقق في المفاوضات جاء نتيجة اقتراب الموقف الأمريكي من الرؤية الكندية، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة التفاهمات المطروحة.

وفي السياق ذاته، رجّح مصدر من قطاع الصناعة الكندي إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع، لكنه حذّر من أن أي تفاهم قد يكون محدود النطاق، ولا يشمل تسوية شاملة للخلافات التجارية بين البلدين.

وأشارت مصادر كندية أخرى إلى أن التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن رسوم المادة 232 قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي كان احتمالاً مطروحاً منذ فترة، مرجحة أن يتطلب إبرامه تفاهمات مباشرة بين ترمب وكارني، اللذين سبق أن أبديا انفتاحاً على التوصل إلى اتفاق يحقق مصالح مشتركة.

تعثر المفاوضات يضغط على قطاع السيارات

وكانت المحادثات التجارية بين واشنطن وأوتاوا قد انهارت في أغسطس الماضي، بسبب خلافات شملت خفض الرسوم على المركبات المتوسطة والثقيلة، التي تمثل أهمية كبيرة للمصانع الكندية.

وكانت شركات صناعة السيارات الأمريكية تأمل أن تسفر المفاوضات عن تخفيف الرسوم الأصلية البالغة 25%، والتي رفعت تكاليف نقل السيارات وقطع الغيار عبر الحدود، وأثارت مخاوف بشأن انعكاساتها على سلاسل التوريد والتكاليف الصناعية.

وسبق لترمب أن أعلن عزمه رفع الرسوم على واردات الصلب والسيارات من كندا إلى 50% اعتباراً من الأول من يناير 2027. كما توقع، خلال تجمع سياسي الأحد، تسوية الخلاف التجاري «قريباً»، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل أو جدول زمني محدد.

وفي خطوة منفصلة، وقّع ترمب أمراً الجمعة يقضي بإلغاء رسوم بنسبة 50% على بعض المنتجات الزراعية والغابية الكندية، في إجراء قد تستفيد منه شركات في ولاية مين الأمريكية.

وتترقب الأسواق وقطاعات الصناعة في البلدين نتائج المفاوضات، وسط تساؤلات بشأن ما إذا كانت واشنطن وأوتاوا ستتمكنان من التوصل إلى تسوية محدودة تخفف الضغوط على قطاعي الصلب والسيارات، أم أن الخلافات ستظل عائقاً أمام استعادة العلاقات التجارية بين الجانبين.