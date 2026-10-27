The United States and Canada are negotiating an agreement to ease the U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian steel and automobile imports, in an attempt to repair trade relations between the two countries, following stalled talks last August, according to a report by Reuters, citing informed U.S. and Canadian sources.

The negotiations focus on tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Act, which include tariffs of up to 50% on Canadian steel imports and a 25% tariff on automobiles, amid discussions about providing exemptions or easing the tariff burdens on these sectors.

Informed sources indicated that reaching an agreement on steel and automobile tariffs could be possible before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3, while U.S. sources noted that the Trump administration is seeking further concessions from the Canadian side.

These moves come at a time when tariffs on Canadian imports are facing political pressure within the United States, with calls from Republican candidates in border states to end the trade war with Canada, amid concerns about its economic and political repercussions.

Intensive Movements Between Washington and Ottawa

According to sources, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is playing a pivotal role in the negotiations, given that the tariffs imposed under Section 232 are overseen by the U.S. Department of Commerce, not just the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The sources added that Lutnick and Canadian Minister of Trade Dominique LeBlanc, who is responsible for trade relations with the United States, have had frequent communications recently, coinciding with ongoing discussions between the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Canadian side regarding the general framework of any potential agreement, along with other trade files.

A spokesperson for LeBlanc stated that Canada remains engaged in constructive dialogue with U.S. officials on a range of priorities, emphasizing Ottawa's readiness to work in good faith to establish a more mutually beneficial trade relationship while considering Canadian interests.

Carney: Limited Progress in Talks

For his part, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the pace of talks with the United States has seen a "slight increase," noting that his country's negotiating position has not changed.

Carney added that any progress made in the negotiations resulted from the U.S. position coming closer to the Canadian perspective, without providing additional details about the nature of the proposed understandings.

In this context, a source from the Canadian industrial sector suggested that a quick agreement could be reached, but warned that any understanding might be limited in scope and not include a comprehensive resolution of the trade disputes between the two countries.

Other Canadian sources indicated that reaching an agreement on Section 232 tariffs before the midterm elections has been a possibility for some time, suggesting that its conclusion may require direct understandings between Trump and Carney, who have previously expressed openness to reaching an agreement that serves mutual interests.

Stalled Negotiations Pressure the Automotive Sector

Trade talks between Washington and Ottawa collapsed last August due to disagreements that included reducing tariffs on medium and heavy vehicles, which are of significant importance to Canadian manufacturers.

U.S. automakers had hoped that the negotiations would result in a reduction of the original 25% tariffs, which raised the costs of transporting cars and parts across the border and raised concerns about their impact on supply chains and industrial costs.

Trump had previously announced his intention to raise tariffs on steel and automobile imports from Canada to 50% starting January 1, 2027. He also predicted, during a political rally on Sunday, that the trade dispute would be "resolved soon," without disclosing specific details or a timeline.

In a separate move, Trump signed an order on Friday to eliminate a 50% tariff on certain Canadian agricultural and forestry products, a measure that could benefit companies in the state of Maine.

Markets and industrial sectors in both countries are awaiting the results of the negotiations, amid questions about whether Washington and Ottawa will be able to reach a limited settlement that eases pressures on the steel and automotive sectors, or whether disputes will continue to hinder the restoration of trade relations between the two sides.