The Jordanian authorities announced that the airstrikes carried out by the armed forces targeted sites belonging to the "ISIS" organization in Syria. They indicated that the preliminary results of the operation report the death of more than 20 members of the organization and the destruction of a large weapons depot. They revealed their intention to form a joint committee with Damascus to follow up on the repercussions of the operation and to develop coordination in combating terrorism.



Neutralizing Confirmed Threats



Jordan's Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesman, Mohammed Momani, stated on Tuesday that the operations were based on field information aimed at neutralizing confirmed threats and terrorist operations targeting Jordan's national security. He added, "After Jordan's patience ran out regarding the movements of terrorist organizations and their targeting of national security," as reported by the Jordanian news agency "Petra".



The statement noted that Jordan today affirmed its pride in the fraternal relations that bind the Kingdom to the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria, and its keenness to develop these relations in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and ensures coordination in facing all common challenges, including the "ISIS" organization, which poses a common threat to both countries.



Momani expressed regret for the civilian casualties, stating that Jordan refrained from targeting sites where information indicated the presence of civilians, emphasizing that the relevant Jordanian authorities are following up on this matter with their Syrian counterparts.



Coordination with Syria in Combating Terrorism



He confirmed that Jordan will work with Syria to "form a joint committee to follow up on the repercussions of the operation against 'ISIS', and to develop coordination in combating the terrorist organization, ensuring the security of both countries and their brotherly peoples and protecting civilians."



Momani stressed that the coordination between Jordan and Syria in "combating terrorism and the smuggling of weapons and drugs is institutional and ongoing, and has been for years, stemming from a firm conviction to reinforce the security of the two brotherly countries, reflecting their joint efforts to establish security and stability."



He considered that the security of Jordan and Syria is one, and that combating the terrorism that targeted Jordan days ago in the village of Hamoud in Karak is a shared goal for the two countries, which will continue to work on strengthening their fraternal relations.



Closure of the Naseeb Border Crossing



Damascus announced on Tuesday that the strikes resulted in civilian casualties and were carried out "without prior coordination," and announced the closure of the Naseeb border crossing with Jordan.



The Syrian government stated in a statement that the relevant authorities have begun investigations to determine the circumstances of the targeting, alongside opening communication channels with the Jordanian side to discuss the situation.



It emphasized the importance of joint field and security coordination regarding any steps concerning border areas, in a manner that preserves Syria's sovereignty and ensures the security and stability of both countries.



The Syrian government affirmed its solidarity with the affected families, noting that the relevant authorities are following up on their conditions and needs and are working to provide the necessary support.



Damascus Expresses Reservations on the Jordanian Operation



In a separate statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it informed Jordan of its "complete reservations regarding the execution of operations within Syrian territory without prior coordination."



It expressed regret for the casualties and injuries from Daraa Governorate, affirming the continuation of communication and coordination with the Jordanian side to clarify the details and reasons, and to deal with the repercussions of the operation in a manner that preserves security and the sovereignty of Syrian territory.



For its part, the Daraa Health Directorate reported that "the toll of casualties from the Jordanian airstrike has risen to 10 people, including three children and a woman, in addition to four injured."