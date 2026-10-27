أعلنت السلطات الأردنية أن الغارات التي نفذتها القوات المسلحة استهدفت مواقع لتنظيم «داعش» في سورية. وأشارت إلى أن النتائج الأولية للعملية تفيد بسقوط أكثر من 20 عنصراً من التنظيم وتدمير مستودع أسلحة ضخماً. وكشفت عزمها تشكيل لجنة مشتركة مع دمشق لمتابعة تداعيات العملية وتطوير التنسيق في مكافحة الإرهاب.


تحييد تهديدات مؤكدة


وقال وزير الاتصال الحكومي الأردني الناطق الرسمي باسم الحكومة محمد المومني، (الثلاثاء): إن العمليات جاءت استناداً إلى معلومات ميدانية بهدف تحييد تهديدات مؤكدةً وعمليات إرهابية تستهدف الأمن الوطني الأردني. وأضاف «بعد أن نفد صبر الأردن إزاء تحركات التنظيمات الإرهابية واستهدافها الأمن الوطني»، حسبما أوردت وكالة الأنباء الأردنية «بترا».


ولفت البيان إلى أن الأردن أكد اليوم اعتزازه بالعلاقات الأخوية التي تربط المملكة بالجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة، وحرصه على تطوير هذه العلاقات بما يخدم مصالح البلدين الشقيقين، ويضمن التنسيق في مواجهة كل التحديات المشتركة، بما في ذلك تنظيم «داعش» الذي يشكل خطراً مشتركاً على البلدين.


وعبّر المومني عن الأسف لوقوع ضحايا من المدنيين، وقال إن الأردن امتنع عن استهداف مواقع تشير المعلومات إلى وجود مدنيين فيها، مؤكداً أن الجهات الأردنية المختصة تتابع هذا الأمر مع نظيراتها من الأشقاء السوريين.


تنسيق مع سورية في محاربة الإرهاب


وأكد أن الأردن سيعمل مع سورية على «تشكيل لجنة مشتركة لمتابعة تداعيات العملية ضد «داعش»، وتطوير التنسيق في مكافحة التنظيم الإرهابي، بما يضمن أمن البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين وحماية المدنيين».


وشدد المومني على أن التنسيق بين الأردن وسورية في «محاربة الإرهاب وتهريب السلاح والمخدرات تنسيق مؤسسي ومستمر وهو منذ سنوات، وينطلق من الاقتناع الراسخ بترسيخ أمن البلدين الشقيقين، ويعكس عملهما المشترك من أجل تكريس الأمن والاستقرار».


واعتبر أن أمن الأردن وسورية واحد، وأن مكافحة الإرهاب الذي استهدف الأردن قبل أيام في قرية حمود بالكرك هدف مشترك للبلدين اللذين سيستمران في العمل على تعزيز علاقاتهما الأخوية الراسخة.


إغلاق معبر نصيب الحدودي


وأعلنت دمشق، (الثلاثاء)، أن الضربات أوقعت ضحايا مدنيين ونُفذت «دون تنسيق مسبق»، وأعلنت إغلاق معبر نصيب الحدودي مع الأردن.


وذكرت الحكومة السورية في بيان، أن الجهات المعنية باشرت تحقيقات للوقوف على ملابسات الاستهداف، بالتوازي مع فتح قنوات تواصل مع الجانب الأردني لبحث الموقف.


وشددت على أهمية التنسيق الميداني والأمني المشترك بشأن أي خطوات تخص المناطق الحدودية، بما يحفظ سيادة سورية ويصون أمن البلدين واستقرارهما.


وأكدت الحكومة السورية تضامنها مع العائلات المتضررة، مشيرةً إلى أن الجهات المعنية تتابع أوضاعها وحاجاتها وتعمل على تقديم الدعم اللازم لها.


دمشق تتحفظ على العملية الأردنية


وفي بيان منفصل، قالت وزارة الخارجية السورية إنها أبلغت الأردن «تحفظها الكامل على تنفيذ عمليات داخل الأراضي السورية دون تنسيق مسبق».


وأعربت عن أسفها لسقوط ضحايا ومصابين من محافظة درعا، مؤكدةً استمرار التواصل والتنسيق مع الجانب الأردني للوقوف على التفاصيل والأسباب، والتعامل مع تداعيات العملية بما يحفظ الأمن وسيادة الأراضي السورية.


من جهتها، أفادت مديرية صحة درعا بـ«ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا القصف الجوي الأردني إلى 10 أشخاص بينهم ثلاثة أطفال وامرأة، إضافة إلى أربعة جرحى».