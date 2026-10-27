مددت قاضية اتحادية أمريكية أمراً قضائياً يمنع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب من المضي قدماً في خطط تجديد ملعب غولف تاريخي في العاصمة واشنطن، على خلفية مخاوف تتعلق بحماية البيئة والتراث التاريخي، بعد إزالة مئات الأشجار من الموقع.

وأصدرت القاضية آنا رييس، من المحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية لمقاطعة كولومبيا، قراراً يحظر على الحكومة إزالة مزيد من الأشجار أو إلحاق أضرار بها داخل الملعب، كما ألزمها بتقديم إخطار كتابي مسبق قبل عشرة أيام عمل من تنفيذ أي تعديلات لا يمكن التراجع عنها في الموقع، وذلك إلى حين الفصل في الدعوى القضائية.

وقالت رييس في قرارها إن المحكمة «لا تتحدث باسم الأشجار»، وإنما تتحدث باسم سيادة القانون، في إشارة إلى أن تدخلها يستند إلى الالتزام بالقواعد القانونية، وليس إلى تبني موقف بيئي بحد ذاته.

ترمب يعتزم استئناف القرار

وفي رد فعل على الحكم، أعلن ترمب، مساء الاثنين، أن إدارته ستستأنف القرار القضائي، مؤكداً أن الموقع سيُغلق في الموعد المقرر، في 15 نوفمبر، تمهيداً لأعمال التجديد وإعادة البناء.

ويأتي ذلك رغم استمرار القيود القضائية المفروضة على المشروع، الذي تحول إلى محور نزاع بشأن مدى الالتزام بالقوانين البيئية وإجراءات حماية المواقع التاريخية في العاصمة الأمريكية.

وكان ترمب قد أعلن الأسبوع الماضي أن أعمال التجديد ستبدأ فوراً، رغم قرار المحكمة الذي يمنع المضي في الأعمال دون إخطار مسبق للمحكمة. كما وجّه انتقادات حادة إلى القاضية، واصفاً إياها بـ«المجنونة».

إزالة مئات الأشجار تفجّر الأزمة

وتعود جذور القضية إلى دعوى رفعتها منظمة «دي سي بريزرفيشن ليغ» في فبراير الماضي، مطالبة بوقف استحواذ إدارة ترمب على ملعب إيست بوتوماك للغولف وخطط تطويره، بدعوى مخالفتها قوانين حماية البيئة والتراث، واحتمال تسببها في تدمير جزء لا يُعوّض من التاريخ الأمريكي.

وانتقدت القاضية رييس، قبل نحو أسبوعين، أداء محامي وزارة العدل الأمريكية في القضية، معتبرة أن إزالة مئات الأشجار من الملعب خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع السابقة كانت أمراً «لا يمكن تبريره».

كما أثارت القاضية تساؤلات بشأن طلب الحكومة منها عدم الأخذ بتصريحات ترمب المتعلقة بخطط تجديد الموقع، مشيرة إلى أن وزارة العدل نادراً، إن حدث ذلك أصلاً، ما تطلب من محكمة اتحادية عدم تصديق تصريحات الرئيس الحالي.

وقالت رييس إن القضية لم تعد تقتصر على ملعب غولف، بل أصبحت تطرح تساؤلات أوسع بشأن العلاقة بين تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي، والإفادات المشفوعة بالقسم التي أدلى بها عدد من الموظفين الحكوميين، والحجج التي قدمها كبار محامي وزارة العدل أمام المحكمة.

مشروع ضمن خطط ترمب لتغيير معالم العاصمة

ويُعد تجديد ملعب إيست بوتوماك للغولف أحد المشروعات التي يسعى ترمب إلى تنفيذها في إطار خططه لإعادة تطوير عدد من المعالم والمواقع في العاصمة الأمريكية.

لكن المشروع يواجه اعتراضات قانونية وبيئية تتعلق بحماية الأشجار والطابع التاريخي للموقع، فيما يصر الرئيس الأمريكي على المضي في خطط التجديد، مع إعلان إدارته نيتها الطعن في القرار القضائي.

ومن المنتظر أن يتواصل النزاع أمام القضاء الأمريكي، وسط ترقب لمدى قدرة الإدارة على استئناف المشروع، وحدود القيود القانونية المفروضة على أعمال التطوير إلى حين حسم الدعوى.