مددت قاضية اتحادية أمريكية أمراً قضائياً يمنع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب من المضي قدماً في خطط تجديد ملعب غولف تاريخي في العاصمة واشنطن، على خلفية مخاوف تتعلق بحماية البيئة والتراث التاريخي، بعد إزالة مئات الأشجار من الموقع.
وأصدرت القاضية آنا رييس، من المحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية لمقاطعة كولومبيا، قراراً يحظر على الحكومة إزالة مزيد من الأشجار أو إلحاق أضرار بها داخل الملعب، كما ألزمها بتقديم إخطار كتابي مسبق قبل عشرة أيام عمل من تنفيذ أي تعديلات لا يمكن التراجع عنها في الموقع، وذلك إلى حين الفصل في الدعوى القضائية.
وقالت رييس في قرارها إن المحكمة «لا تتحدث باسم الأشجار»، وإنما تتحدث باسم سيادة القانون، في إشارة إلى أن تدخلها يستند إلى الالتزام بالقواعد القانونية، وليس إلى تبني موقف بيئي بحد ذاته.
ترمب يعتزم استئناف القرار
وفي رد فعل على الحكم، أعلن ترمب، مساء الاثنين، أن إدارته ستستأنف القرار القضائي، مؤكداً أن الموقع سيُغلق في الموعد المقرر، في 15 نوفمبر، تمهيداً لأعمال التجديد وإعادة البناء.
ويأتي ذلك رغم استمرار القيود القضائية المفروضة على المشروع، الذي تحول إلى محور نزاع بشأن مدى الالتزام بالقوانين البيئية وإجراءات حماية المواقع التاريخية في العاصمة الأمريكية.
وكان ترمب قد أعلن الأسبوع الماضي أن أعمال التجديد ستبدأ فوراً، رغم قرار المحكمة الذي يمنع المضي في الأعمال دون إخطار مسبق للمحكمة. كما وجّه انتقادات حادة إلى القاضية، واصفاً إياها بـ«المجنونة».
إزالة مئات الأشجار تفجّر الأزمة
وتعود جذور القضية إلى دعوى رفعتها منظمة «دي سي بريزرفيشن ليغ» في فبراير الماضي، مطالبة بوقف استحواذ إدارة ترمب على ملعب إيست بوتوماك للغولف وخطط تطويره، بدعوى مخالفتها قوانين حماية البيئة والتراث، واحتمال تسببها في تدمير جزء لا يُعوّض من التاريخ الأمريكي.
وانتقدت القاضية رييس، قبل نحو أسبوعين، أداء محامي وزارة العدل الأمريكية في القضية، معتبرة أن إزالة مئات الأشجار من الملعب خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع السابقة كانت أمراً «لا يمكن تبريره».
كما أثارت القاضية تساؤلات بشأن طلب الحكومة منها عدم الأخذ بتصريحات ترمب المتعلقة بخطط تجديد الموقع، مشيرة إلى أن وزارة العدل نادراً، إن حدث ذلك أصلاً، ما تطلب من محكمة اتحادية عدم تصديق تصريحات الرئيس الحالي.
وقالت رييس إن القضية لم تعد تقتصر على ملعب غولف، بل أصبحت تطرح تساؤلات أوسع بشأن العلاقة بين تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي، والإفادات المشفوعة بالقسم التي أدلى بها عدد من الموظفين الحكوميين، والحجج التي قدمها كبار محامي وزارة العدل أمام المحكمة.
مشروع ضمن خطط ترمب لتغيير معالم العاصمة
ويُعد تجديد ملعب إيست بوتوماك للغولف أحد المشروعات التي يسعى ترمب إلى تنفيذها في إطار خططه لإعادة تطوير عدد من المعالم والمواقع في العاصمة الأمريكية.
لكن المشروع يواجه اعتراضات قانونية وبيئية تتعلق بحماية الأشجار والطابع التاريخي للموقع، فيما يصر الرئيس الأمريكي على المضي في خطط التجديد، مع إعلان إدارته نيتها الطعن في القرار القضائي.
ومن المنتظر أن يتواصل النزاع أمام القضاء الأمريكي، وسط ترقب لمدى قدرة الإدارة على استئناف المشروع، وحدود القيود القانونية المفروضة على أعمال التطوير إلى حين حسم الدعوى.
A U.S. federal judge has extended a court order preventing President Donald Trump's administration from proceeding with plans to renovate a historic golf course in Washington, D.C., amid concerns regarding environmental protection and historical heritage, following the removal of hundreds of trees from the site.
Judge Anna Reyes, from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a ruling prohibiting the government from removing any more trees or causing damage within the course, and required it to provide written notice ten business days prior to implementing any irreversible modifications to the site, until the lawsuit is resolved.
Reyes stated in her ruling that the court "does not speak for the trees," but rather speaks for the rule of law, indicating that her intervention is based on adherence to legal standards, not on adopting an environmental stance per se.
Trump intends to appeal the decision
In response to the ruling, Trump announced on Monday evening that his administration would appeal the court decision, asserting that the site would be closed as scheduled on November 15, in preparation for renovation and reconstruction work.
This comes despite ongoing judicial restrictions imposed on the project, which has become a focal point of dispute regarding compliance with environmental laws and procedures for protecting historical sites in the U.S. capital.
Last week, Trump declared that renovation work would begin immediately, despite the court's order preventing work from proceeding without prior notification to the court. He also sharply criticized the judge, calling her "crazy."
The removal of hundreds of trees ignites the crisis
The roots of the case trace back to a lawsuit filed by the "D.C. Preservation League" last February, demanding a halt to Trump's administration's acquisition of the East Potomac Golf Course and its development plans, claiming they violate environmental and heritage protection laws and could lead to the destruction of an irreplaceable part of American history.
Judge Reyes criticized the performance of the U.S. Department of Justice lawyers in the case about two weeks ago, deeming the removal of hundreds of trees from the course during the previous weekend as "unjustifiable."
The judge also raised questions regarding the government's request for her not to consider Trump's statements regarding the renovation plans, noting that the Department of Justice rarely, if ever, asks a federal court to disregard the statements of the current president.
Reyes stated that the case is no longer limited to a golf course but has raised broader questions about the relationship between the statements of the U.S. president, the sworn testimonies provided by several government officials, and the arguments presented by senior Department of Justice lawyers before the court.
A project within Trump's plans to change the capital's landmarks
The renovation of the East Potomac Golf Course is one of the projects Trump seeks to implement as part of his plans to redevelop several landmarks and sites in the U.S. capital.
However, the project faces legal and environmental objections related to tree protection and the historical character of the site, while the U.S. president insists on proceeding with the renovation plans, with his administration announcing its intention to appeal the court decision.
The legal dispute is expected to continue in U.S. courts, amid anticipation of the administration's ability to resume the project and the limits of legal restrictions imposed on development work until the lawsuit is resolved.