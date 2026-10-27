A U.S. federal judge has extended a court order preventing President Donald Trump's administration from proceeding with plans to renovate a historic golf course in Washington, D.C., amid concerns regarding environmental protection and historical heritage, following the removal of hundreds of trees from the site.

Judge Anna Reyes, from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a ruling prohibiting the government from removing any more trees or causing damage within the course, and required it to provide written notice ten business days prior to implementing any irreversible modifications to the site, until the lawsuit is resolved.

Reyes stated in her ruling that the court "does not speak for the trees," but rather speaks for the rule of law, indicating that her intervention is based on adherence to legal standards, not on adopting an environmental stance per se.

Trump intends to appeal the decision

In response to the ruling, Trump announced on Monday evening that his administration would appeal the court decision, asserting that the site would be closed as scheduled on November 15, in preparation for renovation and reconstruction work.

This comes despite ongoing judicial restrictions imposed on the project, which has become a focal point of dispute regarding compliance with environmental laws and procedures for protecting historical sites in the U.S. capital.

Last week, Trump declared that renovation work would begin immediately, despite the court's order preventing work from proceeding without prior notification to the court. He also sharply criticized the judge, calling her "crazy."

The removal of hundreds of trees ignites the crisis

The roots of the case trace back to a lawsuit filed by the "D.C. Preservation League" last February, demanding a halt to Trump's administration's acquisition of the East Potomac Golf Course and its development plans, claiming they violate environmental and heritage protection laws and could lead to the destruction of an irreplaceable part of American history.

Judge Reyes criticized the performance of the U.S. Department of Justice lawyers in the case about two weeks ago, deeming the removal of hundreds of trees from the course during the previous weekend as "unjustifiable."

The judge also raised questions regarding the government's request for her not to consider Trump's statements regarding the renovation plans, noting that the Department of Justice rarely, if ever, asks a federal court to disregard the statements of the current president.

Reyes stated that the case is no longer limited to a golf course but has raised broader questions about the relationship between the statements of the U.S. president, the sworn testimonies provided by several government officials, and the arguments presented by senior Department of Justice lawyers before the court.

A project within Trump's plans to change the capital's landmarks

The renovation of the East Potomac Golf Course is one of the projects Trump seeks to implement as part of his plans to redevelop several landmarks and sites in the U.S. capital.

However, the project faces legal and environmental objections related to tree protection and the historical character of the site, while the U.S. president insists on proceeding with the renovation plans, with his administration announcing its intention to appeal the court decision.

The legal dispute is expected to continue in U.S. courts, amid anticipation of the administration's ability to resume the project and the limits of legal restrictions imposed on development work until the lawsuit is resolved.