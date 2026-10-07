من بحر مصر القديم إلى أبو الهول.. اكتشاف تمساح عمره 45 مليون سنة

كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة نُشرت نتائجها في مجلة Royal Society Open Science، عن نوع من التماسيح المنقرضة عاش في مصر قبل نحو 45 مليون سنة، بعدما أعاد علماء الحفريات فحص بقايا أحفورية اكتُشفت في الطبقات الصخرية نفسها التي استُخرج منها جزء كبير من الحجر المستخدم في بناء بعض أشهر آثار مصر، وبينها تمثال أبو الهول وأهرامات الجيزة.

وينتمي النوع المكتشف حديثاً إلى مجموعة الغاريال، وهي تماسيح تتميز بامتلاكها خطماً طويلاً ونحيلاً، وعاشت أنواعها القديمة في مناطق واسعة من العالم.

وأطلق الباحثون على الجنس الجديد اسم Herugavialis، في إشارة إلى «حور» أو «حورس»، الإله المصري القديم المرتبط بأبي الهول، في تسمية تعكس مفارقة لافتة في تاريخ الأحفورة.
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أحفورة تشبه أبو الهول

وتعود القصة إلى جمجمة شبه مكتملة عُثر عليها للمرة الأولى في عشرينيات القرن الماضي، ضمن رواسب تكوين المقطم في شمال مصر.

واللافت أن الجمجمة تفتقد جزءاً من مقدمة الخطم، وهو ما ذكّر الباحثين بتمثال أبي الهول الذي فقد أنفه الشهير.

ورغم أن الجمجمة لم تُكتشف داخل تمثال أبي الهول نفسه، فإن المفارقة الجيولوجية تتمثل في أن الأحفورة والتمثال يرتبطان بالتكوين الصخري نفسه تقريباً؛ إذ يتكوّن تكوين المقطم من طبقات سميكة من الحجر الجيري الذي تشكّل في بيئة بحرية ضحلة قبل ملايين السنين.

وقبل ملايين السنين، كانت المنطقة التي يقع فيها تكوين المقطم مختلفة جذرياً عن مصر الحالية، إذ كانت تغمرها مياه بحر ضحل، واحتضنت نظاماً بيئياً غنياً بالأسماك والقروش والحيتان البدائية وغيرها من الكائنات البحرية.

ويُعتقد أن أجزاء كبيرة من الحجر الجيري المستخدم في تشييد عدد من المعالم المصرية القديمة استُخرجت من المنطقة نفسها.
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مصر كانت بحراً قبل ظهور الحضارة المصرية

وكان الموقع الذي يوجد فيه تكوين المقطم قبل ملايين السنين مختلفاً جذرياً عن مصر الحالية، إذ كان يمثل بيئة بحرية ضحلة عاشت فيها أنواع متعددة من الكائنات.

وقد حفظت الطبقات الصخرية حفريات لأسماك وأسماك قرش وحيتان بدائية وغيرها من الكائنات البحرية.

ويرى الباحثون أن Herugavialis كان مفترساً شبه مائي يعتمد بصورة أساسية على الأسماك في غذائه، مستفيداً من خطمه الطويل وأسنانِه الحادة المدببة لاصطياد الفرائس.

وقال بول بيرك، عالم حفريات الفقاريات والباحث في متحف التاريخ الطبيعي السويدي وأحد الباحثين الرئيسيين في الدراسة، إن شكل أسنان الحيوان وخطمه الطويل والنحيل كانا مناسبين لالتقاط الأسماك.

وأضاف أن تكوين المقطم يحتوي على عدد من حفريات الأسماك العظمية والغضروفية التي يُرجح أن التمساح القديم كان يتغذى عليها.

كما تشير بنية الجمجمة إلى أن عيني الحيوان كانتا بارزتين إلى أعلى، على غرار الغاريال الهندي الحديث، ما كان سيسمح له بمراقبة محيطه أثناء وجود معظم جسمه في المياه.
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من «Tomistoma» إلى جنس جديد

كانت الأحافير، التي تشمل الجمجمة وخمس عينات أخرى، قد صُنفت في عام 1927 على أنها تنتمي إلى نوع منقرض يحمل اسم Tomistoma cairense، بسبب أوجه التشابه بينها وبين الغاريال الكاذب، وهو أحد أنواع التماسيح الموجودة حالياً.

لكن الباحثين أعادوا دراسة العينات باستخدام تحليلات تطورية لفحص العلاقات بين أنواع التماسيح القديمة والحديثة، إلى جانب استخدام التصوير المقطعي المحوسب (CT) لفحص التفاصيل الداخلية للجمجمة.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأحافير لا تنتمي إلى جنس Tomistoma، بل تمثل جنساً مستقلاً لم يكن معروفاً من قبل.

وقال فيليب مانيون، أستاذ علم الأحياء القديمة في جامعة لندن وأحد الباحثين الرئيسيين في الدراسة، إن العلماء كانوا يعرفون منذ فترة أن العينة تمثل شيئاً مختلفاً، لكن الأمر كان يحتاج إلى دراسة أكثر تفصيلاً لتحديد طبيعتها وتصنيفها بدقة.

ستة أنواع من الغاريال عاشت في البحر المتوسط القديم

وقال بيرك إن Herugavialis cairensis يمثل واحداً من ستة أنواع من الغاريال المعروفة التي عاشت في منطقة البحر المتوسط خلال فترة امتدت لنحو 43 مليون سنة، بين 66 و23 مليون سنة مضت، ولا يستبعد الباحثون اكتشاف أنواع أخرى مستقبلاً.

أما اليوم، فلا يوجد سوى نوعين من الغاريال، يعيشان في شبه القارة الهندية وجنوب شرق آسيا: الغاريال الهندي، وهو مصنف ضمن الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض بدرجة حرجة، والغاريال الكاذب المصنف كنوع مهدد بالانقراض.

ويمتد السجل الأحفوري لهذه المجموعة إلى مناطق متباعدة من العالم، بينها بريطانيا والسويد وإيطاليا ومصر واليابان.

أحافير داخل آثار مصر القديمة

ولا تقتصر المفاجآت على اكتشاف التمساح المنقرض، إذ تشير الدراسات إلى أن الحجر المستخدم في بعض المعالم المصرية القديمة يحتوي بالفعل على أعداد هائلة من الأحافير الصغيرة.

وقد عثر العلماء داخل الصخور على مئات الآلاف من بقايا كائنات بحرية صغيرة، من بينها ذوات الصدفتين والمنخربات، وهي كائنات عاشت في النظم البيئية البحرية القديمة التي كانت تغطي أجزاء من مصر.

ويرى مانيون أن وجود أحافير أكبر حجماً داخل جدران بعض المعالم الأثرية أمر محتمل، وأن المزيد منها قد يظهر مع استمرار دراسة تكوين المقطم، خصوصاً أحافير الحيوانات التي كانت تعيش في البيئات البحرية الضحلة، ومن بينها ربما السلاحف القديمة.

إعادة فحص الأحافير القديمة تكشف مفاجآت جديدة

ويشير الباحثون إلى أن اكتشاف Herugavialis من عينة تعود إلى نحو قرن يبرز أهمية إعادة فحص مقتنيات المتاحف والمجموعات الأحفورية القديمة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة.

وقال مانيون إن هناك أحافير أخرى قد تكون في ظروف مشابهة، لكن دراستها تحتاج إلى الوقت والموارد اللازمة للباحثين والقائمين على المجموعات العلمية.

ومن جهته، قال أليكس هاستينغز، عالم الحفريات في متحف العلوم في مينيسوتا، والذي لم يشارك في الدراسة، إن إعادة تصنيف التمساح تساعد في رسم صورة أوضح عن طبيعة المفترسات الكبيرة التي عاشت في المنطقة قديماً.

وأضاف أن الاكتشاف يوسع نطاق التنوع المعروف للتماسيح طويلة الخطم التي عاشت في منطقة البحر المتوسط خلال العصور القديمة، ويوفر فهماً أفضل لدورها في النظم البيئية خلال عصر الإيوسين، وهي فترة امتدت تقريباً من 56 إلى 34 مليون سنة مضت، وتميزت بدرجات حرارة عالمية أعلى بكثير من مستوياتها الحالية.

ويرى الباحث أن اكتشاف Herugavialis يوضح أيضاً مشكلة شائعة في دراسة الأحافير، إذ جرى في السابق وضع أنواع منقرضة ضمن أجناس ما زالت موجودة حتى اليوم بسبب التشابه الشكلي.

وتساعد مثل هذه الدراسات، وفق هاستينغز، على الكشف عن التنوع الحقيقي والتاريخ التطوري للتماسيح القديمة بدلاً من دمج الأنواع المنقرضة ضمن مجموعات حية لا تعكس بصورة كاملة تاريخها التطوري.