من بحر مصر القديم إلى أبو الهول.. اكتشاف تمساح عمره 45 مليون سنة

A new scientific study published in the Royal Society Open Science revealed a type of extinct crocodile that lived in Egypt about 45 million years ago, after paleontologists re-examined fossil remains discovered in the same rock layers from which a large portion of the stone used in building some of Egypt's most famous monuments, including the Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza, was extracted.

The newly discovered species belongs to the gharial group, which are crocodiles characterized by having a long and slender snout, and its ancient species lived in wide areas of the world.

The researchers named the new genus Herugavialis, referring to "Horus," the ancient Egyptian god associated with the Sphinx, in a naming that reflects a striking paradox in the history of the fossil.



A Fossil Similar to the Sphinx

The story dates back to a nearly complete skull found for the first time in the 1920s, within the deposits of the Mokattam Formation in northern Egypt.

Interestingly, the skull is missing part of the front of the snout, which reminded researchers of the Sphinx, which has famously lost its nose.

Although the skull was not discovered inside the Sphinx itself, the geological paradox lies in the fact that the fossil and the statue are linked to almost the same rock formation; the Mokattam Formation consists of thick layers of limestone that formed in a shallow marine environment millions of years ago.

Millions of years ago, the area where the Mokattam Formation is located was radically different from present-day Egypt, as it was submerged by shallow sea waters and hosted an ecosystem rich in fish, sharks, primitive whales, and other marine creatures.

It is believed that large portions of the limestone used in constructing several ancient Egyptian landmarks were extracted from the same area.



Egypt Was a Sea Before the Rise of Egyptian Civilization

The site of the Mokattam Formation millions of years ago was radically different from present-day Egypt, as it represented a shallow marine environment inhabited by various types of organisms.

The rock layers preserved fossils of fish, sharks, primitive whales, and other marine creatures.

The researchers believe that Herugavialis was a semi-aquatic predator that primarily relied on fish for its diet, benefiting from its long snout and sharp, pointed teeth to catch prey.

Paul Burke, a vertebrate paleontologist and researcher at the Swedish Museum of Natural History and one of the main researchers in the study, stated that the shape of the animal's teeth and its long, slender snout were well-suited for capturing fish.

He added that the Mokattam Formation contains several fossils of bony and cartilaginous fish that the ancient crocodile likely fed on.

The structure of the skull also suggests that the animal's eyes were positioned high, similar to the modern Indian gharial, which would have allowed it to observe its surroundings while most of its body was in the water.



From "Tomistoma" to a New Genus

The fossils, which include the skull and five other specimens, were classified in 1927 as belonging to an extinct species named Tomistoma cairense, due to their similarities with the false gharial, one of the currently existing crocodile species.

However, the researchers re-studied the specimens using evolutionary analyses to examine the relationships between ancient and modern crocodile species, alongside using computed tomography (CT) to examine the internal details of the skull.

The results showed that the fossils do not belong to the genus Tomistoma but represent an independent genus that was previously unknown.

Philip Mannion, a paleobiologist at the University of London and one of the main researchers in the study, stated that scientists had known for some time that the specimen represented something different, but it required a more detailed study to accurately determine its nature and classification.

Six Species of Gharials Lived in the Ancient Mediterranean

Burke stated that Herugavialis cairensis represents one of six known species of gharials that lived in the Mediterranean region over a period spanning about 43 million years, between 66 and 23 million years ago, and researchers do not rule out the discovery of other species in the future.

Today, there are only two species of gharials living in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia: the Indian gharial, which is classified as critically endangered, and the false gharial, which is classified as a threatened species.

The fossil record of this group extends to widely dispersed areas of the world, including Britain, Sweden, Italy, Egypt, and Japan.

Fossils Within Ancient Egyptian Monuments

The surprises do not stop at the discovery of the extinct crocodile, as studies indicate that the stone used in some ancient Egyptian monuments actually contains vast numbers of small fossils.

Scientists have found hundreds of thousands of remains of small marine organisms within the rocks, including bivalves and foraminifera, which are organisms that lived in the ancient marine ecosystems that covered parts of Egypt.

Mannion believes that the presence of larger fossils within the walls of some archaeological sites is likely, and that more may emerge as the study of the Mokattam Formation continues, especially fossils of animals that lived in shallow marine environments, possibly including ancient turtles.

Re-examining Old Fossils Reveals New Surprises

The researchers point out that the discovery of Herugavialis from a sample dating back nearly a century highlights the importance of re-examining museum collections and old fossil groups using modern techniques.

Mannion stated that there may be other fossils in similar conditions, but studying them requires the time and resources necessary for researchers and those managing scientific collections.

For his part, Alex Hastings, a paleontologist at the Science Museum of Minnesota who did not participate in the study, stated that the reclassification of the crocodile helps to paint a clearer picture of the nature of the large predators that lived in the region in ancient times.

He added that the discovery expands the known diversity of long-snouted crocodiles that lived in the Mediterranean region during ancient times and provides a better understanding of their role in ecosystems during the Eocene epoch, a period that lasted from about 56 to 34 million years ago and was characterized by much higher global temperatures than those of today.

The researcher believes that the discovery of Herugavialis also illustrates a common problem in the study of fossils, as extinct species have previously been placed within genera that still exist today due to morphological similarities.

Such studies, according to Hastings, help uncover the true diversity and evolutionary history of ancient crocodiles instead of merging extinct species into living groups that do not fully reflect their evolutionary history.