Ophthalmologist Yelena Polunina revealed that the deterioration of vision in children is not only related to the use of smartphones and electronic devices, as other factors also contribute to eye health, including a lack of exposure to sunlight, inappropriate lighting, genetic factors, and diet.

She explained that research results indicate that myopia does not result from visual stress alone, but rather is linked to the limited time children, especially those studying for long periods, spend outdoors during daylight hours.

According to Polunina, fresh air and sunlight help stimulate the production of dopamine in the retina, which is a neurotransmitter that helps slow down the excessive growth of the eyeball associated with myopia. When a child spends most of their day indoors and rarely goes outside, the effectiveness of this protective mechanism decreases.

She pointed out the importance of appropriate lighting during study time, as insufficient or inappropriate lighting increases eye strain. She advised right-handed users to place the desk lamp on the left side, while left-handed users should place it on the right side.

She warned against relying solely on a desk lamp in a dark room, as the sharp contrast in lighting can quickly fatigue the eyes and cause continuous spasms in the accommodation muscles.

Genetic factors also play a role in vision problems among children, as the risk of developing myopia is higher in children whose parents have the same condition.

Malnutrition can negatively affect eye health, as a deficiency in vitamins A, C, E, zinc, lutein, and omega-3 fatty acids is linked to the health of the retina and eye tissues.

The doctor recommended incorporating a number of foods into the child's diet to compensate for this deficiency, including fish, eggs, carrots, broccoli, red peppers, spinach, blueberries, citrus fruits, and nuts.