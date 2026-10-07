كشفت طبيبة العيون يلينا بولونينا أن تدهور الرؤية لدى الأطفال لا يرتبط فقط باستخدام الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة الإلكترونية، إذ تسهم عوامل أخرى في التأثير على صحة العين، من بينها قلة التعرض لضوء الشمس، والإضاءة غير المناسبة، والعوامل الوراثية، والنظام الغذائي.

وأوضحت أن نتائج البحوث تشير إلى أن قصر النظر لا ينتج عن الإجهاد البصري بحد ذاته، بقدر ارتباطه بقلة الوقت الذي يقضيه الأطفال، خصوصاً الذين يدرسون لفترات طويلة، في الهواء الطلق خلال ساعات النهار.

وبحسب بولونينا، يسهم الهواء الطلق وأشعة الشمس في تحفيز إنتاج الدوبامين في شبكية العين، وهو ناقل عصبي يساعد على إبطاء النمو المفرط لمقلة العين المرتبط بقصر النظر. وعندما يقضي الطفل معظم يومه داخل الأماكن المغلقة ونادراً ما يخرج، تقل فاعلية هذه الآلية الوقائية.

وأشارت إلى أهمية الإضاءة المناسبة أثناء الدراسة، إذ تؤدي الإضاءة غير الكافية أو غير الملائمة إلى زيادة إجهاد العين. ونصحت مستخدمي اليد اليمنى بوضع مصباح المكتب على الجانب الأيسر، فيما يضعه مستخدمو اليد اليسرى على الجانب الأيمن.

وحذرت من الاعتماد على مصباح المكتب وحده في غرفة مظلمة، إذ يؤدي التباين الحاد في الإضاءة إلى إرهاق العينين سريعاً والتسبب في تشنجات مستمرة في عضلات التكيف.

كما تلعب العوامل الوراثية دوراً في مشكلات الرؤية لدى الأطفال، إذ يرتفع خطر الإصابة بقصر النظر لدى الأطفال الذين يعاني آباؤهم من الحالة نفسها.

ويمكن أن يؤثر سوء التغذية سلباً على صحة العين، إذ يرتبط نقص فيتامينات A وC وE والزنك واللوتين وأحماض أوميغا 3 الدهنية بصحة الشبكية وأنسجة العين.

ونصحت الطبيبة بإدخال عدد من الأغذية إلى النظام الغذائي للطفل لتعويض هذا النقص، من بينها الأسماك والبيض والجزر والبروكلي والفلفل الأحمر والسبانخ والتوت الأزرق والحمضيات والمكسرات.