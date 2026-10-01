في قرار يسلط الضوء على امتداد المسؤولية المهنية للإعلاميين إلى ما ينشرونه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، قرر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر منع الإعلاميتين ريهام سعيد وياسمين الخطيب من الظهور لمدة شهرين، على جميع الوسائل الإعلامية الخاضعة لأحكام قانون تنظيم الصحافة والإعلام.

وجاء القرار بعد تحقيق المجلس في شكاوى متبادلة تقدمت بها كل من سعيد والخطيب، إلى جانب ما رصدته الإدارة العامة للرصد بالمجلس من تراشق بينهما عبر حساباتهما على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وهو ما اعتبره المجلس مخالفًا للقيم والضوابط المجتمعية والأصول المهنية المنظمة للعمل الإعلامي.

ووافق المجلس، برئاسة المهندس خالد عبدالعزيز، على توصيات لجنة الشكاوى برئاسة وكيل المجلس الإعلامي عصام الأمير، بشأن منع ظهور الإعلاميتين لمدة شهرين.

المسؤولية تمتد إلى مواقع التواصل

وأكد المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام أن المسؤولية المهنية للإعلامي لا تقتصر على ما يقدمه عبر شاشات التلفزيون أو المنصات الإعلامية، وإنما تمتد أيضًا إلى ما ينشره أو يتداوله عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأوضح أن الحسابات الشخصية للإعلاميين أصبحت جزءًا من المجال العام، بما يستوجب الالتزام بالقواعد المهنية واحترام طبيعة العمل الإعلامي، وما تفرضه من ضوابط على الخطاب والسلوك، بما يحافظ على مكانة المهنة واحترام الجمهور.

بداية الخلاف من نقابة الإعلاميين

وسبق قرار المجلس تحرك من نقابة الإعلاميين بشأن الخلاف بين الطرفين، إذ تلقت النقابة في 13 سبتمبر 2026 شكويين من ريهام سعيد ضد الإعلامي محمد الدسوقي رشدي، مقدم برنامج «هنا القاهرة» على قناة MTI مودرن، وضد ياسمين الخطيب، مقدمة برنامج «تحت الشمس» على قناة الشمس.

وقالت سعيد في شكواها إنها تعرضت، بحسب ما ورد فيها، للسب والتشهير والخوض في حياتها الشخصية، إلى جانب الانتقاص من مهنيتها الإعلامية، عبر ما قدمه المشكو في حقهما.

وأكدت النقابة آنذاك أنها تعاملت مع الشكاوى وفق اللوائح المنظمة، وأتاحت للأطراف المعنية فرصة عرض وجهات نظرهم والرد على ما ورد في الشكاوى.

وفي 19 سبتمبر، أعلن نقيب الإعلاميين طارق سعدة حسم الشكويين، عقب حضور الأطراف المشكو في حقها إلى مقر النقابة والرد على ما جاء فيهما.

ونفى رشدي أن يكون قصده الانتقاص من ريهام سعيد، مؤكدًا احترامه لها ولزملائه في الوسط الإعلامي، فيما قالت ياسمين الخطيب إن حديثها لم يتضمن، بحسب روايتها، الإشارة إلى أي زميل بالاسم أو التلميح إليه.

وشدد نقيب الإعلاميين في ذلك الوقت على ضرورة الالتزام بميثاق الشرف الإعلامي والحفاظ على حقوق الزمالة المهنية.

الخلاف ينتقل إلى «الأعلى للإعلام»

ورغم تدخل نقابة الإعلاميين، انتقل الخلاف لاحقًا إلى المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام من خلال شكاوى متبادلة بين ريهام سعيد وياسمين الخطيب، قبل أن يصدر المجلس قراره بمنع ظهورهما لمدة شهرين.

قرارات سابقة بحق الإعلاميتين

ولا يُعد القرار الأخير الأول من نوعه بحق الإعلاميتين،ففي أكتوبر 2024، قرر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام وقف برنامج «صبايا» الذي كانت تقدمه ريهام سعيد على قناة «هي» لمدة شهرين، مع تغريم القناة 100 ألف جنيه، على خلفية مخالفات مرتبطة بالمحتوى الذي جرى بثه.

كما سبق للمجلس أن قرر وقف برنامج «شاي بالياسمين» الذي قدمته ياسمين الخطيب على قناة «النهار» لمدة ستة أشهر، إلى جانب تغريم القناة 200 ألف جنيه، بسبب مخالفات تتعلق بالأكواد والمعايير الإعلامية.

وفي نوفمبر 2025، أصدر المجلس قرارًا بمنع ياسمين الخطيب من الظهور لمدة ثلاثة أشهر، إلى جانب الإعلامية بسمة وهبة، بسبب مخالفات مرتبطة بما نُشر عبر حساباتهما على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع توجيه إنذار إلى حساب الخطيب على «فيسبوك».

تشديد الرقابة على المحتوى الإعلامي

ويأتي القرار الجديد في إطار تشديد المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام رقابته على المحتوى المقدم عبر وسائل الإعلام والمنصات الرقمية.

وفي 27 سبتمبر الماضي، وافق المجلس على إيقاف بث ثلاثة برامج على قناتي «الحدث اليوم» و«الشمس»، على خلفية مخالفات للأكواد الإعلامية وخلط المحتوى الإعلامي بالمادة الإعلانية.

كما قرر المجلس في 24 سبتمبر استدعاء ممثلين قانونيين عن مواقع إلكترونية بسبب مخالفات تتعلق بضوابط احترام الحياة الخاصة للمواطنين.

ويؤكد المجلس من خلال هذه القرارات أن قواعد العمل الإعلامي لا تقتصر على البرامج والقنوات والمنصات الرسمية، وإنما تمتد كذلك إلى المحتوى الذي ينشره الإعلاميون عبر حساباتهم الشخصية، باعتبارها جزءًا من المجال العام.