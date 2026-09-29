In just a few minutes, the dreams of an entire family turned into an unforgettable tragedy. The father was trying to reach his wife and children amidst the flames and smoke, time and again, while the tongues of fire surrounded him from all sides, before his attempts ended with the death of the mother and three of his children in a tragic fire that shook the Faisal area in Giza Governorate on Tuesday morning.

The tragedy began inside a ground-floor apartment in a building located on Al-Arish Street in the Faisal area, where the fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and thick smoke billowed before the civil protection forces arrived at the scene and began to deal with the fire.

The father tried to save his family amidst the flames

According to the account of a witness, the father, named Reda, was outside the apartment with his son Youssef in the garage. When he saw the flames rising from the residence, he did not wait for the rescue teams to arrive and rushed inside in an attempt to save his wife and children.

The father entered the apartment multiple times and managed during one of his attempts to carry one of his children and try to get him out of the place, but he sustained injuries to his head and hand while exiting.

Despite his injuries, the father tried to return again to the apartment, putting two blankets over his shoulders in an attempt to protect himself from the flames and smoke, but the intensity of the fire prevented him from reaching the rest of his family.

The father remained in front of the burning building in a state of collapse, hitting his face and screaming, after realizing that his attempts to save his wife and children could not save the family from the tragedy.

Initial investigations revealed that the mother was named Mona, while her daughter Heba was among the victims, and she was preparing to get married in the coming period.

Thus, the wedding preparations and the girl’s dreams for the future turned into a tragedy, after she met her death along with her mother and two brothers in the fire.

9 victims and injured in the incident

The fire resulted in the death of the mother and three of her children, while the father and his son Youssef were injured, along with three other individuals, bringing the total number of deaths and injuries in the incident to 9 people.

The civil protection forces moved to the site of the incident, supported by several fire engines, and the security forces imposed a cordon around the building, while firefighting teams worked to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other parts of the building and neighboring buildings.

The injured were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, while the bodies of the victims were taken to the morgue under the supervision of the investigation authorities.

The prosecution investigates the causes of the fire

The public prosecution moved to the site of the fire to conduct the necessary inspection and determine the causes and circumstances of the outbreak of the flames.

The initial inspection indicated that the fire might have started due to an electrical short circuit in the washing machine, while the forensic laboratory was assigned to examine the scene of the incident and determine the final cause of the fire.

Investigation authorities continue their procedures to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, while security agencies are completing their investigations regarding the fire and its resulting loss of life.