في دقائق معدودة، انقلبت أحلام أسرة كاملة إلى مأساة لا تُنسى، كان الأب يحاول الوصول إلى زوجته وأطفاله وسط النيران والدخان، مرة تلو الأخرى، بينما كانت ألسنة اللهب تحاصره من كل جانب، قبل أن تنتهي محاولاته بوفاة الأم وثلاثة من أبنائه، في حريق مأساوي هز منطقة فيصل بمحافظة الجيزة صباح (الثلاثاء).

بدأت المأساة داخل شقة بالطابق الأرضي في عقار يقع بشارع العريش بمنطقة فيصل، حيث اندلعت النيران خلال الساعات الأولى من صباح (الثلاثاء)، وتصاعدت الأدخنة بكثافة، قبل أن تصل قوات الحماية المدنية إلى المكان وتبدأ التعامل مع الحريق.

الأب حاول إنقاذ أسرته وسط النيران

وبحسب رواية أحد شهود العيان، كان الأب، ويدعى رضا، خارج الشقة برفقة نجله يوسف داخل الجراج، وعندما شاهد ألسنة اللهب تتصاعد من المسكن، لم ينتظر وصول قوات الإنقاذ، واندفع إلى الداخل في محاولة لإنقاذ زوجته وأطفاله.

ودخل الأب إلى الشقة أكثر من مرة، وتمكن خلال إحدى محاولاته من حمل أحد أطفاله ومحاولة إخراجه من المكان، إلا أنه تعرض لإصابة في الرأس واليد أثناء الخروج.

ورغم إصابته، حاول الأب العودة مجددًا إلى داخل الشقة، ووضع بطانيتين على كتفيه في محاولة لحماية نفسه من النيران والأدخنة، إلا أن شدة الحريق حالت دون وصوله إلى باقي أفراد أسرته.

وظل الأب أمام العقار المشتعل في حالة انهيار، يضرب على وجهه ويصرخ، بعدما أدرك أن محاولاته لإنقاذ زوجته وأطفاله لم تتمكن من إنقاذ الأسرة من الفاجعة.

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن الأم تدعى منى، فيما كانت ابنتها هبة من بين الضحايا، وكانت تستعد للزواج خلال الفترة القادمة.

وهكذا تحولت تجهيزات الزواج وأحلام الفتاة بالمستقبل إلى مأساة، بعدما لقيت مقتلها مع والدتها وشقيقيها في الحريق.

9 ضحايا ومصابين في الحادثة

وأسفر الحريق عن وفاة الأم وثلاثة من أطفالها، فيما أصيب الأب ونجله يوسف، إلى جانب 3 أشخاص آخرين، ليصل إجمالي عدد الوفيات والمصابين في الواقعة إلى 9 أشخاص.

وانتقلت قوات الحماية المدنية إلى موقع الحادثة مدعومة بعدد من سيارات الإطفاء، وفرضت الأجهزة الأمنية كردونًا حول العقار، بينما عملت فرق الإطفاء على السيطرة على النيران ومنع امتدادها إلى باقي أجزاء العقار والعقارات المجاورة.

وجرى نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما نُقلت جثامين الضحايا إلى المشرحة تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق.

النيابة تحقق في أسباب الحريق

وانتقلت النيابة العامة إلى موقع الحريق لإجراء المعاينة اللازمة، والوقوف على أسباب وملابسات اندلاع النيران.

وأشارت المعاينة الأولية إلى احتمال أن يكون الحريق قد بدأ بسبب ماس كهربائي في الغسالة، فيما جرى انتداب المعمل الجنائي لفحص موقع الحادث وتحديد السبب النهائي للحريق.

وتواصل جهات التحقيق إجراءاتها للوقوف على جميع ملابسات الواقعة، بينما تستكمل الأجهزة الأمنية تحرياتها بشأن الحريق وما أسفر عنه من خسائر في الأرواح.