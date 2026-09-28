قد يبدو السهر وتقليص ساعات النوم حلاً سريعًا لإنجاز المزيد من العمل أو إنهاء المهام المتراكمة، لكن تحويل قلة النوم إلى عادة يومية قد تكون له آثار تتجاوز الشعور بالإرهاق في صباح اليوم التالي، لتصل إلى صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

ويؤكد أطباء أن النوم ليس مجرد فترة يحصل خلالها الجسم على الراحة، بل يمثل مرحلة مهمة لإتمام عمليات الإصلاح والتعافي وتنظيم عدد من الوظائف الحيوية، بما فيها وظائف القلب والأوعية الدموية والتمثيل الغذائي.

ماذا يحدث للقلب عند قلة النوم؟

قال الدكتور مريدول شارما، اختصاصي أمراض القلب التداخلية في مستشفى «ستيرلنغ» بمدينة راجكوت الهندية، إن الجسم يجري خلال النوم مجموعة من عمليات الإصلاح والتعافي الضرورية للحفاظ على صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية والتمثيل الغذائي.

وأوضح أن تكرار عدم الحصول على ساعات كافية من النوم قد يؤثر في هذه العمليات، ويرتبط بزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بعدد من المشكلات الصحية المتعلقة بالقلب.

وأشار الطبيب إلى أن ضغط الدم من أبرز الوظائف التي يمكن أن تتأثر بقلة النوم. ففي الوضع الطبيعي، ينخفض ضغط الدم خلال ساعات النوم، لكن النوم غير الكافي قد يؤدي إلى استمرار ارتفاعه لفترة أطول.

كما يمكن أن يرتبط النوم السيئ بارتفاع مستويات هرمون الكورتيزول، الذي يلعب دورًا رئيسيًا في استجابة الجسم للتوتر. وقد يؤدي استمرار ارتفاع ضغط الدم ومستويات هرمونات التوتر إلى زيادة الضغط على القلب والأوعية الدموية.

قلة النوم وأمراض القلب

وبحسب الدكتور شارما، ربطت أبحاث ودراسات بين عدم الحصول على نوم كافٍ وزيادة مخاطر الإصابة ببعض مشكلات القلب والأوعية الدموية، من بينها ارتفاع ضغط الدم والنوبات القلبية والسكتة الدماغية.

كما تشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن النوم لأقل من 6 ساعات يوميًا قد يرتبط بزيادة احتمالية الإصابة بتصلب الشرايين، وهي حالة تتراكم فيها الترسبات داخل جدران الشرايين، ما قد يؤثر في تدفق الدم.

ومع ذلك، لا تعني هذه النتائج أن قلة النوم وحدها تؤدي حتمًا إلى الإصابة بأمراض القلب، إذ تتداخل صحة القلب مع مجموعة واسعة من العوامل، مثل النظام الغذائي والنشاط البدني والوزن والتدخين والأمراض المزمنة.

كم ساعة يحتاجها القلب؟

يوصي الدكتور شارما بأن يحصل البالغون على نحو 7 إلى 9 ساعات من النوم كل ليلة، موضحًا أن الحفاظ على صحة النوم لا يرتبط بعدد الساعات فقط، وإنما يشمل أيضًا انتظام مواعيد النوم والاستيقاظ وجودة النوم والتوقيت المناسب.

وللمساعدة في تحسين عادات النوم ودعم صحة القلب، يمكن اتباع عدد من الخطوات اليومية، أبرزها تثبيت موعد للنوم والاستيقاظ والالتزام به قدر الإمكان، إلى جانب تجنب تناول الكافيين في وقت متأخر من اليوم إذا كان يؤثر في النوم.

كما يُنصح بتقليل استخدام الهواتف والشاشات قبل النوم، وتهيئة غرفة النوم لتكون هادئة ومظلمة وباردة نسبيًا، فضلًا عن ممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام مع تجنب التمارين شديدة الكثافة قبل موعد النوم مباشرة.

النوم جزء من صحة القلب

ولا ينبغي التعامل مع النوم باعتباره وقتًا للراحة فقط بعد يوم طويل، إذ يمثل جزءًا مهمًا من نمط الحياة الصحي الذي يساعد الجسم على التعافي وتنظيم العديد من الوظائف الحيوية.

ومن ثم، فإن الحفاظ على مواعيد نوم منتظمة والحصول على عدد كافٍ من الساعات يمكن أن يكونا ضمن العادات اليومية الداعمة لصحة القلب، إلى جانب اتباع نظام غذائي متوازن وممارسة النشاط البدني والحصول على الرعاية الطبية عند الحاجة.