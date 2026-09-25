The Italian Council of Ministers has approved a decree that includes new measures to regulate the number of students without Italian citizenship in classrooms, along with a ban on wearing the burqa and niqab and covering the face with surgical masks inside schools, except in cases of illness.

The Italian news agency "ANSA" reported that the decree sets the percentage of students without Italian citizenship, who do not have sufficient educational background, at 30% in each classroom. It imposes a fine ranging from 200 to 1,000 euros on those who violate the face-covering ban, with the parents of the minor student bearing the cost of the fine.

The decree also requires families to enroll in a free Italian language course if the student's language level may affect their integration with peers or academic performance, and if the family itself does not master Italian. Failure to attend the course will result in a fine ranging from 200 to 1,000 euros.

The 30% cap in primary schools applies to students without Italian citizenship who were not born in Italy or who have not attended kindergarten for at least two years. In secondary schools, the limit includes students who have not successfully studied for at least three years.

The decree includes exceptions for cases where it is impossible to adhere to the specified percentage, including the student's place of residence and documented family needs. It also allocated a fund of 17.5 million euros to enhance Italian language education in schools that cannot comply with the 30% cap.

Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara stated that the measures aim to place the Italian language at the heart of the integration process. For her part, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that setting the percentage aims to "avoid creating isolated classrooms" with a high number of foreign students, emphasizing that the measures are not intended to exclude foreign children from schools.

The decree consists of 12 articles and also includes the allocation of an additional 8 million euros over two years for a fund to combat cyberbullying, and 21 million euros annually to provide free or partially free textbooks for low-income families, in addition to allocating 70 million euros for teachers assigned to guidance and follow-up tasks.