أقر مجلس الوزراء الإيطالي، مرسومًا يتضمن إجراءات جديدة لتنظيم أعداد الطلاب من غير حاملي الجنسية الإيطالية في الفصول الدراسية، إلى جانب حظر ارتداء البرقع والنقاب وتغطية الوجه بالكمامات الجراحية داخل المدارس، باستثناء الحالات المرضية.

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإيطالية «أنسا» أن المرسوم يحدد نسبة الطلاب غير الحاملين للجنسية الإيطالية، ممن لا يمتلكون خلفية دراسية كافية، عند 30% في كل فصل دراسي. ويفرض غرامة تتراوح بين 200 وألف يورو على مخالفي حظر تغطية الوجه، فيما يتحمل والدا الطالب القاصر قيمة الغرامة.

كما يلزم المرسوم الأسر بالالتحاق بدورة مجانية لتعلم اللغة الإيطالية إذا كان مستوى الطالب اللغوي قد يؤثر في اندماجه مع زملائه أو تحصيله الدراسي، وكانت الأسرة نفسها لا تتقن الإيطالية. ويعاقب عدم الالتزام بحضور الدورة بغرامة تتراوح بين 200 وألف يورو.

ويُطبق سقف الـ30% في المدارس الابتدائية على الطلاب غير الحاملين للجنسية الإيطالية ممن لم يولدوا في إيطاليا أو لم يلتحقوا برياض الأطفال لمدة عامين على الأقل. وفي المدارس الثانوية، يشمل الحد الطلاب الذين لم يدرسوا بنجاح لمدة ثلاث سنوات على الأقل.

ويتضمن المرسوم استثناءات للحالات التي يتعذر فيها الالتزام بالنسبة المحددة، من بينها مكان إقامة الطالب والاحتياجات الأسرية المثبتة. كما خصص صندوقًا بقيمة 17.5 مليون يورو لتعزيز تعليم اللغة الإيطالية في المدارس التي يتعذر عليها الالتزام بسقف الـ30%.

وقال وزير التعليم الإيطالي جوزيبي فالديتارا إن الإجراءات تهدف إلى وضع اللغة الإيطالية في صميم عملية الاندماج. من جانبها، قالت رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني إن تحديد النسبة يستهدف «تجنب إنشاء فصول دراسية معزولة» تضم أعدادًا مرتفعة من الطلاب الأجانب، مؤكدة أن الإجراءات لا تهدف إلى إخراج الأطفال الأجانب من المدارس.

ويتكون المرسوم من 12 مادة، ويتضمن إلى جانب ذلك تخصيص 8 ملايين يورو إضافية على مدى عامين لصندوق مكافحة التنمر الإلكتروني، و21 مليون يورو سنويًا لتوفير الكتب المدرسية مجانًا أو جزئيًا للأسر الأقل دخلًا، فضلًا عن تخصيص 70 مليون يورو للمعلمين المكلفين بمهام الإرشاد والمتابعة.