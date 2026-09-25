افتتح منتخب البرتغال حقبة المدرب جورجي جيسوس بفوز صعب على ويلز بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الخميس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الافتتاحية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية.

وتولى مدرب النصر السابق جورجي جيسوس قيادة البرتغال، حامل لقب النسخة الماضية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، عقب بطولة كأس العالم 2026، خلفًا للإسباني روبرتو مارتينيز.

فيليكس يسجل هدف الفوز

جاء هدف البرتغال بتوقيع نجم النصر جواو فيليكس في الدقيقة 22، من تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى ويلز.

هدف ملغى لرونالدو

وسجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو هدفًا ثانيًا للبرتغال بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء في الدقيقة 59، لكن حكم المباراة ألغاه بداعي التسلل.

ويلز تهدر فرصة التعادل

وحظيت ويلز بعدة فرص خطرة في الشوط الثاني، وسدد برينان جونسون كرة ارتطمت بالعارضة، قبل أن يتدخل المدافع البرتغالي روبن دياز بإبعادين حاسمين للحفاظ على تقدم فريقه.