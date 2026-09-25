افتتح منتخب البرتغال حقبة المدرب جورجي جيسوس بفوز صعب على ويلز بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الخميس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الافتتاحية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية.
وتولى مدرب النصر السابق جورجي جيسوس قيادة البرتغال، حامل لقب النسخة الماضية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، عقب بطولة كأس العالم 2026، خلفًا للإسباني روبرتو مارتينيز.
فيليكس يسجل هدف الفوز
جاء هدف البرتغال بتوقيع نجم النصر جواو فيليكس في الدقيقة 22، من تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى ويلز.
هدف ملغى لرونالدو
وسجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو هدفًا ثانيًا للبرتغال بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء في الدقيقة 59، لكن حكم المباراة ألغاه بداعي التسلل.
ويلز تهدر فرصة التعادل
وحظيت ويلز بعدة فرص خطرة في الشوط الثاني، وسدد برينان جونسون كرة ارتطمت بالعارضة، قبل أن يتدخل المدافع البرتغالي روبن دياز بإبعادين حاسمين للحفاظ على تقدم فريقه.
The Portugal national team opened the era of coach Jorge Jesus with a hard-fought victory over Wales, winning 1-0 in the match that took place on Thursday evening, as part of the opening round of the UEFA Nations League.
Former Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus took charge of Portugal, the defending champions of the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League, following the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Spaniard Roberto Martinez.
Felix scores the winning goal
The goal for Portugal was scored by Al-Nassr star João Felix in the 22nd minute, with a powerful ground shot from outside the penalty area that found the bottom right corner of the Wales net.
Ronaldo's disallowed goal
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second goal for Portugal with a shot from inside the penalty area in the 59th minute, but the referee disallowed it for offside.
Wales misses the chance to equalize
Wales had several dangerous opportunities in the second half, with Brennan Johnson hitting the crossbar, before Portuguese defender Ruben Dias intervened with two crucial clearances to maintain his team's lead.