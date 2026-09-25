The Portugal national team opened the era of coach Jorge Jesus with a hard-fought victory over Wales, winning 1-0 in the match that took place on Thursday evening, as part of the opening round of the UEFA Nations League.

Former Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus took charge of Portugal, the defending champions of the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League, following the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Spaniard Roberto Martinez.

Felix scores the winning goal

The goal for Portugal was scored by Al-Nassr star João Felix in the 22nd minute, with a powerful ground shot from outside the penalty area that found the bottom right corner of the Wales net.

Ronaldo's disallowed goal

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second goal for Portugal with a shot from inside the penalty area in the 59th minute, but the referee disallowed it for offside.

Wales misses the chance to equalize

Wales had several dangerous opportunities in the second half, with Brennan Johnson hitting the crossbar, before Portuguese defender Ruben Dias intervened with two crucial clearances to maintain his team's lead.