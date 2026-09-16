أمريكا: مصرع 3 إثر سقوط مروحية أثناء تغطيتها حادثة تصادم 

لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم إثر سقوط مروحية إخبارية، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية، أثناء وجودها في منطقة تشاتسوورث لتغطية حادثة تصادم مميتة بين مركبة وحافلة نقل عام، فيما نُقل شخص رابع إلى المستشفى.
وقالت إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس إن المروحية سقطت قبيل الساعة السابعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، بين مبنيين تجاريين في شارع نورث ماسون، قبل أن تندلع فيها النيران، فيما هرعت فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء إلى موقع الحادث.
وأكدت شبكة «NBC Los Angeles» أن المروحية التي سقطت هي «NewsChopper4» التابعة لمحطة «NBC4»، وكانت ضمن عدد من مروحيات القنوات التلفزيونية التي تحلق فوق المنطقة لتغطية حادثة الحافلة التي وقعت في وقت سابق.
3 وفيات ونقل مصاب إلى المستشفى
وأعلنت إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس أن فرق الطوارئ تعاملت مع أربعة أشخاص في موقع سقوط المروحية، إذ أُعلن عن وفاة ثلاثة منهم في الموقع، فيما نُقل الرابع إلى المستشفى، ولم تُعرف حالته الصحية.
وكانت السلطات قد أعلنت في وقت سابق مقتل شخص كان موجوداً على الأرض وقت سقوط المروحية، قبل أن تعلن لاحقاً ارتفاع حصيلة الوفيات إلى ثلاثة أشخاص. وتسبب سقوط المروحية واندلاع النيران في تضرر أربع مركبات وحاويتين للتخزين، فيما تمكن رجال الإطفاء من السيطرة على الحريق.
تحقيق في أسباب سقوط المروحية
ولم تتضح حتى الآن أسباب سقوط المروحية، فيما يتولى المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية التحقيق في الحادثة.
حادثة مميتة سبقت سقوط المروحية
آخر ما التقطته الكاميرا قبل لحظات من سقوط المروحية
وجاء سقوط المروحية أثناء تغطية حادثة منفصلة وقعت في تشاتسوورث في وقت سابق أمس (الثلاثاء)، عندما اصطدمت مركبة رياضية متعددة الاستخدامات بحافلة تابعة لشبكة النقل في لوس أنجلوس.
وأفادت أحدث التقارير بمقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في حادثة التصادم وإصابة عدد آخر، فيما عملت فرق الإنقاذ على إخراج أشخاص عالقين جراء الحادثة.
A helicopter belonging to a news network crashed last night (Tuesday) in Los Angeles, USA, while it was in the Chatsworth area covering a deadly collision between a vehicle and a public transport bus, resulting in the death of a person on the ground.
The Los Angeles Fire Department stated that the helicopter fell shortly before 7 PM local time, between two commercial buildings on North Mason Street, while emergency and firefighting teams rushed to the scene of the incident.
NBC Los Angeles confirmed that the crashed aircraft was a news helicopter, noting that several television station helicopters were flying over the area to cover the bus incident that occurred earlier.
Rescue teams search through the wreckage
Authorities reported the death of a person who was on the ground at the time of the helicopter's fall, while rescue teams continued to search the wreckage to determine how many people were on board and their fate.
An official from the fire department described the helicopter as having sustained severe damage, necessitating an examination of the wreckage to determine the number of victims who were inside.
Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the helicopter's crash, as investigations and inspections at the accident site continue.
A deadly incident preceded the helicopter's crash
The helicopter crash occurred while covering a separate incident that took place in Chatsworth earlier yesterday (Tuesday), when a vehicle collided with a bus belonging to the Los Angeles transit network.
The bus incident resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to six others, who were transported to the hospital, while firefighting teams worked to rescue individuals trapped due to the collision.