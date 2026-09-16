لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم إثر سقوط مروحية إخبارية، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية، أثناء وجودها في منطقة تشاتسوورث لتغطية حادثة تصادم مميتة بين مركبة وحافلة نقل عام، فيما نُقل شخص رابع إلى المستشفى.

وقالت إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس إن المروحية سقطت قبيل الساعة السابعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، بين مبنيين تجاريين في شارع نورث ماسون، قبل أن تندلع فيها النيران، فيما هرعت فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء إلى موقع الحادث.

أمريكا: مصرع 3 إثر سقوط مروحية أثناء تغطيتها حادثة تصادم 

وأكدت شبكة «NBC Los Angeles» أن المروحية التي سقطت هي «NewsChopper4» التابعة لمحطة «NBC4»، وكانت ضمن عدد من مروحيات القنوات التلفزيونية التي تحلق فوق المنطقة لتغطية حادثة الحافلة التي وقعت في وقت سابق.

3 وفيات ونقل مصاب إلى المستشفى

أمريكا: مصرع 3 إثر سقوط مروحية أثناء تغطيتها حادثة تصادم 

وأعلنت إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس أن فرق الطوارئ تعاملت مع أربعة أشخاص في موقع سقوط المروحية، إذ أُعلن عن وفاة ثلاثة منهم في الموقع، فيما نُقل الرابع إلى المستشفى، ولم تُعرف حالته الصحية.

وكانت السلطات قد أعلنت في وقت سابق مقتل شخص كان موجوداً على الأرض وقت سقوط المروحية، قبل أن تعلن لاحقاً ارتفاع حصيلة الوفيات إلى ثلاثة أشخاص.
وتسبب سقوط المروحية واندلاع النيران في تضرر أربع مركبات وحاويتين للتخزين، فيما تمكن رجال الإطفاء من السيطرة على الحريق.

تحقيق في أسباب سقوط المروحية

ولم تتضح حتى الآن أسباب سقوط المروحية، فيما يتولى المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية التحقيق في الحادثة.

حادثة مميتة سبقت سقوط المروحية


آخر ما التقطته الكاميرا قبل لحظات من سقوط المروحية

آخر ما التقطته الكاميرا قبل لحظات من سقوط المروحية

وجاء سقوط المروحية أثناء تغطية حادثة منفصلة وقعت في تشاتسوورث في وقت سابق أمس (الثلاثاء)، عندما اصطدمت مركبة رياضية متعددة الاستخدامات بحافلة تابعة لشبكة النقل في لوس أنجلوس.

وأفادت أحدث التقارير بمقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في حادثة التصادم وإصابة عدد آخر، فيما عملت فرق الإنقاذ على إخراج أشخاص عالقين جراء الحادثة.