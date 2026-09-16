أمريكا: مصرع 3 إثر سقوط مروحية أثناء تغطيتها حادثة تصادم 

A helicopter belonging to a news network crashed last night (Tuesday) in Los Angeles, USA, while it was in the Chatsworth area covering a deadly collision between a vehicle and a public transport bus, resulting in the death of a person on the ground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department stated that the helicopter fell shortly before 7 PM local time, between two commercial buildings on North Mason Street, while emergency and firefighting teams rushed to the scene of the incident.

NBC Los Angeles confirmed that the crashed aircraft was a news helicopter, noting that several television station helicopters were flying over the area to cover the bus incident that occurred earlier.

Rescue teams search through the wreckage

Authorities reported the death of a person who was on the ground at the time of the helicopter's fall, while rescue teams continued to search the wreckage to determine how many people were on board and their fate.

An official from the fire department described the helicopter as having sustained severe damage, necessitating an examination of the wreckage to determine the number of victims who were inside.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the helicopter's crash, as investigations and inspections at the accident site continue.

A deadly incident preceded the helicopter's crash

The helicopter crash occurred while covering a separate incident that took place in Chatsworth earlier yesterday (Tuesday), when a vehicle collided with a bus belonging to the Los Angeles transit network.

The bus incident resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to six others, who were transported to the hospital, while firefighting teams worked to rescue individuals trapped due to the collision.