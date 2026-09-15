The Capital Market Authority has directed money market fund managers to reduce investments in assets and funds outside the Kingdom to less than 5% of the net asset value of the fund, with the condition that all external investments be with parties that have an investment-grade credit rating issued by a licensed credit rating agency.



The Authority clarified, in a circular sent to financial market institutions (which "Okaz" has seen), that funds exceeding 5% of their investments outside the Kingdom must have their managers take the necessary actions to comply with the specified limit within a period not exceeding two years from the date of the circular.



The measures include not investing or entering into or renewing any transaction that would violate the specified percentage.



(Six-Month Grace Period)

The Authority emphasized that if a money market fund's investments outside the Kingdom exceed 20% of its net asset value, the fund manager must take the necessary actions to reduce it to below 20% within a maximum period of six months, after which compliance with the specified limit for external investments must be maintained.



The Authority also stipulated that all investments of money market funds outside the Kingdom must be with parties that have an investment-grade credit rating issued by a licensed credit rating agency.



The Authority granted funds that do not meet the credit rating requirement for their external investments a period not exceeding two years from the date of the circular to take the necessary actions to comply with the requirement.