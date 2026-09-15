وجهت هيئة السوق المالية مديري صناديق أسواق النقد بخفض استثمارات أصول وأموال الصندوق خارج المملكة بما لا يتجاوز 5% من صافي قيمة أصول الصندوق، مع اشتراط أن تكون جميع الاستثمارات الخارجية مع أطراف ذات تصنيف ائتماني بدرجة استثمارية صادر عن وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها.


وأوضحت الهيئة، في تعميم وجهته إلى مؤسسات السوق المالية (اطلعت «عكاظ» عليه)، أن الصناديق التي تتجاوز استثماراتها خارج المملكة نسبة 5% يتعين على مديريها اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للالتزام بالحد المحدد خلال مدة لا تزيد على سنتين من تاريخ التعميم.


وشملت الإجراءات عدم الاستثمار أو إبرام أو تجديد أي صفقة بما يخل بالنسبة المحددة.

(مهلة ستة أشهر)

وشددت الهيئة أنه في حال تجاوزت استثمارات صندوق أسواق النقد خارج المملكة 20% من صافي قيمة أصوله، يتعين على مدير الصندوق اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لخفضها إلى ما دون 20% خلال مدة أقصاها ستة أشهر، على أن يتم بعد ذلك الالتزام بالحد المحدد للاستثمارات الخارجية.


كما اشترطت الهيئة أن تكون جميع استثمارات صناديق أسواق النقد خارج المملكة مع أطراف ذات تصنيف ائتماني بدرجة استثمارية صادر عن وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها.


ومنحت الهيئة الصناديق التي لا تستوفي استثماراتها الخارجية شرط التصنيف الائتماني مدة لا تزيد على سنتين من تاريخ التعميم لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للالتزام بالاشتراط.