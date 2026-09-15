صرح المتحدث الرسمي بإسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي عن استمرار الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية في اعتداءاتها الآثمة والمتعمدة على الأعيان المدنية والمدنيين بالمملكة.
وأوضح اللواء المالكي أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات المتعمدة والمتكررة تثبت نهج الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية وفكرها المتطرف في التصعيد واستهداف الأعيان المدنية والمدنيين، حيث قامت الميليشيا في يوم الإثنين الموافق (14 سبتمبر 2026م) باعتداءات على الأعيان المدنية تجاه مدن خميس مشيط وأبها والطائف بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة مما أدى لإصابة (13) من المدنيين بإصابات بسيطة ومتوسطة وتضرر عدد (7) منازل سكنية ومركبتين.
وأكد اللواء المالكي أن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف ستتعامل مع هذه الاعتداءات بمسؤولية وحزم لحماية سيادة المملكة والأعيان المدنية والمدنيين من هذه الاعتداءات الآثمة وبما يتوافق مع المادة (51) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبدأ الدفاع عن النفس والقانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، كما أن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف ستتخذ كافة الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة لردع هذه الميليشيا الإرهابية، ومواجهة نهجها العدائي والمتطرف.
The official spokesman for the coalition forces "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the Houthi terrorist militia continues its sinful and deliberate attacks on civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom.
Major General Al-Maliki explained that the continuation of these deliberate and repeated attacks proves the approach of the Houthi terrorist militia and its extremist ideology in escalating and targeting civilian objects and civilians. On Monday, September 14, 2026, the militia carried out attacks on civilian objects towards the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif using a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in injuries to (13) civilians with minor to moderate injuries and damage to (7) residential homes and two vehicles.
Major General Al-Maliki affirmed that the leadership of the coalition's joint forces will deal with these attacks responsibly and firmly to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom and civilian objects and civilians from these sinful attacks, in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter and the principle of self-defense and international humanitarian law and its customary rules. The leadership of the coalition's joint forces will also take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and confront its hostile and extremist approach.