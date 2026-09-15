The official spokesman for the coalition forces "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the Houthi terrorist militia continues its sinful and deliberate attacks on civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom.

Major General Al-Maliki explained that the continuation of these deliberate and repeated attacks proves the approach of the Houthi terrorist militia and its extremist ideology in escalating and targeting civilian objects and civilians. On Monday, September 14, 2026, the militia carried out attacks on civilian objects towards the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif using a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in injuries to (13) civilians with minor to moderate injuries and damage to (7) residential homes and two vehicles.

Major General Al-Maliki affirmed that the leadership of the coalition's joint forces will deal with these attacks responsibly and firmly to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom and civilian objects and civilians from these sinful attacks, in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter and the principle of self-defense and international humanitarian law and its customary rules. The leadership of the coalition's joint forces will also take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and confront its hostile and extremist approach.