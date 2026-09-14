In a terrifying cinematic scenario that transcends the limits of criminal imagination, the city of Istanbul witnessed the end of the longest and strangest evasion in the history of security pursuits, with a professional fugitive as its protagonist who deceived security agencies and society for a full eight years, after making a dramatic decision to live as a woman to escape a prison sentence.

The beginning of this story dates back to 2018, when a court ruling was issued sentencing the individual named Torul Bar to imprisonment in three cases of theft and impersonation of official authorities. Instead of surrendering, the man completely vanished from sight, devising a diabolical plan that focused on erasing his identity as a man entirely.

The fugitive realized that his official photo registered with the police would be his first trap, so he embarked on a radical transformation journey:

Complete disguise: He altered his facial features, hairstyle, and clothing style entirely to appear as a woman in all his daily movements, making it impossible for security patrols to match his new appearance with old photos.

Crossing through checkpoints: He did not stop at mere superficial disguise but seized his sister's official ID card, confidently presenting it to security personnel at checkpoints, throwing the verification devices into the web of his elaborate ruse.

The Fall of the Hidden Fugitive

Despite the remarkable success he achieved over eight years in hiding as a "woman" within the neighborhoods of Istanbul, his thunderous downfall came due to a small financial mistake that was cleverly picked up by criminal intelligence:

The suspicious financial thread: Authorities detected purchases and financial coordination through credit cards belonging to his sister in the upscale Kadikoy area, despite official records confirming that the sister was abroad at that time.

The sudden raid: Security forces imposed strict covert surveillance on the location before storming in and arresting the individual disguised as a woman.

The shock of biometric fingerprints: The suspect was taken to the police station, and as soon as a biometric fingerprint test was conducted, the results showed a complete match with the identity of the fugitive "Torul Bar," causing the legend of his evasion to collapse in moments.

Immediately, the accused was transferred to prison to serve his old sentence, while the public prosecutor opened a new criminal investigation on charges of identity theft and forgery of official documents, facing compounded penalties that would prolong his stay behind bars.