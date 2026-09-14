في سيناريو سينمائي مرعب يتجاوز حدود الخيال الإجرامي، شهدت مدينة إسطنبول نهاية أطول وأغرب عملية تخفٍّ في تاريخ المطاردات الأمنية، بطلها هارب محترف خدع الأجهزة الأمنية والمجتمع طوال ثماني سنوات كاملة، بعدما اتخذ قراراً دراماتيكياً بالعيش كامرأة للتملص من عقوبة السجن.

وتعود بداية هذه القصة لعام 2018، عندما صدر حكم قضائي نافذ بحبس المدعو تورول بار في ثلاث قضايا سرقة وانتحال صفات مسؤولين رسميين. وبدلاً من تسليم نفسه، اختفى الرجل تماماً عن الأنظار، واضعاً خطة جهنمية ارتكزت على مسح هويته كرجل بالكامل.

أدرك الهارب أن صورته الرسمية المسجلة في أجهزة الشرطة ستكون مصيدته الأولى، فبدأ برحلة تحول جذرية:

  • التنكر الكامل: غير ملامح وجهه، وأسلوب شعره، ونمط ملابسه بالكامل ليظهر بصورة امرأة في كافة تحركاته اليومية، ما جعل مطابقة شكله الجديد بالصور القديمة أمراً مستحيلاً على عناصر الدوريات الأمنية.
  • العبور من الكمائن: لم يكتفِ بالتنكر الظاهري، بل استولى على بطاقة الهوية الرسمية الخاصة بشقيقته، وكان يبرزها بثقة مطلقة لرجال الأمن في نقاط التفتيش، رامياً أجهزة التدقيق في شباك حيلته المتقنة.

سقوط الهارب الخفي

رغم النجاح المبهر الذي حققه طوال ثماني سنوات في التواري كـ«امرأة» داخل أحياء إسطنبول، إلا أن سقوطه المدوّي جاء بفضل خطأ مالي صغير التقطته الاستخبارات الجنائية بذكاء:

  • الخيط المالي المشبوه: رصدت السلطات عمليات شراء وتنسيق مالي عبر بطاقات ائتمانية تعود لشقيقته في منطقة كاديكوي الراقية، رغم أن السجلات الرسمية تؤكد أن الشقيقة تتواجد خارج البلاد في ذلك الوقت.
  • المداهمة المفاجئة: فرضت القوات الأمنية رقابة سرية مشددة على الموقع، قبل أن تقتحم المكان وتلقي القبض على الشخص المتنكر بزي امرأة.
  • صدمة البصمات الحيوية: جرى اقتياد المشتبه به إلى مركز الشرطة، وبمجرد إجراء فحص البصمات الحيوية، أظهرت النتائج المطابقة التامة لهوية الهارب «تورول بار»، لتنهار أسطورة التخفي في لحظات.

وعلى الفور، نُقل المتهم للحبس لتنفيذ حكمه القديم، بينما فتحت النيابة العامة تحقيقاً جنائياً جديداً بتهم انتحال الشخصية وتزوير الوثائق الرسمية، ليواجه عقوبات مضاعفة ستطيل أمد إقامته خلف الأسوار.