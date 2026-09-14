أعاد مقال نشره الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (أنثروبيك) داريو أمودي، وأيّده لاحقًا كل من سام ألتمان وإيلون ماسك، الجدل حول مستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي والعلاقة المتوترة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، بعدما دعا أمودي إلى إبطاء وتيرة تطوير النماذج المتقدمة وإتاحة مساحة زمنية أكبر لمعالجة مخاطر السلامة المتصاعدة.

الدعوة التي بدت في ظاهرها تقنية، اعتبرتها صحيفة (غلوبال تايمز) الصينية محاولة لإعادة إنتاج (حرب باردة) جديدة في المجال التكنولوجي، عبر فرض قيود تعرقل تقدّم الصين في الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتضمن طرح أمودي دعوة صريحة لتشديد القيود الأمريكية على تصدير الرقائق إلى الصين، إلى جانب اتخاذ إجراءات ضد ما وصفه بعمليات (التقطير) التي يُعتقد أن بعض المختبرات الصينية تمارسها لتجاوز القيود المفروضة على التقنيات المتقدمة. لكنه أقرّ في مقابلة مع شبكة (سي بي إس نيوز) بأن أكبر معضلة في هذا الطرح تكمن في احتمال عدم التزام الصين أو دول أخرى تعتبرها واشنطن خصومًا بالخطوة نفسها، ما قد يضع الولايات المتحدة في موقف تنافسي حساس.

وفي المقابل، رأت (غلوبال تايمز) أن الهدف الحقيقي من هذه الدعوات هو إبطاء تقدّم الصين عبر حواجز تنظيمية وتكنولوجية، والحفاظ على الهيمنة الأمريكية في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، معتبرةً أن استبعاد الصين من منظومة الحوكمة العالمية سيزيد مخاطر فقدان السيطرة على التطور السريع للتقنيات المتقدمة.

وتزامنت هذه التطورات مع مطالبات داخل الكونغرس الأمريكي بوضع قواعد جديدة لتنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد تحذيرات من باحثين في (أنثروبيك) بشأن إمكانية أن يؤدي التطور المتسارع للتقنيات إلى تهديد وجودي للبشرية. لكن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب رفض الدعوات إلى الإبطاء، مؤكدًا أن الولايات المتحدة تتقدم على الصين في هذا المجال، وأن الحفاظ على هذا التفوق ضرورة إستراتيجية.

ومن المقرر أن تبحث واشنطن وبكين مخاطر الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدم منتصف سبتمبر، فيما تشير مصادر إلى احتمال طرح الملف خلال القمة المرتقبة بين ترامب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في 24 سبتمبر، في خطوة تعكس حجم التوتر والتنافس بين القوتين في واحد من أهم ميادين التكنولوجيا الحديثة.