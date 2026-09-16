خطت بلدة لويس في شرق ساسكس خطوة غير مسبوقة داخل بريطانيا، بعدما تبنّت إعلانًا يعترف بحقوق الأشجار في النمو والازدهار، في محاولة لإعادة صياغة علاقة المجتمع بالطبيعة وتعزيز حماية الغطاء النباتي.

وجاء القرار عبر مجلس البلدة الذي يضم أعضاء من حزب الخضر وحزب العمال، مؤكّدًا أن للأشجار حقًا في الحفاظ على دوراتها الحيوية ووظائفها البيئية، سواء أكانت غابات أو أحراشًا أو تحوطات أو أشجارًا منفردة.

ورغم أن الإعلان لا يمنح حماية قانونية مباشرة لعدم استناده إلى تشريع رسمي، فإنه يشكّل إطارًا داعمًا لأوامر الحفاظ على الأشجار، ويؤثر في قرارات التخطيط المحلية؛ وفق ما نقلته تقارير بريطانية.

وتقول مجموعات بيئية في البلدة: إن الأشجار تتعرض للقطع من قبل مطورين لأسباب تعتبرها غير مبررة؛ مثل إنشاء ممرات أو تحسين الإطلالات، فيما تستهدف البلدة رفع نسبة الغطاء الشجري إلى 30%.

وترى الجهات الداعمة للمبادرة أنها تسعى لإحداث تحول ثقافي في نظرة المجتمع للطبيعة، وتذكير الناس بأنهم جزء منها لا سلطة فوقها، وذلك في ظل تنامي حركة «حقوق الطبيعة» بعد سلسلة حوادث أثارت غضبًا واسعًا، من بينها قطع شجرة (سيكامور جاب) الشهيرة عام 2023، وشجرة (إنفيلد أوك) العام الماضي.