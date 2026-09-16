The town of Lewis in East Sussex has taken an unprecedented step within Britain by adopting a declaration that recognizes the rights of trees to grow and thrive, in an effort to reshape the community's relationship with nature and enhance the protection of vegetation.

The decision came through the town council, which includes members from the Green Party and the Labour Party, affirming that trees have the right to maintain their vital cycles and environmental functions, whether they are forests, woodlands, hedgerows, or individual trees.

Although the declaration does not provide direct legal protection as it is not based on official legislation, it forms a supportive framework for tree preservation orders and influences local planning decisions, according to British reports.

Environmental groups in the town say that trees are being cut down by developers for reasons they consider unjustified, such as creating pathways or improving views, while the town aims to increase tree cover to 30%.

Supporters of the initiative believe it seeks to create a cultural shift in the community's perspective on nature, reminding people that they are part of it, not above it, amid the growing "rights of nature" movement following a series of incidents that sparked widespread outrage, including the felling of the famous (Sycamore Gap) tree in 2023 and the (Enfield Oak) tree last year.