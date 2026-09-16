أثار مقطع مصوّر في ضواحي (بيرث) بأستراليا، موجة واسعة من الجدل، بعدما ظهر طفل لا يتجاوز الثالثة وهو يمسك بعجلة قيادة شاحنة صغيرة أثناء سيرها في شارع سكني، بينما يجلس على قدمي والده الذي كان يترك له التحكم في المركبة وسط صراخ وضحك.
وأظهرت اللقطات الشاحنة وهي تتمايل يمينًا ويسارًا قبل أن تتوقف عند ممرٍّ للمشاة، في مشهد وصفته شرطة غرب أستراليا بأنه «مقلق للغاية»، مؤكدة أن السماح لطفل بهذا العمر بالتحكم في مركبة متحركة قد يقود إلى كارثة في لحظة.
وشدد مسؤولون في الشرطة على أن الآباء مطالبون باتخاذ قرارات تحمي الأطفال من المخاطر، وأن الطفل كان عرضة لإصابات خطيرة لو فقدت المركبة السيطرة أو تعرضت لحادث مفاجئ.
وأوقفت الشرطة الرجل الذي ظهر في المقطع، ووجهت إليه تهمة القيادة المتهورة، على أن يمثل أمام محكمة (جوندالوب) الجزئية مطلع أكتوبر المقبل.
A video clip from the suburbs of (Perth) in Australia has sparked widespread controversy after a child no older than three was seen holding the steering wheel of a small truck while it was moving down a residential street, sitting on his father's feet who was allowing him to control the vehicle amidst screams and laughter.
The footage showed the truck swaying left and right before stopping at a pedestrian crossing, in a scene that the Western Australia Police described as "extremely concerning," emphasizing that allowing a child of this age to control a moving vehicle could lead to disaster in an instant.
Police officials stressed that parents are required to make decisions that protect children from dangers, noting that the child was at risk of serious injury if the vehicle lost control or encountered a sudden accident.
The police arrested the man who appeared in the clip and charged him with reckless driving, and he is set to appear before the (Joondalup) Magistrates Court in early October.