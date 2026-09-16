أثار مقطع مصوّر في ضواحي (بيرث) بأستراليا، موجة واسعة من الجدل، بعدما ظهر طفل لا يتجاوز الثالثة وهو يمسك بعجلة قيادة شاحنة صغيرة أثناء سيرها في شارع سكني، بينما يجلس على قدمي والده الذي كان يترك له التحكم في المركبة وسط صراخ وضحك.

وأظهرت اللقطات الشاحنة وهي تتمايل يمينًا ويسارًا قبل أن تتوقف عند ممرٍّ للمشاة، في مشهد وصفته شرطة غرب أستراليا بأنه «مقلق للغاية»، مؤكدة أن السماح لطفل بهذا العمر بالتحكم في مركبة متحركة قد يقود إلى كارثة في لحظة.

وشدد مسؤولون في الشرطة على أن الآباء مطالبون باتخاذ قرارات تحمي الأطفال من المخاطر، وأن الطفل كان عرضة لإصابات خطيرة لو فقدت المركبة السيطرة أو تعرضت لحادث مفاجئ.

وأوقفت الشرطة الرجل الذي ظهر في المقطع، ووجهت إليه تهمة القيادة المتهورة، على أن يمثل أمام محكمة (جوندالوب) الجزئية مطلع أكتوبر المقبل.