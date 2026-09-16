The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted an enemy drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the holy capital yesterday evening (Tuesday), destroying it south of the city of Mecca before it entered the restricted airspace.

The official spokesman for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the interception operation was carried out at 6:50 PM, confirming the success of the Saudi defenses in thwarting the attack and preventing the drone from reaching the airspace of the holy capital.

Second Targeting of Mecca

Al-Maliki explained that the attack represents the second hostile and terrorist attempt to target Mecca, following the militia's launch of a ballistic missile towards it on July 27, 2017.

He affirmed that this attempt can only be described as a disgraceful act targeting the place of revelation and the holiest of sites, seeking to threaten the safety of millions of Muslims from various countries around the world, terrorizing the guests of the Sacred House of God, and harming citizens and residents.

A Black Stain

The coalition spokesman emphasized that this aggression will remain a black stain in the record of violations by the extremist Houthi militia, as it is a deliberate act aimed at provoking the feelings of millions of Muslims and a blatant violation of the sanctity of the holy capital.

The Security of the Two Holy Mosques is a "Red Line"

Major General Al-Maliki confirmed that the security of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of the guests of الرحمن is a "red line," stressing that the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the Houthi militia and its hostile and terrorist behavior.