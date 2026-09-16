اعترضت قوات الدفاع الجوي الملكي السعودي، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، طائرة مسيّرة معادية أطلقتها ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية باتجاه العاصمة المقدسة، ودمرتها جنوب مدينة مكة المكرمة قبل دخولها المجال الجوي المحظور.

وأعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن عملية الاعتراض نُفذت عند الساعة 6:50 مساءً، مؤكداً نجاح الدفاعات السعودية في إحباط الهجوم ومنع الطائرة المسيّرة من الوصول إلى أجواء العاصمة المقدسة.

ثاني استهداف لمكة

وأوضح المالكي أن الهجوم يمثل المحاولة العدائية والإرهابية الثانية لاستهداف مكة المكرمة، بعد إطلاق الميليشيا صاروخاً باليستياً باتجاهها في 27 يوليو 2017.

وأكد أن هذه المحاولة لا يمكن وصفها إلا بأنها عمل مشين استهدف مهبط الوحي وأطهر البقاع، وسعى إلى تهديد أمن ملايين المسلمين من مختلف دول العالم، وترويع ضيوف بيت الله الحرام والإضرار بالمواطنين والمقيمين.

وصمة سوداء

وشدد متحدث التحالف على أن هذا الاعتداء سيبقى وصمة سوداء في سجل انتهاكات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المتطرفة، باعتباره فعلاً متعمداً لاستثارة مشاعر ملايين المسلمين وانتهاكاً صارخاً لحرمة العاصمة المقدسة.

أمن الحرمين «خط أحمر»

وأكد اللواء المالكي أن أمن الحرمين الشريفين وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن «خط أحمر»، مشدداً على أن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف لن تتردد في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة والرادعة تجاه ميليشيا الحوثي وسلوكها العدائي والإرهابي.