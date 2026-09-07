تظهر مشكلات السمع عادةً بشكل تدريجي، وغالبًا دون أن ينتبه الشخص إلى بدايتها، رغم أنها من أكثر الاضطرابات انتشارًا مع التقدم في العمر. وتشير الدراسات إلى أن نحو خُمس الأشخاص بين الـ40 والـ69 يعانون من ضعف في السمع بدرجات متفاوتة، مقارنة بنسبة أقل بكثير لدى الفئات الأصغر. ولا يقتصر تأثير هذا الضعف على القدرة على سماع الأصوات، بل يمتد ليشمل جوانب معرفية ونفسية واجتماعية قد تؤثر في جودة الحياة بشكل واضح.

وتوضح الأبحاث أن فقدان السمع يرتبط بزيادة احتمالات الإصابة بالخرف والاكتئاب ومشكلات التوازن، كما قد يعرقل التواصل مع الأطباء والأقارب، ما يجعل التعامل مع الحياة اليومية أكثر صعوبة. ويرى المختصون أن جزءًا من فقدان السمع يبدو طبيعيًا مع العمر، إذ تتعرض الخلايا الدقيقة داخل القوقعة للتلف التدريجي، وهي خلايا لا يمكنها التجدد، ما يؤدي إلى تراجع تدريجي في وضوح السمع. كما تلعب العوامل الوراثية دورًا مهمًا في تحديد قابلية الشخص للإصابة بهذا الاضطراب لاحقًا.

ويُعد التعرض للضوضاء العالية أحد أبرز العوامل التي يمكن التحكم بها، إذ تسهم الأصوات المرتفعة في إجهاد الخلايا الحساسة داخل الأذن الداخلية، ما يسرّع تدهور السمع، خصوصًا مع التقدم في العمر حين تصبح الأذن أقل قدرة على التعافي. وتشمل مصادر الخطر الحفلات الصاخبة، وأدوات العمل الكهربائية، والأسلحة النارية، والاستماع للموسيقى عبر السماعات بمستويات مرتفعة لفترات طويلة.

وتشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن نمط الحياة الصحي قد يقلل من احتمالات فقدان السمع، إذ أظهرت دراسة واسعة شملت أكثر من 442 ألف شخص أن الالتزام بعادات صحية يرتبط بانخفاض خطر ضعف السمع بنسبة تقارب 14%. وتشمل العوامل المؤثرة التدخين، وقلة النشاط البدني، والنظام الغذائي غير المتوازن، وهي عوامل تؤثر في الدورة الدموية وتدفق الدم إلى الأذن الداخلية التي تعتمد على إمداد مستمر من الأكسجين والمغذيات.

وينصح الخبراء بإجراء فحص للسمع في مرحلة الشباب، ثم تكراره بشكل دوري بعد الأربعين، مع ضرورة الفحص عند بلوغ الستين أو عند ملاحظة أي تغير في القدرة السمعية. كما يشددون على أهمية التدخل المبكر واستخدام السماعات الطبية عند الحاجة، إذ إن تأخير العلاج قد يضعف قدرة الدماغ على تفسير الأصوات بمرور الوقت.

ورغم أن السماعات الطبية لا تعالج التلف داخل الأذن، فإنها تساعد الدماغ على الحفاظ على قدرته في معالجة الأصوات، ما ينعكس إيجابًا على فهم الكلام والتواصل الاجتماعي. ويظل الحرج من استخدامها أحد أبرز العوائق أمام العلاج، رغم أن ضعف السمع حالة شائعة جدًا مع التقدم في العمر.