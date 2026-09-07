Hearing problems usually manifest gradually, often without the person noticing their onset, even though they are among the most common disorders with aging. Studies indicate that about one-fifth of individuals between the ages of 40 and 69 experience varying degrees of hearing loss, compared to a much lower percentage in younger age groups. The impact of this loss is not limited to the ability to hear sounds; it extends to cognitive, psychological, and social aspects that can clearly affect quality of life.

Research shows that hearing loss is associated with an increased likelihood of developing dementia, depression, and balance issues, and it can hinder communication with doctors and relatives, making daily life more challenging. Specialists believe that part of hearing loss seems natural with age, as the delicate cells inside the cochlea undergo gradual damage, and these cells cannot regenerate, leading to a gradual decline in hearing clarity. Genetic factors also play an important role in determining an individual's susceptibility to this disorder later on.

Exposure to loud noise is one of the most significant controllable factors, as high sounds contribute to the strain on sensitive cells within the inner ear, accelerating hearing deterioration, especially as one ages when the ear becomes less capable of recovery. Sources of risk include loud parties, electric power tools, firearms, and listening to music through headphones at high volumes for extended periods.

Recent studies suggest that a healthy lifestyle may reduce the likelihood of hearing loss, as a large study involving over 442,000 people showed that adherence to healthy habits is associated with a nearly 14% decrease in the risk of hearing impairment. Influential factors include smoking, lack of physical activity, and an unbalanced diet, which affect blood circulation and blood flow to the inner ear that relies on a continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients.

Experts recommend undergoing a hearing test in young adulthood and repeating it periodically after the age of 40, with a necessary examination upon reaching 60 or when noticing any changes in hearing ability. They also emphasize the importance of early intervention and the use of hearing aids when needed, as delaying treatment may weaken the brain's ability to interpret sounds over time.

Although hearing aids do not repair damage within the ear, they help the brain maintain its ability to process sounds, positively reflecting on speech comprehension and social communication. The embarrassment associated with using them remains one of the main barriers to treatment, even though hearing loss is a very common condition with aging.



