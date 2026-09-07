تصدر اسم الفنانة المصرية غادة عادل محرك البحث «قوقل» خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد تداول صور لها قبل وبعد إجرائها عملية شد الوجه. وذلك بحسب ما ذكرت مواقع إخبارية مصرية.
وقالت غادة عادل، خلال مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر خاصية القصص القصيرة على حسابها بموقع «إنستقرام»: «أنا أسعد واحدة في الدنيا، حياتي كلها اتغيرت، بعد العملية بيجيني شغل كتير وبقى عندي ثقة في نفسي، كأني ببتدي من الأول وجديد، مش ببتدي صغيرة، لأ، ببتدي من سني ده وأنا مبسوطة؛ لأن ليا نفس أخرج وأعيش، خلاص بقى كل حاجة فاتحة نفسي».
آخر أعمال غادة عادل الفنية
يذكر أن آخر أعمال الفنانة غادة عادل الفنية فيلم «فيها إيه يعني»، الذي ينتمي إلى نوعية الأعمال الكوميدية الرومانسية.
أبطال فيلم «فيها إيه يعني»
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم كل من ماجد الكدواني، وغادة عادل، وأسماء جلال، ومصطفى غريب، وميمي جمال، وريتال عبدالعزيز، والعمل من تأليف مصطفى عباس ومحمد أشرف ووليد المغازي، وإخراج عمر رشدي حامد.
The name of the Egyptian artist Ghada Adel topped the Google search engine in recent hours, after images of her before and after undergoing a facelift circulated. This was reported by Egyptian news websites.
Ghada Adel said in a video clip she posted via the Stories feature on her Instagram account: "I am the happiest person in the world, my whole life has changed. After the surgery, I get a lot of work, and I have confidence in myself, as if I am starting over again, not starting small, no, I am starting from my age now and I am happy; because I want to go out and live, everything is open to me now."
Ghada Adel's Latest Artistic Works
It is worth mentioning that Ghada Adel's latest artistic work is the film "What's the Matter?", which belongs to the romantic comedy genre.
Cast of the Film "What's the Matter?"
The film stars Majed El Qdwaney, Ghada Adel, Asmaa Galal, Mostafa Gharib, Mimi Jamal, and Rital Abdelaziz. The work is written by Mostafa Abbas, Mohamed Ashraf, and Walid El Maghazi, and directed by Omar Rushdi Hamid.