تصدر اسم الفنانة المصرية غادة عادل محرك البحث «قوقل» خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد تداول صور لها قبل وبعد إجرائها عملية شد الوجه. وذلك بحسب ما ذكرت مواقع إخبارية مصرية.


وقالت غادة عادل، خلال مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر خاصية القصص القصيرة على حسابها بموقع «إنستقرام»: «أنا أسعد واحدة في الدنيا، حياتي كلها اتغيرت، بعد العملية بيجيني شغل كتير وبقى عندي ثقة في نفسي، كأني ببتدي من الأول وجديد، مش ببتدي صغيرة، لأ، ببتدي من سني ده وأنا مبسوطة؛ لأن ليا نفس أخرج وأعيش، خلاص بقى كل حاجة فاتحة نفسي».

آخر أعمال غادة عادل الفنية


يذكر أن آخر أعمال الفنانة غادة عادل الفنية فيلم «فيها إيه يعني»، الذي ينتمي إلى نوعية الأعمال الكوميدية الرومانسية.

أبطال فيلم «فيها إيه يعني»


ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم كل من ماجد الكدواني، وغادة عادل، وأسماء جلال، ومصطفى غريب، وميمي جمال، وريتال عبدالعزيز، والعمل من تأليف مصطفى عباس ومحمد أشرف ووليد المغازي، وإخراج عمر رشدي حامد.