The name of the Egyptian artist Ghada Adel topped the Google search engine in recent hours, after images of her before and after undergoing a facelift circulated. This was reported by Egyptian news websites.



Ghada Adel said in a video clip she posted via the Stories feature on her Instagram account: "I am the happiest person in the world, my whole life has changed. After the surgery, I get a lot of work, and I have confidence in myself, as if I am starting over again, not starting small, no, I am starting from my age now and I am happy; because I want to go out and live, everything is open to me now."



Ghada Adel's Latest Artistic Works



It is worth mentioning that Ghada Adel's latest artistic work is the film "What's the Matter?", which belongs to the romantic comedy genre.



Cast of the Film "What's the Matter?"



The film stars Majed El Qdwaney, Ghada Adel, Asmaa Galal, Mostafa Gharib, Mimi Jamal, and Rital Abdelaziz. The work is written by Mostafa Abbas, Mohamed Ashraf, and Walid El Maghazi, and directed by Omar Rushdi Hamid.