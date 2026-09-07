استعادت ورشة (الحرف التقليدية والنصوص الأدبية) في الطائف، أمس، واحدة من أشهر القصائد العربية التي امتزج فيها الشعر بالحِرفة، حين أعادت إلى الواجهة قصة رواج (الخمار الأسود) المرتبط ببيت ربيعة بن عامر: «قل للمليحة في الخمار الأسود...».

وأعاد المشاركون إحياء الحكاية بوصفها نموذجًا لمدى قدرة النص الأدبي على صناعة حضور للحرف التراثية وتسويقها، ما فتح باب النقاش حول الدور الذي يمكن أن تؤديه الفنون في دعم الصناعات اليدوية وإبرازها لجمهور أوسع.

وشكّلت الورشة محطة لافتة حين استعادت قصة رواج (الخمار الأسود) المرتبطة ببيت ربيعة بن عامر، الذي يقول فيه: «قل للمليحة في الخمار الأسود

ماذا فعلت بناسكٍ متعبد؟

قد كان شمّر للصلاة ثيابه

حتى وقفت له بباب المسجد».

وقدّم المشاركون القصيدة بوصفها مثالًا حيًا على قدرة النص الأدبي على إبراز الحِرف التراثية وتسويقها، ما فتح باب النقاش حول الدور الذي يمكن أن تؤديه الفنون في دعم الصناعات اليدوية وإيصالها إلى الجمهور.

وتساءلت الشاعرة نادية السالمي عن ضعف حضور الأدباء، فيما أوضح القائمون على البرنامج أنهم تواصلوا مع الجامعة وجهات أخرى لاستقطاب المهتمين، داعين المشاركين إلى التعريف بالفعاليات ودعوة الأدباء والحرفيين لحضور الأيام المتبقية.

وأكد فايز النمري أهمية تحقيق الاستدامة للحرفيين بما يضمن استمرار أعمالهم، وألا يُغفل في المقابل دور الشعراء والأدباء في إبراز المنتجات وتسويقها، مستشهدًا بحكاية (الخمار الأسود) وما أحدثه النص الشعري من أثر تسويقي ظل متداولًا حتى اليوم.

وشارك الشاعر عايض الثبيتي بقصيدة بمناسبة اختيار الطائف مدينة مبدعة في الأدب، فيما قدم الشاعر سلطان العصيمي قصيدة عن ورد الطائف.

ورأى الأديب خلف القرشي أن اختيار الطائف لاحتضان الورشة جاء موفقاً؛ لما تمتلكه المحافظة من مقومات أدبية وموروث ثقافي متنوع يجمع بين الشعر والحرف اليدوية والفنون المختلفة.

وكشف مدير فرع هيئة التراث بالطائف الدكتور عبدالله الغنامي أن متدربي (بيت الحرفيين) سجلوا حضورًا لافتًا في الورشة، مشيرًا إلى أثر البرامج التدريبية في تمكين الشباب والفتيات من إتقان الحرف التراثية.

بدورها، أكدت الكاتبة عهود القرشي أهمية تحفيز الأعمال الإبداعية والإنتاجية؛ ومنها الأفلام والقصص، وتوظيفها في إبراز الحرف والملابس التراثية التي اشتهرت بها الطائف، وتحويل الموروث إلى محتوى قادر على الوصول إلى أجيال وجمهور أوسع.

ويهدف البرنامج الذي تنظمه الجمعية السعودية للمحافظة على التراث بالتعاون مع هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، ليجمع الأدباء والحرفيين لاستكشاف العلاقة بين الأدب والحرفة، وتوثيق ذاكرة الحرفيين وتجاربهم وتحويلها إلى نصوص أدبية تسهم في حفظ الموروث الثقافي وإبرازه بأسلوب إبداعي، وتستمر فعالياته حتى 10 سبتمبر الجاري. وتضمنت أهداف البرنامج، إثراء المشهد الثقافي، وتحفيز ودعم الجهات غير الربحية، وبناء القدرات وتمكين منسوبي القطاع الثالث، إلى جانب استعراض نماذج من الحرف التقليدية.