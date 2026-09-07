The workshop on (traditional crafts and literary texts) in Taif yesterday revived one of the most famous Arabic poems that blends poetry with craftsmanship, bringing back to the forefront the story of the popularity of (the black veil) associated with the verse of Rabiah bin Amer: “Tell the beautiful one in the black veil...”

The participants revived the tale as a model of how literary texts can create a presence for traditional crafts and market them, opening the door for discussion about the role that arts can play in supporting and showcasing handicrafts to a wider audience.

The workshop was a notable event as it revisited the story of the popularity of (the black veil) linked to the verse of Rabiah bin Amer, which says: “Tell the beautiful one in the black veil

What have you done to a devoted ascetic?

He had rolled up his garments for prayer

Until he stood before the mosque door.”

The participants presented the poem as a living example of the ability of literary texts to highlight and market traditional crafts, which opened the door for discussion about the role that arts can play in supporting handicrafts and reaching the public.

Poet Nadia Al-Salmi questioned the weak presence of writers, while the program organizers clarified that they had contacted the university and other entities to attract interested individuals, inviting participants to promote the events and invite writers and artisans to attend the remaining days.

Fayez Al-Namri emphasized the importance of achieving sustainability for artisans to ensure the continuity of their work, and that the role of poets and writers in showcasing and marketing products should not be overlooked, citing the story of (the black veil) and the marketing impact that the poetic text has had, which remains relevant to this day.

Poet Aaidh Al-Thubaiti participated with a poem on the occasion of Taif being chosen as a creative city in literature, while poet Sultan Al-Asimi presented a poem about the roses of Taif.

Writer Khalaf Al-Qurashi viewed the choice of Taif to host the workshop as a successful one, given the region's literary components and diverse cultural heritage that combines poetry, handicrafts, and various arts.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghanami, director of the Heritage Authority branch in Taif, revealed that trainees from (the House of Artisans) made a notable presence at the workshop, pointing to the impact of training programs in enabling young men and women to master traditional crafts.

For her part, writer Ahood Al-Qurashi stressed the importance of stimulating creative and productive works, including films and stories, and utilizing them to highlight the crafts and traditional clothing that Taif is famous for, transforming heritage into content capable of reaching wider generations and audiences.

The program organized by the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society in collaboration with the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority aims to bring together writers and artisans to explore the relationship between literature and craftsmanship, document the memories and experiences of artisans, and transform them into literary texts that contribute to preserving and creatively showcasing cultural heritage. The activities will continue until September 10 of this year. The program's objectives include enriching the cultural scene, stimulating and supporting non-profit entities, building capacities, and empowering members of the third sector, as well as showcasing models of traditional crafts.