نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية بالقاهرة في ضبط تشكيل عصابي تخصص في ابتزاز المواطنين وسرقتهم بالإكراه والمغافلة داخل مساكنهم، وذلك عقب ضبط مسجل خطر وفتاة قاصر بدائرة قسم شرطة حلوان.

تلقي بلاغ

بدأت الواقعة بورود معلومات إلى ضباط مباحث قسم شرطة حلوان، عقب تلقي بلاغ من صاحب محل مصوغات وفضيات بالمنطقة، أفاد فيه بتواجد رجل وسيدة داخل المحل، وعرضهما سبيكة فضية تزن كيلو جراماً للبيع، وبحوزتهما فاتورة شراء مدون بها اسم شخص آخر، ما أثار شكوكه حول مصدرها.

تشكيل عصابي

وبالانتقال والفحص، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط المتهمين، وتبين أن الأول يدعى «مصطفى. ح»، 32 سنة، عاطل ومقيم بالبدرشين، ومسجل خطر، عُثر بحوزته على سلاح أبيض «مطواة». كما تم ضبط «إنصاف. ع»، 17 سنة، عاطلة ومقيمة بحلوان، وبحوزتهما السبيكة الفضية وهاتفان محمولان.

وبمواجهتهما، اعترفا بتكوين تشكيل عصابي تخصص في ابتزاز المواطنين، حيث تقوم المتهمة الثانية باستدراج الضحايا من الكافيهات إلى منازلهم، ثم يقتحم المتهم الأول المسكن، مدعيًا أنها زوجته، ويهدد الضحايا بالسلاح الأبيض للحصول على مبالغ مالية مقابل عدم إفشاء أمرهم.

أسلوب المغافلة

وأقرت المتهمة بسرقة السبيكة الفضية والفاتورة بأسلوب المغافلة من داخل شقة صاحب مركز صيانة بمنطقة طرة، وجارٍ استدعاؤه لسماع أقواله.

واتخذت الأجهزة الأمنية الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، وأُحيل المتهمان إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق.