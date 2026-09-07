The security forces in Cairo succeeded in apprehending a gang specialized in extorting and robbing citizens by force and deception inside their homes, following the arrest of a known criminal and a minor girl within the jurisdiction of the Helwan Police Station.

A report was received

The incident began with information received by the detectives of the Helwan Police Station, after a report was filed by the owner of a jewelry and silver shop in the area, stating that a man and a woman were inside the shop, offering a silver ingot weighing one kilogram for sale, and they had a purchase invoice with the name of another person written on it, which raised his suspicions about its source.

Criminal gang

Upon moving to the scene and examining it, the security forces managed to apprehend the suspects. It was found that the first suspect is named "Mostafa. H," 32 years old, unemployed and residing in Badrashin, and he is a known criminal. A white weapon "a knife" was found in his possession. The second suspect, "Enas. A," 17 years old, is unemployed and residing in Helwan, and they were found in possession of the silver ingot and two mobile phones.

Upon questioning them, they confessed to forming a criminal gang specialized in extorting citizens, where the second suspect lures victims from cafes to their homes, and then the first suspect breaks into the residence, claiming she is his wife, and threatens the victims with the white weapon to obtain money in exchange for not disclosing their situation.

Method of deception

The female suspect admitted to stealing the silver ingot and the invoice using the method of deception from inside the apartment of a maintenance center owner in the Torra area, and he is being summoned to hear his statements.

The security forces have taken the necessary legal measures regarding the incident, and the suspects have been referred to the public prosecution for investigation.