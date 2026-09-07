في واقعة عكست قوة الأعراف المجتمعية، تحول عقد زواج شرعي إلى كابوس مظلم عاشه الشاب اليمني عابد المصرف، بعدما وجد نفسه مطارداً ومسجوناً خلف الأسوار لمجرد أنه تمسك بزوجته ورفض الانصياع لضغوط مجتمعية طالبت بإنهاء حياته الزوجية.

بدأت القصة عندما تلقى الشاب استدعاءً من أحد شيوخ المنطقة لفرض الطلاق القسري عليه، بداعي أن أسرة زوجته تُصنف اجتماعياً ضمن ضمن طبقة أخرى وذلك لكونها تنتمي إلى شرائح المهن التقليدية والزراعية (التي يطلق عليها «المزاينة»). ورغم أن الزواج تم بشرع الله ورضا الأسرتين، إلا أن العرف المجتمعي اعتبر عمل والد الزوجة «وصمة» يجب بسببها تفكيك الأسرة.

لأنه رفض التخلي عن زوجته.. كيف سجن «العرف المجتمعي» شاباً يمنياً؟

وأمام رفض الشاب القاطع لتطليق زوجته وهي حامل في شهرها الرابع، تحولت الضغوط إلى عقاب مباشر، إذ تعرض منزله لإطلاق نار، قبل أن يُزج به في السجن ويواجه (بحسب زعمه) صنوفاً من التضييق والتهم لكسر إرادته. لكن الشاب اليمني يواصل التمسك بأمله في لمّ شمل أسرته واستقبال مولوده الأول بعيداً عن قيود الطبقية.