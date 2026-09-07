لأنه رفض التخلي عن زوجته.. كيف سجن «العرف المجتمعي» شاباً يمنياً؟

In an incident that reflected the power of societal norms, a legal marriage turned into a dark nightmare for the young Yemeni man, Abed Al-Masrif, after he found himself pursued and imprisoned behind bars simply for holding onto his wife and refusing to succumb to societal pressures demanding the end of his marital life.

The story began when the young man received a summons from a local sheikh to enforce a forced divorce on him, claiming that his wife's family is socially classified within another class because they belong to traditional and agricultural professions (referred to as "Al-Mazayna"). Although the marriage was conducted according to God's law and with the consent of both families, societal norms considered the actions of the wife's father a "stigma" that warranted the dismantling of the family.

In light of the young man's firm refusal to divorce his wife, who is four months pregnant, the pressures escalated to direct punishment, as his home was shot at before he was thrown into prison and faced (according to his claims) various forms of harassment and accusations to break his will. However, the young Yemeni continues to hold onto his hope of reuniting his family and welcoming his firstborn away from the constraints of classism.